Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

National anthems: how composers in South Africa and India are reimagining them

National anthems: how composers in South Africa and India are reimagining them
The Head and The Load is one of Kentridge's largest productions to date. (Photo: the Artist and Goodman Gallery / William Kentridge Studio / Stella Olivier)
By Gwen Ansell
23 May 2023
0

Philip Miller and Amit Chaudhuri have reworked national anthems to reflect the impact of history on official music.

The rousing notes of the British national anthem God Save The King rang loudly in London’s Westminster Abbey when King Charles III was crowned – and in official and informal celebrations in many other places, though not always to an enthusiastic reception. The song is still sung in many Commonwealth countries. But its place and the oppressive imperial legacy trailing it are increasingly questioned.

That debate can be extended beyond one song. What baggage does any music acquire when it shifts from being – in South African literature scholar Zoë Wicomb’s phrase – “national culture to official culture”?

As a researcher into South African music, I’m often struck by how dominant the past is in my interviews about the present, particularly in relation to the current anthem. South Africa’s national anthem is a composite of the African liberation hymn Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika and the apartheid-era Afrikaans hymn Die Stem (The Call of South Africa). Does a similar burden of history weigh down other national anthems and perhaps prevent us from hearing them simply as music?

In recent work, two prominent contemporary composers, Philip Miller in South Africa and Amit Chaudhuri in India, have explored fresh ways of interpreting national anthems. Their projects suggest that anthems can be freed from historical baggage to reflect contemporary realities.

Phillip Miller

Miller grew up during apartheid with the enforced singing of Die Stem at school. In an interview with me he recalls:

“Coming from a very liberal home instilled almost a horror of national anthems in me.”

Yet Nkosi Sikelele doesn’t stir similar feelings, because “it’s a really beautiful song” that “has a historical genesis in African liberation, so the meanings it carries are very different”.

Miller and co-composer Thuthuka Sibisi had explored the meaning of singing South Africa’s former colonial anthem, God Save the King, for Victorian-era African choristers in an earlier project. That work formed the foundation for the version of the anthem in their score for the stage production The Head & The Load, about the unacknowledged role of African labour in the colonial armies of the first world war.

Their arrangement, he explains, allowed singers to add complexity to God Save the King “with varied rhythms, drones, fragments and layers, building to a moment of almost isicathimiya (traditional Zulu song) harmony”. As God Save the King breaks apart on stage, the song is passed from singer to singer “almost as if it’s too painful for anybody to sing it for too long”.

Some triumphalist, violent verses of God Save the King are no longer sung even in the UK – in particular those written during the 1745 Jacobite rebellion imploring God’s help to “like a torrent crush” the “rebellious Scots”. At the coronation, the imperial music of the ceremony’s traditions was balanced with 12 new commissions from contemporary British composers. And even the postcolonial South African anthem Miller finds so beautiful can jar with some. He concedes that:

“When political regimes sour, even beautiful anthems can lose their beauty, and we can start feeling alienation instead.”

University students during South Africa’s Fees Must Fall protests created what they christened a “decolonised” national anthem. They retained Nkosi Sikelele’s opening verse but set it to a new melody. New lyrics highlighted “hard times … when we are painfully abused”.

Amit Chaudhuri

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika is not the only contemporary national anthem with roots in early anticolonial struggles. India’s national anthem is Jana Gana Mana. It was composed by poet, artist and thinker Rabindranath Tagore in 1911. Its Bengali lyrics invoke a spirit of unity in diversity.

Chaudhuri, a novelist, critic and classically trained Hindustani singer, reimagines Jana Gana Mana on his most recent album, Across the Universe. Chaudhuri’s project explores what he calls musical “convergences”: music grounded in the sonic contact he hears between compositions from diverse traditions.

His version of Jana Gana Mana is released from its former strict, anthemic marching rhythm into free time. It flowers out of a composition by Austrian keyboardist Joe Zawinul of the jazz fusion group Weather Report. The way the sound develops is paralleled on the accompanying video, where an image of the Indian flag flowers from shadowed and superimposed partial views.

Chaudhuri told me in email correspondence he is treating Tagore’s composition as a piece of music. He views it not as a nationalistic commodity but as an aesthetic creation by “the greatest songwriter of our time”, rich with possibilities. The originality of Tagore’s own musical approach – “always gathering and repositioning the material he was collecting from every source in his songs” – encouraged Chaudhuri to create an open-ended “sense of estrangement, surprise, and unexpectedness that situates the anthem in history, but not in the history that we are told, one way or another, about ourselves or our country through books and historiography”.

Burden of history

Miller isn’t sure it’s possible to shear away the baggage from music, however beautiful, once it’s been appropriated to power. He points out that before Nkosi Sikelele was adopted, the ANC anthem was South African composer Reuben Caluza’s iLand Act. This was a far more strident anti-colonial protest song. Miller recorded it with a choral collective in 2020, “at the very moment when the City of Cape Town was evicting informal settlers – including dragging a man naked out of his home. That was ironic – who’s to say what South Africa’s people’s anthem really is?”

Many Britons, equally, view God Save the King as a contested territory. Some urge a replacement. They cite British poet William Blake’s Jerusalem (invoking reform of industry’s “dark satanic mills”), Land of Hope and Glory – or the even more bloodthirsty Rule Britannia.

And while Miller hears “the beauty starts to fray” under the pressure of political appropriation of songs, Chaudhuri suggests that “beauty has to be ‘frayed’; that’s what one is aiming for” to move away from restrictive visions. Anthems, it seems, are what a country’s rulers, peoples – and artists – make them. DM/ML 

This story was first published in The Conversation. 

Gwen Ansell is an Associate of the Gordon Institute for Business Science at the University of Pretoria.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Nelson Mandela Bay sabotage suspected after 23 major substations trip in seven days
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay sabotage suspected after 23 major substations trip in seven days
Behind UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama’s resignation
Maverick News

Behind UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama’s resignation
Sars whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg attacked and robbed while cycling
Maverick News

Sars whistleblower Johann van Loggerenberg attacked and robbed while cycling
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles

TOP READS IN SECTION

Africa’s Travel Indaba highlights how tourism has become SA’s economic panacea
South Africa

Africa’s Travel Indaba highlights how tourism has become SA’s economic panacea
Drone light show in Geneva, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Drone light show in Geneva, and more from around the world
The 76th Cannes Film Festival brings glamour and protests on the red carpet
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival brings glamour and protests on the red carpet
The beating heart of a bromance - friendships between young men run deeper than beers and banter
Maverick Life

The beating heart of a bromance – friendships between young men run deeper than beers and banter
Why you should play Ultimate frisbee – and so should your kids
Culture

Why you should play Ultimate frisbee – and so should your kids

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join us in person or online at The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75. Can't make it to Cape Town? Sign up for the virtual event for free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.