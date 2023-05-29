Nigeria
Nigeria’s Tinubu sworn in as president, under pressure over economy and security
Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's president on Monday following a disputed election and facing pressure to quickly improve economic and security conditions, which many complain worsened under his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari.
Tinubu was sworn in at a ceremony at Eagles Square, in the capital Abuja, attended by local and foreign dignitaries.
Two of Tinubu’s main opponents in the February election are challenging his victory on the basis of fraud claims. A tribunal will start on Tuesday to hear their main arguments, with a ruling not expected before September.
Buhari, a taciturn former military ruler, leaves Africa’s biggest economy and most populous nation deeply divided.
The election had galvanised young voters hoping for a break from the two parties that have dominated Nigerian politics since military rule ended in 1999. But what authorities promised would be the country’s freest and fairest election yet ended in frustration for many.
Tinubu, a member of Buhari’s All Progressives Congress who has long exerted influence from behind the scenes, won with 37% of the vote, the lowest share since 1999.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet