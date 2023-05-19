We’re making bread rolls this week, nice pull-apart ones that are quick and easy to make. But first, here are my 10 tips for baking bread in your air fryer.

Use an old-fashioned baking tin when baking bread in an air fryer, as the metal conducts heat really well and this helps the dough to cook through evenly. Use the rack at the bottom of your air fryer when baking bread or rolls. The underside of the bread needs to cook too, and the element is above so the placing of the rack allows air to blow around underneath the tin in which you’re cooking the bread. Without the rack, the bottom of the bread might be doughy. Do ensure that there is space around the tin for air to circulate as well as underneath. It must not fit so snugly that there is no chance of air circulating around the edges of the pan. Always judge the cooking time according to what you know about your own machine. Just like conventional ovens, air fryer brands are all different, as are sizes and capacity. A recipe may say cook at 180℃ for 15 minutes but you might know, from past experience with your particular machine, that yours tends to take a little longer or cook a tad faster. So make a judgment call based on that knowledge. My conventional gas oven has a personality all of its own, nothing in a recipe ever works exactly the same in it. Then there’s the matter of convection or not. If you’ve ever used a conventional oven, in fact, you’ll be all too familiar with these differences and the effect they have on a given recipe. So the same rule has to apply. Remember to use a glaze, whether a simple egg wash or melted butter brushed on top of what you’re cooking. It’s easy to forget this trick when focusing on your bread recipe for an air fryer. Pull-apart bread rolls are a sensible choice for an air fryer because the baskets tend to be rather small and having them placed so snugly makes full use of the tin. I managed to get seven rolls into a small cake tin; you might manage eight at a push. You can use your air fryer to proof your dough, if it is one which can be set to a temperature as low as around 60℃. You put the dough in, in a bowl which you have sprayed with cooking oil spray, and “cook”, for want of a better word, for 8 to 10 minutes, to allow the dough to rise. But I prefer to heat the machine and turn it off, then proof the dough. Preheat your air fryer to 60℃ for a few minutes, turn it off, and put the dough in, in its bowl to prove, until it rises, just as you would use a warmed oven for rising dough. Turn your baked bread rolls into garlic bread by slicing in half, smearing the insides with garlic butter, sandwiching them back together and baking in the air fryer for 5 minutes at 80℃ or until the butter has melted inside. Do check, as all air fryers behave in their idiosyncratic ways. Day-old bread that’s turned hard can be refreshed quickly in your air fryer. Preheat it to, say, 60℃, and put the hard bread in for 2 or 3 minutes to refresh.

Try these pull-apart bread rolls which cooked for 12 minutes in my air fryer but might cook quicker in some models, depending on the efficiency of the model’s hot air flow.

(Makes 6 to 8)

Ingredients

450 bread flour

80 g butter, cold

280 ml full cream milk

2 Tbsp olive oil

10 g dry yeast

Salt to taste

1 small egg, beaten

Method

Pour the flour into a baking bowl and add the cold butter. Work it with your fingers and palms until you have a crumbly mixture.

In a pot on the stove, on a low heat, warm the milk with the oil just until lukewarm. Don’t let it heat further.

Stir the dry yeast into the flour. Stir in a little salt.

Make a well in the flour and pour in the lukewarm milk and oil.

Use your hands to work the dough until you can make a somewhat sticky ball of dough.

Put the dough in an oil-sprayed bowl and prove it in your switched-off air fryer basket, which you have preheated to 60℃ and with the door closed, for about 15 minutes.

Oil-spray a suitable tin. I used my smallest springform tin which fits the basket with fair space all around.

Make small balls of dough, nicely rounded in your hands, and place them side by side in the tin.

Beat the egg and brush the tops.

Bake in the air fryer at 180℃ for 15 minutes. DM/TGIFood

