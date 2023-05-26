Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Three-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, and more from around the world

Three-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, and more from around the world
Michael Wilson (R) speaks with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara (L) and former Chief Medaria Arradondo (C) as they arrive for a vigil at George Floyd Square on May 25, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Today marks three years since Floyd was killed in 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of second-degree murder. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
26 May 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara (L) and former Chief Medaria Arradondo (R) are confronted as they arrive for a vigil at George Floyd Square on May 25, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Today marks three years since Floyd was killed in 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of second-degree murder. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) shares a laugh with (L-R) former WWII Home Front workers also known as ‘Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front workers, Marina Sousa, 97, Ernestine Wean, 95, Jeanne Gibson, 97, Marian Wynn, and retired US Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin, 101, after his press conference at the historic Ford Assembly Plant Building Complex at Ford Point in Richmond, California, USA, 25 May 2023. Newsom announced the ‘Building the Electricity Grid of the Future: California’s Clean Energy Transition Plan’ after touring Moxion Power, a portable electric power solution – generator to recharge equipment in the field in front of its leased office space headquarters. The historic Ford Point was built in 1930 to house the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant, which was the largest such plant on the West Coast. During WWII, the plant assembled military vehicles for the war effort. Ford Point is now a National Historical Park and home to Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A young girl stands on the raised platform at the Piu Sik Parade during the Bun Festival at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong China, 26 May 2023. Cheung Chau Bun Festival is a renowned festival that coincides with the local celebration of Buddha’s Birthday. Dressed-up children being carried around are part of the parade. After a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau Bun Festival returns. The traditional Chinese festival originally celebrates the end of the plague in the outlying island of Cheung Chau and is one of the most famous festivals in Hong Kong. The bun-scrambling competition and Piu Sik Parade are the most significant activities in the festival. EPA-EFE/BERTHA WANG

A young girl stands on the raised platform at the Piu Sik Parade during the Bun Festival at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong China, 26 May 2023. EPA-EFE/BERTHA WANG

Models present creations by Meninos Rei during a Sao Paulo Fashion Week show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 25 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Models present creations by Meninos Rei during a Sao Paulo Fashion Week show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 25 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Japanese dancer Aoi Yamada attends the photocall for ‘Perfect Days’ during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, on 26 May 2023. The movie is presented in the festival’s Official Competition, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

An Ultra-Orthodox Jew leaves the Cotton Gate market in Jerusalem’s old city leading to the Al-Aqsa complex, or the ‘Temple Mount’, after praying during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, commonly known as the ‘Feast of Weeks’, in Jerusalem, 26 May 2023. Shavuot is a major Jewish holiday that occurs on the sixth day of the month of Sivan in the Hebrew calendar. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A mining worker washes his face at the coal mine, operated by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd., in Gevra, Chhattisgarh, India, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. India has to keep its power grid standing to cope with brutal temperatures, digging up expanding quantities of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Special operators (OPSA) of the Italian Red Cross and firefighters rescuers seek and help residents blocked in their homes after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region, on May 25, 2023, in Conselice, Italy. The region of Emilia-Romagna experienced severe flooding in the last week, resulting in widespread damage and more than a dozen deaths. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Lubov (67) stands on remains of her house, destroyed during the combat action, in Bohorodychne village, Donetsk region, 25 May 2023. Lubov evacuated from her home in the spring of 2022, before Russians captured the village in the summer. After a year, first being abroad, later living with her sister in the Dnipro region, she returned to her ruined home and now lives in the cellar. Before the war, the population of Bohorodychne was around 600 people. Today only 18 people come back to their homes amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A seeding rig prepares to plant spring wheat near Luseland, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Canadian farmers anticipate a 6.2% increase in wheat acres from last year, according to Statistics Canada’s principal crop areas report. Photographer: Heywood Yu/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A picture taken with a tilt-shift lens shows Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin in action during the first practice session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, 26 May 2023. The Formula One Grand of Monaco takes place on 28 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA Picture taken with a tilt-shift lens

Former US President Donald J. Trump drives up in a golf cart to arrive at the 1st tee while participating in the pro-am tournament of the 2023 LIV Golf DC, at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, USA, 25 May 2023. The 2023 LIV Golf DC golf tournament takes place from 26 to 28 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former President Donald Trump follows his second shot during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational – DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 25, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Municipal workers standing on an aerial work platform clean the monument of Tsar Peter The Great during preparations for the ‘City Day’ in St. Petersburg, Russia, 26 May 2023. St. Petersburg will celebrate its 320th anniversary on 27 May. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A handout photo made available by the US Navy of SEAL candidates participating in ‘surf immersion’ during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, California, USA, 04 May 2020 (issued 26 May 2023). The US Navy released on 25 May 2023 the findings of an investigation after the demise of Seaman Kyle Mullen in February 2022. The report found ‘inadequate oversight’, ‘incomplete risk assessment’, ‘poor medical command and control’ and other flaws in the training program. EPA-EFE/MC ANTHONY WALKER

Transformers statues of Autobot leader Optimus Prime and Maximal leader Optimus Primal have been unveiled to mark the release of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Leicester Square on May 26, 2023, in London, England. In cinemas June 8th. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures UK) DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Mufamadi silent on politicians’ names in De Ruyter corruption claims — dangles carrot of more info in closed-door session
Maverick News

Mufamadi silent on politicians’ names in De Ruyter corruption claims — dangles carrot of more info in closed-door session
Zondo questions ‘pathetic dereliction of duty’ after Home Affairs ignores ConCourt order for three years
Maverick News

Zondo questions ‘pathetic dereliction of duty’ after Home Affairs ignores ConCourt order for three years
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court bid postponed as questions mount over merits of her case
Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay? Food store giants are battling for your footfall
TGIFood

Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay? Food store giants are battling for your footfall

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n Roll, dies at 83
Maverick Life

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n Roll, dies at 83
South Africa’s cold weather has arrived – some tips on how to stay warm and safe
Maverick Life

South Africa’s cold weather has arrived – some tips on how to stay warm and safe
CJ 'Jonty’ Driver – farewell to a great man of letters
South Africa

CJ 'Jonty’ Driver – farewell to a great man of letters
How to insure your alternative power source and avoid becoming a victim of loadshedding related crime
Maverick Citizen

How to insure your alternative power source and avoid becoming a victim of loadshedding related crime
Africa’s Travel Indaba highlights how tourism has become SA’s economic panacea
South Africa

Africa’s Travel Indaba highlights how tourism has become SA’s economic panacea

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

That's a Wrap!

The Gathering: Earth Edition has come to an end, but you can still watch the panel sessions and share your thoughts on our virtual event page.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.