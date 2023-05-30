Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signs anti-gay legislation in Entebbe on 24 February 2014. (Photo: EPA / Ronald Kabuubi)

“This legislation undermines the protections and freedoms of all Ugandans enshrined in the Ugandan Constitution,” Andrew Mitchell, a minister in the foreign office department, said in a statement.

“It will increase the risk of violence, discrimination and persecution, will set back the fight against HIV/Aids, and will damage Uganda’s international reputation,” he added, describing the law as “deeply discriminatory”.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed the law, which includes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, despite Western condemnation and the risk of sanctions from aid donors.

Britain’s foreign office also said it would continue to stand up for human rights and freedoms in Uganda.

