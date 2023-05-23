Double-amputee climber returns to Kathmandu from Everest, and more from around the world
Double-amputee climber Hari Budha Magar, 43, reacts while returning from Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 23 May 2023. Former British Gurkha soldier Hari Budha Magar has scaled the world’s tallest peak, Mount Everest, becoming the world's first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mt Everest. Hari lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Nepalese police and photographers scuffle during the welcome ceremony of double-amputee climber Hari Budha Magar, 43, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 23 May 2023. Former British Gurkha soldier Hari Budha Magar has scaled the world’s tallest peak, Mount Everest, becoming the world’s first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mt Everest. Hari lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Double-amputee climber Hari Budha Magar, 43, reacts while returning from Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A surfer jumps into the sea off a pier on the beachfront in Durban, South Africa, 23 May 2023. Many surfers start early in the morning as the sun rises to ride a good wave before going to work. The east coast city of Durban is bordered by the warm Indian Ocean and is popular for surfers, who can surf year-round without wet suites. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Wang Chuqin of China eyes the ball in the Men’s Singles round of 64 match against Shunsuke Togami of Japan at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
People skate on the streets of Munich during BladeNight, a night skate event in Munich, Germany, on 22 May 2023. Bladenight Munich has been held since 1999 and is Europe’s biggest night skate event. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
People skate on the streets of Munich during BladeNight, a night skate event in Munich, Germany, on 22 May 2023.EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
Dancers perform during the presentation of Europa ballet in Madrid, Spain, on 23 May 2023. The show, created by Sharon Fridman and Luis Luque, will run from 24 May to 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon
A dancer performs during the presentation of Europa ballet in Madrid, Spain, on 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon
A drag performer participates in the José Sarria Drag Pageant for West Hollywood Harvey Milk Day in West Hollywood, California, USA, on 22 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Lesley Bowrey poses for a photo during a Tennis Australia x Roland Garros 2023 preview media opportunity at Melbourne Park on May 23, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images for Tennis Australia)
Paraone Gloyne (R) and Ngahnia Kopa, members of New Zealand’s Maori, perform a ritual ceremony next to boxes containing human Maori remains being returned by the state of Saxony to New Zealand on May 23, 2023, in Leipzig, Germany. The remains stem from ethnological collections of museums belonging to the Dresden State Art Collections. (Photo by Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images)
Luzia Cruwawyj Kraho, Henrique Ihjac Kraho, Francisco Hyjno Kraho and João Salaviza attend the “Crowra (The Buriti Flower)” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
A man cheers as the Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat (2-L, front) and leaders from seven other parties talk to the media during the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding among pro-democracy parties to form a coalition government, in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2023. An eight-party coalition, spearheaded by the Move Forward party, agreed to form a coalition government with Limjaroenrat as prime minister, after winning the most seats in the 14 May general election. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Vehicles drive past a Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activist who glued his hand to the asphalt during a climate protest in Berlin, Germany, 22 May 2023. The activists gathered to demand climate councils, enforcing speed limits on all German highways and affordable public transport. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew harvests wheat in a field near the city of Modiin, Israel, 22 May 2023. The harvested grain will be stored for almost a year and then used to grind flour to make unleavened bread for the week-long Passover Holiday. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
An Afghan farmer harvests wheat, on the outskirts of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 17 May 2023. The director of the Kandahar Department of Agriculture said that 85 thousand hectares of land have been planted with wheat this year, and the yield is estimated to be 300 thousand tons. The Taliban had imposed a strict ban on the cultivation, use, and trafficking of all illicit drugs, and Taliban’s anti-narcotics police continued this month’s efforts to destroy poppy fields in Kandahar. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Poppy blooms in a field at Oroshaza, southeastern Hungary, 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Rosta
A honey bee collects pollen from a poppy flower in a field at Oroshaza, southeastern Hungary, 23 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Rosta
The LI870 robot, CO2 analyzer, while making measurements in a peat bog ecosystem, a type of wetland in which several meters of organic material have accumulated for millennia without decomposing, in Puerto Williams, Chile, 14 May 2023 (issued 23 May 2023). Measuring just 75 centimetres long and a beloved icon in many parts of North America, the American beaver is destroying native forests in southern Chile, contributing to the climate crisis. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez
People enjoy themselves as they visit a water amusement park to cool off during a hot afternoon, amid a heatwave, in Kolkata, India 22 May 2023. Kolkata has had several heatwaves in recent years, reaching temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
An Afghan woman sits next to a child suffering from malnutrition and other diseases while receiving treatment at Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 23 May 2023. 2.3 million children are expected to face acute malnutrition in 2023, and 875,000 of them need treatment for severe acute malnutrition, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Fran Equiza said in remarks on 18 May 2023. EPA-EFE/STRINGER DM
