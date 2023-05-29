Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d’Or

Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
29 May 2023
Naomi Campbell attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Irina Shayk attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Evan Ross-Naess and Ashlee Simpson attend the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Nesrin Sanad attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Jessica Wang attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Hofit Golan attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Carla Bruni attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Leomie Anderson attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Jude Law attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Chantal Monaghan attends the “Club Zero” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Cindy Bruna attends the “Club Zero” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Neelam Gill attends the “Club Zero” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Mahlagha Jaberi attends the “Club Zero” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham attends the “Club Zero” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sonia Bonny arrives for the screening of ‘Club Zero’ during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2023. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA-EFE/MIKE COPPOLA /

A guest attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Didi Stone attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Farhana Bodi attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Rafa Kalimann attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander attend the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Gigi Hadid attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

A dog is seen at the “Project Silence” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Weeknd attends the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson attend the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Julia Fox attends the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Lena Mahfouf attends the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Martha Hunt attends the “Club Zero” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Benedetta De Luca attends the “Rapito (L’Enlevement/Kidnapped)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jourdan Dunn attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

(L-R) Margherita Buy, Federica Pontremoli and director Nanni Moretti attend the “Il Sol Dell’Avvenire (A Brighter Tomorrow)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

(L-R) Mathieu Amalric, Teco Celio, Margherita Buy, Barbora Bobulova, director Nanni Moretti and Valentina Romani depart the “Il Sol Dell’Avvenire (A Brighter Tomorrow)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Petra Němcová attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Cindy Kimberly, Elsa Hosk, Helena Christensen, and guests attend the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Kate Beckinsale and Vas J Morgan attend the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kate Beckinsale attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Jourdan Dunn attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jeremy O.Harris attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Daniella Pick and Quentin Tarantino attend the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Adèle Exarchopoulos attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Fan Bingbing attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Eva Longoria attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Jane Fonda attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Thuso Mbedu attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Ikram Abdi attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Emily Cheong and Grace Shi attend the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Merve Dizdar (R) receives The Best Actress Award for ‘About Dry Grasses’ from Song Kang-ho (L) during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Pete Docter, Chief creative officer of Pixar presents The Award for Best Director to Tran Anh Hùng for ‘La Passion De Dodin Bouffant’ (The Pot-Au-Feu) onstage during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino presents The Grand Prix Award during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Justine Triet (R) receives The Palme D’Or Award for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ from Jane Fonda (L) during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) DM

