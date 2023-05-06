The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, have been crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms at Westminster Abbey today, 06 May 2023.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Rain-soaked members of the public during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
King Charles III waves from The Diamond Jubilee Coach during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
A visitor with British Union flag decorated fingernails, on the day of the coronation of King Charles III, in London, UK, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The event is expected to put enduring British soft power on display as some 2,000 dignitaries, spiritual leaders and celebrities watch on, with thousands gathering on London’s streets and millions more tuning in from around the globe. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A royal fan poses as she waits to watch King Charles’ procession to his coronation ceremony from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, at The Mall on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Childs – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Dame Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise (left) arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Police officers detain a member of “Just Stop Oil” movement as people gather to watch the procession during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yara Nardi – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Metropolitan Police Marksmen take up position ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Royal Guards on The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Members of the public sit in Hyde Park where giant screens will show coverage of the Coronation ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Members of the public are in Hyde Park where giant screens will show coverage of the Coronation ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Crowds in Trafalgar Square take shelter from the rain ahead ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Members of the public sit in Hyde Park where giant screens will show coverage of the Coronation ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Rain-soaked members of the public wait ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla arrives at the Coronation of her and King Charles III on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Rain-soaked members of the public are in Hyde Park where giant screens will show coverage of the Coronation ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
A member of the public is seen watching the Coronation on a large screen in Hyde Park during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince George (C) stands at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pippa and James Middleton, siblings of Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Former Prime Minister John Major (L) with Cherie Blair (C) and former Prime Minister Tony Blair (R) arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Representatives of the Commonwealth realms arrive in Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Children play in Cardiff Castle during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. People around the UK celebrate as Charles III and his wife, Camilla, are crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Louis of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
(L) Mswati III, King of Eswatini attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania of Jordan attend attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
King Letsie III of Lesotho and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in a state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Preparation ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Representatives of the Commonwealth realms arrive in Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Sceptre with Dove and the Imperial State Crown are brought to the thrones before the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III arrives for his coronation with Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive for their coronation at Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend their Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
17th Century St Edward’s Crown is carried ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Orb is carried ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A general view of the spurs or Coronation during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
A general view of the Ring symbolising the faithful ‘marriage’ of a Monarch to his Peoples Coronation during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A banner with the image of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen as well-wishers line the procession route ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastien Bozon – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Bottom L to R) Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. (Top L to R) James, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(L-R ) Prince Andrew Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Nick Cave attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Former prime minister Theresa May, Philip May, former prime minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, former prime minister Liz Truss and Hugh O’Leary ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Household Cavalry Mounted Band can be seen on the Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Troops march as they prepare ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Violeta Santos Moura – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Coldstream Guards marching ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Members of the Royal Marines marching ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Visitors stand under umbrellas in Trafalgar Square, on the day of the coronation of King Charles III, in London, UK, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The event is expected to put enduring British soft power on display as some 2,000 dignitaries, spiritual leaders and celebrities watch on, with thousands gathering on London’s streets and millions more tuning in from around the globe. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A protester holds a larger banner that read “Abolish The Monarchy”, on the day of the coronation of King Charles III, in London, UK, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The event is expected to put enduring British soft power on display as some 2,000 dignitaries, spiritual leaders and celebrities watch on, with thousands gathering on London’s streets and millions more tuning in from around the globe. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Visitors watch a live broadcast of the ceremony, on the day of the coronation of King Charles III, at Grosvenor Square in London, UK, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The event is expected to put enduring British soft power on display as some 2,000 dignitaries, spiritual leaders and celebrities watch on, with thousands gathering on London’s streets and millions more tuning in from around the globe. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St Edward’s Crown, during the King’s Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III is crowned with St Edward’s Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images) DM/ ML
