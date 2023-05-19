Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival brings glamour and protests on the red carpet

A protest at the "Le Retour (Homecoming)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
19 May 2023
The 2023 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday 16 May with the screening of 'Jeanne du Barry' by French director Maïwenn.

Naomi Campbell attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Emilia Schüle attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

Araya Hargate attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

Elvira Jain attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

Fagun Thakrar attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(L-R) Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Emmanuelle Béart attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Simona Tabasco attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Cindy Bruna attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp and Maiwenn attend the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Helen Mirren attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Helen Mirren attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Victoria Silvstedt attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Victoria Bonya attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Hanne Jacobsen and Mads Mikkelsen attend the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Catherine Deneuve attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Farhana Bodi attends the “Jeanne du Barry” screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Uma Thurman attends the “Jeanne du Barry” screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Fan Bingbing attends the “Jeanne du Barry” screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

A protest at the “Le Retour (Homecoming)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Rose Bertram attends the “Le Retour (Homecoming)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Rose Bertram attends the “Le Retour” (Homecoming) red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Mary Leest attends the “Le Retour (Homecoming)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Ester Expósito attends the “Black Flies” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kylie Verzosa attends the “Black Flies” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend a ceremony as he receives an honorary Palme d’Or during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) DM/ ML

