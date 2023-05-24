Former US president Donald Trump is charged with falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made just ahead of the 2016 presidential election to conceal an alleged sexual encounter he has denied. He has pleaded not guilty.
New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has declined to impose an outright gag order on Trump, who is seeking to regain the White House in 2024.
