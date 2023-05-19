Newsdeck

Greece elections

Greeks head to polls, no party seen winning clear majority

Greeks head to polls, no party seen winning clear majority
People attend a pre-election rally of the Greek Prime Minister and leader of New Dimokratia Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his pre-election rally, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 18 May 2023. Greece will hold their parliamentary elections on 21 May. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
By Reuters
19 May 2023
0

ATHENS, May 19 (Reuters) - Greece heads for what is likely to be an inconclusive parliamentary election on Sunday, paving the way for wrangling between parties to forge a ruling coalition in a deeply divided political landscape.

Opinion polls show Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy ahead of Alexis Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party, which ruled Greece in 2015-2019 at the peak of its debt crisis.

new voting system means an outright winner is unlikely unless the first party achieves more than about 46% of the vote, leaving the two main candidates in a scramble to find potential allies or – the more probable outcome – to lead the country into a second election in a month’s time.

After the election, and if the forecasts are confirmed, the three leading parties – New Democracy, Syriza and the Socialist PASOK – will each receive, in turn, a three-day mandate to try to form a government.

New Democracy, with poll ratings at 32-37%, could in theory team up with PASOK, ranking third on 8-11%. The couple put their historic animosity aside and ruled Greece during the debt crisis. But Mitsotakis, 55, told Reuters in an interview this week that he prefers “a strong one-party government”.

“Experience has taught us in Greece that one-party governments are much more stable than coalition governments,” Mitsotakis said.

 

DIVISIONS

The once-mighty PASOK saw its support crumble to single digits after signing up to Greece’s first international bailout in 2010. It has been attempting a comeback under a new leader since 2021, 44-year old civil engineer Nikos Androulakis.

Its relations with New Democracy were soured by a wiretapping scandal last year, when Androulakis said Greece’s intelligence service had listened to his phone conversations.

PASOK has sent conflicting signals on whether it would join a coalition government. It says neither Mitsotakis nor Tsipras could serve as prime minister if PASOK joined a coalition.

“If Mitsotakis or Tsipras think PASOK will be their crutch for power, they should look elsewhere,” Androulakis told party supporters on May 17.

PASOK also accuses Syriza of making promises it cannot fulfil.

Syriza, which introduced the proportional voting system when in power, says it would try to form a broad coalition government and has urged Greeks to give it a chance to rule without the terms of the harsh bailout agreed with the euro zone that hampered its last stint in power. The bailout ended in 2018.

Support for Syriza ranges between 27-31%.

Polls suggest Syriza would need to team up with more than two parties, including PASOK, to win a majority in the 300-seat parliament.

Addressing PASOK directly during an election rally, Tsipras said: “I invite you on Monday to sit at one table after Syriza’s great victory, after our people’s great victory, which will open the way for a progressive government.”

Another potential partner for the 48-year old firebrand leftist leader would be his Marxist former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, who leads the small Mera25 party.

But relations between the two are frosty since 2015 when Varoufakis had to resign to help Tsipras clinch Greece’s third bailout deal with euro zone lenders. Varoufakis has ruled out joining a coalition with Syriza.

Greece’s Communist Party, which is on 5-6%, has also ruled out participating in a coalition or backing a minority government.

If the numbers do not stack up, the leading candidates may need backing from right-wing Kyriakos Velopoulos, a part-time TV presenter whose Hellenic Solution party made it into parliament in 2019. Tsipras has in the past led a left-right coalition.

Velopoulos rejected the scenarios in a Mega TV interview this week, calling the two main parties “unreliable”.

By Renee Maltezou

(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Deborah Kyvrikosaios; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Michele Kambas and Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy
South Africa

Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy
A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Ukraine Crisis

A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Coalition Collusion
Maverick News

Coalition Collusion

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023
G-7 restricts more goods but avoids near-total Russia export ban
Newsdeck

G-7 restricts more goods but avoids near-total Russia export ban
Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever
Newsdeck

Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever
Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
Newsdeck

Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Newsdeck

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.