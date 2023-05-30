Newsdeck

ANTI-GAY LEGISLATION

UK government ‘appalled’ at Uganda’s anti-homosexuality law

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signs anti-gay legislation in Entebbe on 24 February 2014. (Photo: EPA / Ronald Kabuubi)
By Reuters
30 May 2023
0

The British government said on Monday it was ‘appalled' at the Ugandan government's new anti-homosexuality law, adding that it was firmly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.

“This legislation undermines the protections and freedoms of all Ugandans enshrined in the Ugandan Constitution,” Andrew Mitchell, a minister in the foreign office department, said in a statement.

“It will increase the risk of violence, discrimination and persecution, will set back the fight against HIV/Aids, and will damage Uganda’s international reputation,” he added, describing the law as “deeply discriminatory”.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed the law, which includes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, despite Western condemnation and the risk of sanctions from aid donors.

Britain’s foreign office also said it would continue to stand up for human rights and freedoms in Uganda.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Hugh Lawson.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
South African parents call for immediate repeal of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023
Maverick News

South African parents call for immediate repeal of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023
DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting
South Africa

DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Newsdeck

Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Cape Town seeks to take over electricity supply from Eskom
Business Maverick

Cape Town seeks to take over electricity supply from Eskom
Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty
Newsdeck

Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty
Nigeria's Tinubu sworn in as president, under pressure over economy and security
Newsdeck

Nigeria's Tinubu sworn in as president, under pressure over economy and security

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.