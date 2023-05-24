Newsdeck

STORMY (DANIELS) WEATHER

Donald Trump’s New York hush money criminal trial set for 25 March 2024

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at a criminal court in New York, US, on 4 April 2023.
By Bloomberg
24 May 2023
The judge for Donald Trump’s New York criminal case set a trial date of 25 March next year, in a hearing held Tuesday on an order barring the former president from posting evidence on social media.

Former US president Donald Trump is charged with falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made just ahead of the 2016 presidential election to conceal an alleged sexual encounter he has denied. He has pleaded not guilty.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has declined to impose an outright gag order on Trump, who is seeking to regain the White House in 2024.

