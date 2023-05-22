‘Good-bye Morteratsch Glacier’ ceremony in Val Morteratsch, and more from around the world
Supporters of the 'Yes Committee to the Climate Protection Law' during the 'Good-bye Morteratsch Glacier' ceremony in Val Morteratsch, Switzerland, 20 May 2023. The glacier ceremony 'Good-bye Morteratsch Glacier' at the foot of the Morteratsch Glacier is, according to the organizer 'Yes Committee to the Climate Protection Law', intended to send a signal for the vote on the climate protection law on 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Stingless bees, also known as ‘Kelulut’, surround ‘Raja Lebah’ (King of Bees) as he prepares to use the honey extractor in his garden in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 18 May 2023 (Issued 19 May 2023). Raja Mohd Soffian Raja Ismail, 35, also known as ‘Raja Lebah’ (King of Bees) works as a technician, and is a husband and father of one child. He began to seriously concern himself with the rescue of bees when he saw a beehive in the backyard of his hometown back in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic and wanted to protect it. Now after two years, he’s one of the experts in bee behaviour in the country, after being an activist of ‘MY Bee Savior’, one of the non-governmental organizations raising awareness and educating people on conserving the bee population. ‘I always start to help rescue beehives at people’s homes or offices, and sometimes factories after finishing my work in the evening when I get full information or requests from members and activists, or directly from people whom I have previously helped. Also, I always bring my bee suits because the call time can be unexpected, but I’m ready to help because of my deep interest in bees, he said. When beehives are found, he relocates them to a temporary bee sanctuary or his garden, and the service is free. World Bee Day is observed annually on 20 May. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A potter bee rests on a lavender at a park on World Bee Day in Madrid, Spain, 20 May 2023. Spanish beekeepers face this year’s world bee day with poor enthusiasm as they calculate that 50 percent of the hives have been lost due to drought, varroa, and cost production. Beekeepers warn that biodiversity is at risk without bees, as 75 percent of crops depend on pollination of insects such as bees. EPA-EFE/Annais Pascual
An artist performs during the festival of living street statues entitled ‘High speed of standing’ in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 19 May 2023. The seventh edition of living street statues takes place on 19 and 20 May. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
A person participates in the dance of ‘Los Tlacoteros’ during a festival in Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico, on 21 May 2023. EPA-EFE/José Luis de la Cruz
People participate in the dance of ‘Los Tlacoteros’ during a festival in the municipality of Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico, on 21 May 2023. EPA-EFE/José Luis de la Cruz
People participate in the dance of ‘Los Tlacoteros’ during a festival in the municipality of Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico, on 21 May 2023. EPA-EFE/José Luis de la Cruz
Hezbollah fighters parade equipment with a poster of late Hezbollah military commander Imad Moghnieh in the background during a press tour to one of the resistance camps ahead of ‘Liberation Day’ on 25th May in the village of Aaramta, southern Lebanon, 21 May 2023. On 25 May 2000, the Israeli army withdrew from areas of southern Lebanon after 22 years of occupation. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Hezbollah fighters carry out training exercises during a press tour to one of the resistance camps ahead of ‘Liberation Day’ on 25th May in the village of Aaramta, southern Lebanon, 21 May 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
People visit the exposition of the open storage of military equipment and weapons in the Military Historical Museum of Artillery during the ‘Night of Museums 2023’ in St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 May 2023. The Night of Museums is an annual event dedicated to International Museum Day. St. Petersburg museums, large and small, traditionally open their doors to the public in the evening and at night, and also prepare a special program: exhibitions of one day, concerts, performances, author’s excursions, master classes, and historical reconstructions. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
People look on as flames and smoke rise from the burning Philippine Central Post Office building in Manila, Philippines, 22 May 2023. A massive fire hit the Central Post Office where the main mail sorting and distribution operations of the country are. Arson investigators are still investigating the possible cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the postal headquarters. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
An athlete compete during the bike leg of IRONMAN 70.3 Pays D’Aix on May 21, 2023, in Aix-en-Provence, France. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
Athletes prepare to compete during the swim leg of IRONMAN 70.3 Pays D’Aix on May 21, 2023, in Aix-en-Provence, France. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
Russian cyclists attend the Moscow Spring Bicycle Festival in Moscow, Russia, 21 May 2023. The Moscow Spring Bicycle Festival is the largest celebration in support of the development of cycling culture in Russia, in which about 100,000 people participate annually. Route length 16 km. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Motorcyclists enjoy the mass ride during the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 21 May 2023. The annual mass motorcycle ride, founded in Australia by Mark Hawwa, has seen 340,000 vintage and classic motorcyclists ride to raise donations for men’s cancer research and men’s mental health. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
People participate in the first ‘Naked Day’ demonstration in the streets of Mexico City, Mexico, on 20 May 2023. Dozens of Mexicans led the first ‘Naked Day’ in Mexico City to normalize the body in its natural state. At least 200 people gathered at the La Cibeles roundabout and walked with only shoes onto the Ángel de la Independencia, on Paseo de la Reforma avenue. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
A person participates in the first ‘Naked Day’ demonstration in the streets of Mexico City, Mexico, on 20 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
People attend the Brussels Pride – The Belgian & European Pride 2023 parade, organised by the LGBTQIA+ community in Brussels, Belgium, 20 May 2023. Thousands of people take part in a parade for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people in Brussels. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled two of the World’s Rarest Jewelry Masterpieces at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DMCC) on May 22, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Eternal Pink, the Most Significant Pink Diamond to Come to Market, is estimated to achieve more than $35 Million; and the Estrela de FURA 55.22, the Largest and Most Valuable Ruby Ever to Appear at Auction and Expected to Achieve more than $30 Million. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)
Detail of a piece found in the archaeological excavation site with the tomb of an elite figure of the Chancay culture, in the province of Huaral south of Lima, Peru, 12 May 2023 (issued 19 May 2023). A group of Peruvian archaeologists, in a thousand-year-old cemetery north of Lima, found the tomb of an elite figure linked to the sea from the Chancay culture, which developed between 1,100 and 1,400 AD in the central coast of the Andean country. It is the largest tomb discovered to date in the Macaton cemetery, an extensive burial site that rests on the right bank of the lower valley of the Chancay River, in the coastal province of Huaral, about two hours by road from Lima. EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR
A researcher at the archaeological excavation site with the tomb of an elite figure of the Chancay culture, in the province of Huaral south of Lima, Peru, 12 May 2023 (issued 19 May 2023). EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR
Nahuel Nazareno of Argentina in action during the Men’s Long Jump event during the 2023 South American U20 Championships in Athletics in the El Salitre sports unit in Bogota, Colombia, 19 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega
Maxence Barouh from France in action during the Men’s Kayak Sprint Final at the ECA Wildwater Canoeing European Championships in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 20 May 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Fans help injured people during a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium, during to a soccer match in San Salvador, El Salvador, 20 May 2023. At least nine people died after a stampede occurred during a soccer match between the teams Alianza and Santa Ana at the stadium, police officials said. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL LEMUS DM
