Seven times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drives for Mercedes, denied that he was approached by Ferrari to join the Italian team next season. (Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton, the seven times world champion, the sport’s most successful driver of all time, is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been speculation the 38-year-old could join Ferrari.

“My team is working closely behind the scenes with (team boss) Toto (Wolff), we are almost at the end of having a contract ready,” the Briton told reporters ahead of the weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“Having a team focus on that so I can just do my job, it’s a much better position than I was in before because I remember I used to do all my negotiations on my own and it was very stressful. I don’t have to do that any more.”

Asked directly whether Ferrari had been in touch, Hamilton replied “no”.

Separately, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said the team had not made any offer.

“We didn’t have discussions. I think every single team on the grid would like to have Hamilton at one stage. It would be rubbish to not say something like this,” added the Frenchman.

Hamilton hoped the talks with Mercedes would be wrapped up “in the coming weeks”.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday that Ferrari were set to offer Hamilton a $50.48-million deal to partner Charles Leclerc.

Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport said there appeared to be a “foundation of truth” to the story.

“When you are in contract negotiations there’s always going to be speculation and I think ultimately unless you hear it from me, then that’s all it is,” said Hamilton.

He suggested that maybe the media had “just got bored” after last weekend’s scheduled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola was cancelled due to flooding.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Let’s get ready to grumble’ – Formula One drivers complain about showbiz elements, but the sport is thriving

Hamilton said Mercedes’ current lack of form had not affected his decision.

“It doesn’t have a bearing because we’re still a championship-winning team,” he said. “It’s just we’ve had the wrong car, there have been some decisions that have been made over the last two years that have not been ideal.

“We are working our way through that… we have a new upgrade this weekend, the team have worked incredibly hard to bring this upgrade.”

Leclerc appeared in the same session with Hamilton and winced when asked if he would welcome Hamilton as a teammate.

“If I say yes, I imagine it being the title of every newspaper,” he said.

“I think anybody on the grid would love to have Lewis as a teammate as everybody will learn a lot from him,” he added.

“But I’m happy where I am and with Carlos it’s a great relationship too.” Reuters/DM