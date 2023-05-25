Fire destroys building in downtown Sydney, and more from around the world
A wall collapses during a building fire in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, 25 May 2023. Fire and Rescue New South Wales said more than 100 firefighters were deployed to the area to battle the fire that erupted in the seven-storey building. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
A firefighter battles a building fire in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, 25 May 2023. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
South Korea’s K-2 battle tanks fire live rounds during the live fire drill at Seungjin fire training centre on May 25, 2023, in Pocheon, South Korea. South Korea and the United States are holding combined live-fire exercises on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the alliance. Last week North Korea condemned South Korea and the United States’ combined live-fire drills, describing the drills as a “war exercise” against the nation. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
South Korea’s AH-64 Apache helicopters release flares in the sky during the live fire drill at Seungjin fire training centre on May 25, 2023, in Pocheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
South Korean army drones fly during a joint live-fire exercise with the US army at the Seungjin Fire Training Center in Pocheon, South Korea, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A South Korean army soldier during a joint live-fire exercise with the US army at the Seungjin Fire Training Center in Pocheon, South Korea, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A cat sleeps next to the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade ‘King Danylo’ at a frontline position, at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 24 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A Ukrainian serviceman from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade ‘King Danylo’ moves to a frontline position, at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on 24 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
Farm manager Josh Jackson musters sheep on Withers Farm in Kaipara Flats on May 25, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. Josh Jackson runs 1000 purebred Romney ewes, and 250 hoggets, and finished 1500 lambs on the 350-hectare farm. He has decreased the flock by nine percent to have an easier winter, help the land recover from Cyclone Gabrielle and repeated flooding and reduce the labour costs involved in farming sheep. Statistics NZ reported the ratio of sheep to people had fallen below five to one for the first time in 170 years, local media said. The Agricultural Production Census found the national flock fell by 2% to 25.3 million sheep in June 2022. The human population was 5.1 million at the time, which equates to 4.96 sheep for each human being in the country. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
Sheep are mustered on Withers Farm in Kaipara Flats on May 25, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and smoke in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Mexico continues to maintain a phase 3 yellow alert level on the Popocatepetl volcano after increasing rumblings and ash explosions closed airports in nearby Mexico City and Puebla. Photographer: Koral Carballo/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and smoke in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Photographer: Koral Carballo/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Giant inflatable rubber duck sculptures are seen in Tsing Yi on May 25, 2023, in Hong Kong, China. The 18-metre-tall inflatable sculptures are some of the tallest rubber ducks in the world, created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. The duck duo will make their official debut in a large-scale public art exhibition “DOUBLE DUCKS by Flotentijn Hofman” curated by AllRightsReserved later this year. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
An employee of the Regional Fishery Office of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania prepares to release a three-year-old Baltic sturgeon (Acipenser oxyrinchus) into the Oder River on May 24, 2023, in Lebus, Germany. Today employees of the Leibnitz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) and the Regional Fishery Office of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania released approximately 700 babies Baltic sturgeon as well as 20 three-year-old examples of the fish, which had all been bred in captivity, into the Oder in an ongoing repopulation effort. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Children touch a three-year-old Baltic sturgeon (Acipenser oxyrinchus) before an employee of the Leibnitz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) released it into the Oder River on May 24, 2023, in Lebus, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A schoolchild releases a ten-month-old Baltic sturgeon (Acipenser oxyrinchus) into the Oder River on May 24, 2023, in Lebus, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Service men and women gather in Times Square for a group photo during the start of the 35th annual Fleet Week on May 24, 2023, in New York City. Nine ships, including one each from Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada paraded into New York Harbor today for the start of the annual event which includes public ship tours, ceremonies and naval and military educational events. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Friends and family hold candles at a vigil at the Rotary Amphitheater in remembrance of the 19 students and 2 teachers that lost their lives during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary, on the first anniversary of the shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 24 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS
German composer, Harold Faltermeyer performs with the German Oscar, Grammy, and Golden-Globe-winning composer Hans Zimmer during the ‘Hans Zimmer Live – Europe Tour 2023’ at the Olympia Hall in Munich, Germany 24 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
AEK’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Greek Cup Final soccer match between AEK Athens FC and PAOK Thessaloniki FC held in Volos, Greece, 24 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in action against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark during Badminton World Tour – Malaysia Masters tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A model presents a creation of the Banho de Axe collection by the Isaac Silva brand at the 55th Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 24 May 2023. The fashion show was held at the 9 de Julho Occupation building in honour of the leader of the Downtown Homeless Movement (MSTC), Carmen Silva, and had as soundtrack songs by the black artist and activist Luedji Luna. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
A model presents a creation of the Banho de Axe collection by the Isaac Silva brand at the 55th Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 24 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
Ikram Abdi Omar arrives for the screening of ‘La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (The Pot-au-Feu)’ during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 24 May 2023. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Jourdan Dunn attends the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024 at Isola Bella on May 24, 2023, in Stresa, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)
Curtis Charles places flowers on US singer Tina Turner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 May 2023. Turner died on 24 May after a long illness at her home in Switzerland. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
A potter works on ceramic products in Rabat, Morocco, on 24 May 2023. The pottery craft in Morocco is resisting to withstand the transformations taking place in the country’s traditional industry sector. Despite the local and international demand for tagines, water jugs, cups, and other ceramic products, the low demand of young people to work in these crafts threatens them with a significant decline. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
Potters work at a ceramics factory in Rabat, Morocco, on 24 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
A fresco named Julie by Swiss artist Jasm One, part of the “Open Air Museum” project of the Art Valais Wallis residence to create the world’s largest open-air urban art museum, in Saviese, Switzerland, 24 May 2023 (issued 25 May 2023). The Art Valais project, which covers an Alpine territory of 5,224 km2, linking the Rhone glacier in St-Gingolph and Lake Geneva, aims to bring the art of major metropolises and artists of international stature to the heart of the Alps to question and raise the awareness of the general public about the value of our natural and cultural resources. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL MONNET
A radiation and heat protection suit inside the former RAF Hack Green secret nuclear bunker on May 24, 2023, in Nantwich, England. Hack Green played a central role in the defence of Britain for almost sixty years. It was chosen during WW2 to protect the land between Birmingham and Liverpool from hostile attack and as a location for the new RADAR equipment. The bunker went on to be used for shelter and protection during the Cold War. As relations between East and West thawed many of the UK’s nuclear bunkers were sold off. The Secret Bunker is now privately owned by the Siebert family and is run as a museum trust. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
An aerial view of the former RAF Hack Green secret nuclear bunker on May 24, 2023, in Nantwich, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Opponents of Florida Governor DeSantis protest against his presidential candidacy in front of the Four-Season hotel in Miami, Florida, USA, 24 May 2023. DeSantis is expected to announce he is running for president during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk in an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, afterwards, he will meet with donors at the Four Seasons Hotel. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH DM
