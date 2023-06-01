Newsdeck

WHITE HOUSE BID

Mike Pence plans to launch US presidential campaign next week in Iowa

Former US vice-president Mike Pence.(Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
01 Jun 2023
0

Former vice president Mike Pence is challenging his one-time boss Donald Trump in a campaign that will put the spotlight on the deep personal rift between the once-close political allies and test whether a party dominated by the former president can accept someone who defied him.

Pence, 63, plans to formally announce his presidential campaign on 7 June in Iowa, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Pence has been laying the groundwork for a White House bid for more than a year, visiting early-voting states, giving policy speeches and promoting an autobiography. But he so far hasn’t broken out of the lower tier of 2024 GOP White House aspirants. The RealClearPolitics average of polls has Pence with less than 4% support.

The former vice president is offering himself as the only traditional conservative in the field who can win the Republican nomination and defeat President Joe Biden — while governing with more civility than Trump.

But Pence has tried to have it both ways, citing popular policies and accomplishments of the “Trump-Pence administration” while breaking from the former president on election denialism and Trump’s praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pence concedes there are Republican voters who haven’t forgiven him for defying Trump’s demands to reject Electoral College votes for Biden on 6 January 2021. Pence said he didn’t have the authority, prompting members of the mob that stormed the US Capitol to chant “Hang Mike Pence”.

Break with Trump

Pence has said he’s prepared to make the case to voters that he followed the Constitution, and that Trump is wrong to say he had the power to overturn the election and stop the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in US history.

“Look, the people in our party love the Constitution. It’s just we’ve gone through a couple of years where they’ve been told things about what the Constitution says that just aren’t so,” Pence said in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News on 16 May.

Trump picked the former Indiana governor and congressman — a devout Christian who often introduces himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order” — to be his 2016 running mate with the aim of shoring up support among evangelical voters.

Pence has tried to differentiate himself from both Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who entered the presidential race last week. Pence has criticised DeSantis for escalating a fight with the Walt Disney Company over its opposition to a law limiting school instruction on gender identity, saying it is not what a conservative, limited-government Republican would do.

But critics question whether Pence has a path to the nomination, given his inability so far to win over hard-core Trump supporters and Republicans looking for an alternative.

A Pence-sanctioned super PAC will be taking national the paid voter contact programme that helped Georgia Governor Brian Kemp defeat a Trump-backed candidate by 52 points in the state’s GOP primary last year — before going on to win against well-funded Democrat, Stacey Abrams, in the general election.

“This campaign is going to reintroduce Mike Pence to the country as his own man, not as vice president, but as a true economic, social, and national security conservative — a Reagan conservative,” Republican strategist Scott Reed, the super PAC’s co-chairman, told reporters 12 May.

House veteran

Pence was born and raised in Indiana, and after graduating from Indiana University School of Law practised as an attorney in addition to hosting a syndicated talk-radio show and a weekly public affairs television programme in the Hoosier State. Pence was elected to the first of six terms in Congress in 2000 and rose to serve as chairman of the House Republican Study Committee and House Republican Conference.

He was elected Indiana governor in 2012 and touts record employment and signing the largest income tax cut in the state’s history, But he was also dogged by controversy for signing a state law aimed at protecting religious liberty that opponents said allowed discrimination against gay people.

As vice president, Pence led the White House Coronavirus Task Force that responded to the pandemic, including with the rapid development of effective vaccines.

Pence earlier this year was embroiled in an investigation into the handling of classified documents when a small number of records were discovered at his Indiana home. He said the documents were packed without his knowledge when he left office. Unlike Trump, who has contested the probe into his handling of records, Pence has said he’s fully cooperating.

The former vice president was also subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Trump, but Pence has said he doesn’t think his former boss did anything illegal and “all of the controversies that are surrounding the president are just not what people talk to me about.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘This is my land’ – Putin’s great military miscalculation
Maverick News

‘This is my land’ – Putin’s great military miscalculation
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Ex-Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie’s claims regarding swimming pools, bucket toilets and Eskom debt under scrutiny
Maverick News

Ex-Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie’s claims regarding swimming pools, bucket toilets and Eskom debt under scrutiny
Elections material company gets a third writ of attachment against ANC, this time for R150-million
Maverick News

Elections material company gets a third writ of attachment against ANC, this time for R150-million

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin orders tighter defences after drone strikes on Moscow
Newsdeck

Putin orders tighter defences after drone strikes on Moscow
I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
Twitter is now worth just 33% of Elon Musk’s purchase price, says Fidelity
Newsdeck

Twitter is now worth just 33% of Elon Musk’s purchase price, says Fidelity
Blinken urges Turkey to immediately approve Sweden's Nato accession
Newsdeck

Blinken urges Turkey to immediately approve Sweden's Nato accession
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Newsdeck

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.