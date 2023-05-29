Defend Truth

LONG SHOT

Joburg court rejects Ian Khama’s pleas to be allowed to argue against being arrested pending extradition

Joburg court rejects Ian Khama’s pleas to be allowed to argue against being arrested pending extradition
Former President of Botswana Ian Khama. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mario Ruiz)
By Peter Fabricius
29 May 2023
0

Khama wants to avoid being incarcerated if Botswana decides to seek his extradition on what he regards as trumped-up charges of illegal gun possession.

Former Botswana president Ian Khama has failed to secure a Johannesburg High Court order that he should be allowed to make representations to a magistrate to avoid being arrested if the Botswana government tries to extradite him.

Khama told Daily Maverick he is considering whether to seek leave to appeal the high court judgment. 

Khama left Botswana in November 2021 for South Africa where he has lived ever since, claiming that he fears for his life back home. 

The high court heard that Khama “avers that he has been the target of a coordinated, state-sponsored attack by the incumbent president of Botswana [Mokgweetsi Masisi]  for expressing his opposition to what the applicant says are the current president’s ‘authoritarian policies and decisions’.”

In an affidavit Khama told the court that as part of the onslaught against him, “Botswana intends to seek his extradition on what he says are ‘trumped-up, fabricated charges’. Should he be arrested in South Africa or extradited to Botswana, he will be persecuted for his political views, putting his life and bodily integrity at risk.”  

Appeal to South African authorities

On 19 April 2022, Botswana authorities charged Khama with 13 counts of unlawful possession of seven firearms and the ownership of unregistered firearms, allegedly found in his Gaborone home. He has missed three court appearances in Botswana to face these charges as he has remained in South Africa.

On 22 June 2022, Khama’s attorneys wrote to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, the minister of justice and other South African government officials, saying it was possible South Africa might receive a request from Botswana to extradite Khama. 

The attorneys said if that happened, Khama would cooperate fully with any extradition proceedings so “any efforts to arrest and detain him would be inappropriate, unreasonable, unlawful and unconstitutional”. 

The attorneys asked for Khama, in that case, to be given an opportunity to submit representations to the appointed magistrate before the magistrate issued a warrant for his arrest. 

Khama, as a former head of state, was clearly trying to avoid the indignity of arrest and imprisonment, pending the resolution of any extradition request from Botswana. 

But the NPA refused this request, saying there was no provision in section 5 (1) (b) of the Extradition Act for a person to be given a hearing to argue against his arrest in this way. This section gives a magistrate the authority to issue a warrant for the arrest of a person whom another country seeks to extradite. This is the normal procedure.

Ian Khama believes that, should he be arrested in South Africa or extradited to Botswana, he will be persecuted for his political views, putting his life and bodily integrity at risk. (Photo: EPA / Felipe Trueba)

The NPA added that if Khama wished to argue that the charges brought against him had been trumped up, he must do so before the magistrate after his arrest. However as a “courtesy” to Khama the NPA would, if asked, inform him before his arrest “so that he can report to the SAPS and the necessary formalities be taken care of before the matter is placed on the court roll”.

Khama then approached the high court seeking an order that the NPA had wrongly interpreted section 5 (1) (b) of the Extradition Act. His affidavit added that if the court found that the NPA had interpreted section 5 (1) (b) correctly, it should then find that the Extradition Act was unconstitutional in failing to allow a person like Khama to be given a hearing to argue why he should not be arrested. 

The NPA, the minister of justice and several other government officials opposed Khama’s application. The case was argued in March. 

Last Thursday, 25 May 2023, Johannesburg High Court judges Raylene Keightley and Réan Strydom, with Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo concurring, handed down their judgment, dismissing Khama’s plea. 

They said that the NPA had correctly interpreted the Extradition Act which conferred powers both on the magistrate and the minister of justice to decide whether a person should be extradited. It was up to the magistrate to decide if the person had committed an extraditable offence.

However, they added, “it does not lie within the ambit of a magistrate’s powers… to consider and make determinations on whether the affected person is likely to have a fair trial if surrendered, or whether the charges are trumped-up, as the applicant contends in his case. These considerations lie exclusively with the minister [of justice].”  

The judges also rejected Khama’s complaint that section 5 (1)(b) of the Extradition Act was unconstitutional. They agreed with him that “both the right not to be deprived of one’s liberty arbitrarily or without just cause, and the right to have a legal dispute fairly determined in a court, are fundamental to the rule of law. There can be no gainsaying their importance.”

“On the other hand, to the extent that section 5(1)(b) limits these rights by not permitting a consideration of representations to a magistrate before the issue of a warrant of arrest, such infringement serves an important purpose. As we have said, it is aimed at securing the attendance of a person whose surrender is sought in an extradition process.”

“In this case, the Republic of South Africa is bound under a reciprocal extradition protocol with Botswana. It is in the interest of the country that these obligations are honoured. The minister in terms of the act is the person to make the policy-oriented decisions in this regard. To achieve this, a person sought to be surrendered must be available for surrender should such a decision be made. This is achieved by the arrest of such a person.” 

Treaty obligations

The judges said it was vitally important for South Africa, as a sovereign state, to enact laws that fostered its reciprocal treaty obligations in extradition matters. This was imperative for international “comity” (harmonious relations among states). It also ensured that South Africa was better able to meet its own obligations to pursue criminal justice against perpetrators within our own borders.

The judges added that this limitation of a person’s freedom was not substantial. At worst the person facing extradition must be brought before a magistrate as soon as possible. At which point the magistrate could grant him bail. Over and above this, the minister of justice had the power to intervene at any stage to cancel a warrant of arrest for such a person even before its execution, or to order the discharge of a person who had been committed under an executed warrant. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: 

Former Botswana president Ian Khama denies fleeing the country

Botswana takes flak over its ‘persecution’ of former president Ian Khama

The judges said it was difficult to imagine how less-restrictive means could achieve the purpose “without undermining the entire edifice of extradition”.

Khama told Daily Maverick: “I have noted the judgment, which is based on a particular interpretation of the Extradition Act. I am studying the judgment with my legal team and will decide on whether to bring an application for leave to appeal in due course.”

Khama has been engaged in a running battle with his successor, Masisi, ever since he stepped down as president in 2018 over various policy differences as well as disputes about his privileges as a former president and his right to oppose Masisi politically. The spat included prosecutions against his associates for allegedly plotting to siphon billions of pula out of Botswana to finance a scheme to topple Masisi. The Botswana courts threw out the charges in August 2021, dismissing them as “a lie orchestrated from the outset by highly ranked public officers who are accountable only to themselves”. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
South Africa

South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R
Maverick News

Ramaphosa appoints Judge Mojapelo to chair inquiry into Russian ship Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.