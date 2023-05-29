Newsdeck

Snap Elections

Spain government calls snap election after local ballot losses

Spain government calls snap election after local ballot losses
A handout photo made available by Moncloa shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announcing early general election for 23 July after his party suffered a significant reverse in 28 May local and regional elections, in Madrid, Spain, 29 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MONCLOA/BORJA PUIG DE LA BELLACASA/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
By Reuters
29 May 2023
0

Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap national election on Monday after left-wing parties were routed in a regional ballot, portraying the defeat as a debilitating vote of no confidence in his coalition government.

Sanchez had said on numerous occasions that he wanted to see out a full term in office and that elections would take place in December, near the end of his rotating presidency of the European Union, which begins on July 1.

But the scale of Sunday’s defeat, in which the conservative mainstream People’s Party (PP) took as many as eight regional governments from the Socialists, meant Sanchez felt compelled to “take personal responsibility for the results,” the prime minister said.

“All those reasons lead me to seek a clarification about the wishes of Spain’s people, a clarification about the political direction that the government should take, and about the political forces that should lead the country through that phase.” he said in a televised speech that took even some of his political allies by surprise.

“…I believe it is necessary to respond and submit our democratic mandate to the will of the people.”

Sunday’s results indicate the PP and the far-right Vox could unseat Sanchez and his Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) if they replicated that performance at national parliamentary level.

But it is highly unusual for a Spanish government to call a snap ballot after a poor performance in a regional vote.

Pablo Simon, a professor in political science at the Carlos III University in Madrid, said Sanchez’s strategy may be to try to limit any further losses in support with the PP focused on negotiating to form regional coalitions with Vox.

Sanchez may also seek to mobilise support for his Socialists (PSOE) by raising the spectre of a first far-right government since the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. “He’s playing at that,” Simon added.The PSOE and their junior ally Podemos lost groundon Sunday, while both the PP and the anti-immigrant and anti-separatist Vox performed better than expected.

The PPpotentially took as many as eight regional governments from the Socialists, depending on how successful the opposition party is in negotiating alliances with Vox.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal said his party was “here to stay”.

It was “here to be decisive in the construction of the alternative Spain needs,” he said in a speech early on Monday, adding he had not yet spoken to PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

The Socialists’ main setbacks came in the Valencia, Aragon and Balearic Island regions, as well as in one of their most important fiefdoms, the southwestern region of Extremadura.

RISK-TAKER

Sanchez has become known for taking unexpected risks throughout his political career.

He came to power in June 2018 by winning the first no-confidence vote in Spanish history and removing Mariano Rajoy of the PP after negotiating a pact with Catalan and Basque pro-independence parties.

The fragility of his coalition government forced him to call snap elections twice in 2019.

The leader of the PP in Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who won one of the PP’s few absolute majorities on Sunday night and is expected by some to challenge Nunez Feijoo, publicly reacted to the news before her boss.

Spain under the Socialists had lost its way and its international image, she said, and Sunday’s results revealed the fury of its “citizens, self-employed, entrepreneurs (and) people of the countryside,” she said.

“This shows that Pedro Sánchez has nothing left to do. You can’t fool everyone all the time.”

(Reporting by Belen Carreño and Inti Landauro; writing by Charlie Devereux; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Giles Elgood and John Stonestreet)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
South Africa

South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Newsdeck

Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Cape Town seeks to take over electricity supply from Eskom
Business Maverick

Cape Town seeks to take over electricity supply from Eskom
I have a picture for you! 13 May - 19 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 May – 19 May 2023
Cycling-British federation announces tighter rules around trans, non-binary athletes
Newsdeck

Cycling-British federation announces tighter rules around trans, non-binary athletes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.