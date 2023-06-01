Acquited & Sentenced
Senegal opposition leader cleared of rape, sentenced for ‘corrupting youth’
A court in Senegal on Thursday acquitted leading opposition politician and presidential aspirant Ousmane Sonko of charges of rape and making death threats, but sentenced him to two years in jail for corrupting youth.
Sonko, 48, was accused of raping a woman who worked in a massage parlour in 2021 and making death threats against her. He denies wrongdoing and is boycotting court proceedings.
The case has triggered violent protests on the streets of Senegal, with Sonko’s supporters denouncing the charges against him as politically motivated, which the government and the justice system deny.
Senegal’s electoral code prevents individuals convicted of a criminal offence from running for political office.
Separately, Sonko is appealing against a six-month suspended prison sentence for libel. The implications of that separate conviction for his presidential bid are not yet clear.
(Reporting by Ngouda Dione Writing by Sofia ChristensenEditing by Estelle Shirbon)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet