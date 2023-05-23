Newsdeck

White House

Driver charged after crashing into White House barriers, Nazi flag found

Driver charged after crashing into White House barriers, Nazi flag found
A visitor walks by the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
By Reuters
23 May 2023
0

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - A man who crashed a rented box truck into security barriers near the White House faces multiple criminal charges, U.S. Park Police said on Tuesday following an overnight incident that authorities said may have been intentional.

The suspect was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, among other charges, the U.S. Park Police said in a statement. It did not identify the adult male charged.

U.S. Secret Service said it had detained the man following the crash on Monday night but that there was no ongoing danger and no injuries.

A Reuters witness said investigators found a Nazi swastika flag inside the truck, which crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square, adjacent to the White House grounds.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

The suspect also faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, destruction of federal property and reckless operation of a vehicle, Park Police said.

WUSA television showed video of authorities approaching a box-type, U-Haul truck. A remote-controlled robot opened its rear door, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.

Chris Zaboji, an airline pilot who lives in Washington and witnessed the crash, posted a brief video on social media later verified by Reuters that showed the truck driving into the barricades as he was walking by on his way home.

“I looked back and saw that the U-Haul van had rammed into the barricade,” Zaboji said, adding that he left after the truck rammed barriers a second time.

President Joe Biden’s exact location at the time of the crash just before 10 p.m. (0200 GMT Tuesday) was unclear. He had met with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at the White House earlier on Monday evening.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Nathan Howard, Daniel Trotta, Costas Pitas and Nur-Azna Sanusi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s former adviser Bejani Chauke part of Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace initiative
R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
South Africa

R77m and counting – taxpayers make lawyers rich for the sins of Qedani Mahlangu and her crew
Nelson Mandela Bay sabotage suspected after 23 major substations trip in seven days
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay sabotage suspected after 23 major substations trip in seven days
Behind UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama’s resignation
Maverick News

Behind UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama’s resignation
Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles
Maverick News

Cocaine’s deadly destinations – the Durban link to the bodies piling up in Brazil’s drug battles

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 May - 19 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 May – 19 May 2023
Koepka wins PGA Championship as magic Block shines at Oak Hill
World

Koepka wins PGA Championship as magic Block shines at Oak Hill
Biden-McCarthy debt talk ends with optimism, but without a deal
Newsdeck

Biden-McCarthy debt talk ends with optimism, but without a deal
Meta hit with record $1.3 bln fine over data transfers
Newsdeck

Meta hit with record $1.3 bln fine over data transfers
Bolivia church abuse case sparks wave of complaints, investigation
Newsdeck

Bolivia church abuse case sparks wave of complaints, investigation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join us in person or online at The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75. Can't make it to Cape Town? Sign up for the virtual event for free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.