Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Indigenous Guarani clash with Sao Paulo police, and more from around the world

Indigenous Guarani clash with Sao Paulo police, and more from around the world
Indigenous clash with police on the Bandeirantes highway, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 May 2023. Demonstrators protested against the vote on the term bill, PL 490, which could make the demarcation of indigenous lands unfeasible and weaken the protection of already demarcated areas. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
By Maverick Life Editors
30 May 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Guarani indigenous block the Bandeirantes highway in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

Guarani indigenous block the Bandeirantes highway in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 30 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

Soldiers of NATO-led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR) stand guard in front of the building of the municipality in Zvecan, Kosovo, 29 May 2023. At least ten people were injured in violence between Kosovo police and ethnic Serbs in the town of Zvecan on 26 May, after protesters gathered outside state buildings while Albanian mayors were heading to assume office. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Soldiers of NATO-led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR) scuffle with ethnic Serbs in front of the building of the municipality in Zvecan, Kosovo, 29 May 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A woman walks past election posters the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected on May 29, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. Erdogan won another five-year term after being forced into a runoff with the opposition politician Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Erdogan prevailed despite criticism of his management of the country’s economy and the government’s response to the devastating earthquakes earlier this year. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

(L-R) Chinese astronauts and crew of the Shenzhou-16 Gui Haichao, Zhu Yangzhu and mission leader Jing Haipeng from China’s Manned Space Agency wave to wellwishers at a pre-launch departure ceremony on May 30, 2023, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, China. The three astronaut crew of the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft will be carried to China’s new Tiangong Space Station and will replace a similar crew that has been at the station for the last six months. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft onboard the Long March-2F rocket launches at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on May 30, 2023, in Jiuquan, China.  (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

A robot during the Taipei Computex expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The trade show runs through June 2. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People gather outside a residential building damaged during Russian drone attacks on May 30, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. The capital Kyiv got under a third Russian air attack in 24 hours. At least one person was killed in an early Tuesday strike, the Kyiv mayor said. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

Two persons stand near a shell hole after debris fell outside an apartment building in a drone strike in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, on 30 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least one person died and seven others were injured after a Russian strike against the Ukrainian capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a telegram. On 30 May Russian forces launched 31 ‘kamikaze’ drones on Ukraine, 29 of which were shot down, said the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Theatre director Yevgenia Berkovich is shown on a monitor screen during the appeal hearing against her arrest in the Moscow City court in Moscow, Russia, on 30 May 2023. Theatre director Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk were taken into custody in Moscow on 04 May as suspects in a criminal case of ‘justifying terrorism’ for staging the play ‘Finist Yasnyy Sokol’ (Finist, the Brave Falcon), an award-winning adaptation of Russian Islamic State brides. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Roadworks at cemeteries in AlSayeda Aisha district in Cairo, Egypt, 30 May 2023. Authorities began demolishing parts of cemeteries located in historic Cairo, an area included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, to make space for a new highway. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The general view of the area of the new archaeological excavations on May 29, 2023, in Pompeii, Italy. The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano visits the new archaeological excavation works of Regio IX of the town of Pompeii included in the Great Pompeii Project. Research on site in insula 10 of Regio IX allowed archaeologists to find the structures of two atria Domus, a fullonica (laundry room) and a bakery with an oven. Numerous finds have been recovered by archaeologists, including two frescoed cubicles with scenes from the myth: Poseidon and Amimone in the first, and Apollo and Daphne in the second. In the bakery room, the bone remains of three victims of the eruption was recovered, probably due to an adult woman and a child who died due to the collapse of the suns during the first stages of the eruption of 79 AD. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

A Pakistani man smokes a cigarette a day ahead of World No Tobacco Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 May 2023. World No Tobacco Day will be observed on 31 May across the world to emphasize all the risks associated with tobacco and stand for effective policies to reduce its consumption. The theme of World No Tobacco Day 2023 is ‘We need food, not tobacco’. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A woman sits next to Eminonu New Mosque the day after the second round of presidential elections, in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 May 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey’s presidential run-off on 28 May and was re-elected president, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Domingos Simoes Pereira (R) leader of Inclusive Alliance Platform – Terra Ranka (PAI – Terra Ranka) – Coalition that includes the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), waves to supporters during a rally for the Guinea-Bissau’s legislative elections, in Farim, Guinea-Bissau, 29 May 2023. The polls to choose 102 deputies among 20 parties and two coalitions were scheduled for 04 June 2023 following the dissolution of the National People’s Assembly (NPA) by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo in May 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS

Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather around the body of leading Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Gershon Edelstein during his mass funeral in Bnei Brak, Israel, 30 May 2023. Israeli police expect hundreds of thousands of people to try to attend the funeral of the spiritual leading Rabbi of the Lithuanian Orthodox community in Israel that died on 30 March at the age of 100. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves during the Men’s Singles First Round Match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy during Day 2 of the Roland Garros on May 29, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Participants take part in the first Cooper’s Hill women’s downhill race on May 29, 2023, in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper’s Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

Participants take part in the second Cooper’s Hill men’s downhill race on May 29, 2023, in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper’s Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

Latvia’s hockey national team supporters react during a welcoming ceremony for the Latvian hockey team at the Freedom Monument in Riga, Latvia, on 29 May 2023. The Latvian hockey team on 28 May scored a bronze medal for the first time in its history, sparking nationwide celebrations. Tens of thousands of people gathered around the Freedom Monument to greet the players. During an extraordinary session late 28 May, the Saeima – the Latvian parliament – decided to declare 29 May 2023 the Day of the Bronze Medal Win to honour the teamÕs highest achievement. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

A jogger runs past a light art installation titled ’Symphony 1’ by global artist collective Grand Lowlife Orchestra (GLO) during a media preview of i Light Singapore at Marina Bay in Singapore, 30 May 2023. i Light Singapore, featuring 14 light art installations by 22 artists from eight countries will run from 01 to 25 June 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A man looks at a light art installation titled ‘Tree Man’ by Australian Art and Technology Company ENESS during a media preview of Light Singapore at Marina Bay in Singapore, 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A worker loads tea leaves into a sack at Tambi Tea plantation, operated by PT Perkebunan Tambi, in Wonosobo regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Indonesia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight meeting while saying it will focus on its primary objective of stabilizing the rupiah to keep imported inflation at bay. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Unimaginable tragedy’ as five pre-teen learners killed in horror smash in Cape Town
Maverick News

‘Unimaginable tragedy’ as five pre-teen learners killed in horror smash in Cape Town
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country

TOP READS IN SECTION

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
SA flower wins Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
South Africa

SA flower wins Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
We are Winnie and Nelson; Nelson and Winnie are us - a nation’s pain and triumph
DM168

We are Winnie and Nelson; Nelson and Winnie are us – a nation’s pain and triumph
XAPO BANK brings you stories of The Few: Part 1 of 4
Partner Content

XAPO BANK brings you stories of The Few: Part 1 of 4

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.