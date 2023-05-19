Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Drone light show in Geneva, and more from around the world

Drone light show in Geneva, and more from around the world
A drone night-time light show illuminates the night sky over the harbour area next to the dinghy "Neptune" (R) the largest sailing boat on Lake Geneva, in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 May 2023. As a part of the four-day "Feu O Lac" events, more than 1350 drones illuminated the sky over the Lake Geneva during the first edition of the largest drone show in Europe. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
By Maverick Life Editors
19 May 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A drone night-time light show illuminates the night sky over the harbour area, in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 May 2023. As a part of the four-day “Feu O Lac” events, more than 1350 drones illuminated the sky over Lake Geneva during the first edition of the largest drone show in Europe. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

A drone night-time light show illuminates the night sky over the harbour area, in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 May 2023. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

A drone night-time light show illuminates the night sky over the harbour area and Geneva’s landmark fountain, known as “Jet d’Eau”, in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 May 2023. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

A drone night-time light show illuminates the night sky over the harbour area, in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 May 2023. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Lightning flashes across the sky during a thunderstorm in Sana’a, Yemen, 18 May 2023. Heavy rains have persisted across most of Yemen’s western parts over the past few weeks. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Water engulfs a road in Helm Corner, California, USA, 18 May 2023. The long dry Tulare Lake, once the largest lake west of the Mississippi before the 1920s, is filling up again with water after a winter of heavy rain and flooding. Flooding in the region is only expected to get worse after record-deep snowpack in the Sierra Nevada starts to melt, bringing excess water to the surrounding areas. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

An aerial view of Italian firefighters’ rescue teams searching for people trapped in their houses in Lugo, Italy, 19 May 2023. The death toll from this week’s deadly flooding in the northeastern region of Emilia Romagna has climbed to 14 after the police recovered the body of a man in his 70s in Faenza on early May 19. EPA-EFE/EMANUELE VALERI

(L-R) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walk to a flower wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 19 May 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19-21 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

Leftist demonstrators protest against the G7 Hiroshima Summit as leaders visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 19 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Protesters carry placards as they gather near the A-bomb Dome at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, as part of a demonstration against the summit, ahead of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 18 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Ukrainian servicemen from the 24th Mechanized Brigade ‘King Danylo’ prepare a BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) before firing in the direction of the frontline city of Bakhmut, at an undisclosed location, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 19 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. The frontline city of Bakhmut, a key target for Russian forces, has seen heavy fighting for months. Russian troops on 24 February 2022, entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Palestinians waving Palestinian Flags stand near burning tires as they attend a march against Israeli ‘Flag March’ in the east of Gaza Strip, near the border with Israel, 18 May 2023. Palestinians organized their own ‘Flag March’ as a protest against Israeli right-wing ‘Flag March’ held in Jerusalem marking Jerusalem Day. Israeli celebration of Jerusalem Day has long been viewed by Palestinians as a provocation. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian carries a wounded boy after Israeli troops opened fire during clashes at a march against Israeli ‘Flag March’ in the east of Gaza Strip, near the border with Israel, 18 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Nissan Ariya prototype vehicle is displayed during the Fully Charged live show at the Yorkshire Events Centre on May 19, 2023, in Harrogate, England. The Fully Charged Show is the world’s no.1 home energy & electric vehicle channel founded and hosted by author, broadcaster, and actor Robert Llewellyn. Fully Charged exists to educate, encourage, and explain that almost all of the energy that the world demands can and should, come from ‘cleaner, greener’ sources, like solar, wind and energy storage. Designed to inspire people to #StopBurningStuff, this year’s show includes an array of visitor attractions, dozens of ‘live sessions’ and an exhibition of hundreds of companies, with electric vehicles and a vast selection of home energy options. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Deirdre Khoo (Janet) and Ethan Jones (Brad) during a production media call of “The Rocky Horror Show” at the Athenaeum Theatre on May 19, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Jason Donovan during a production media call of “The Rocky Horror Show” at the Athenaeum Theatre on May 19, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Men’s Physique athlete Casper Minnaar has spray tan applied before his section of the Arnold Classic Africa multi-sport festival, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 19 May 2023. The festival sees athletes competing in 45 different sports and events. Initiated by former Austrian bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, the sports festival does not only present bodybuilding shows but also classes and competitions in categories from Arm-Wrestling to Zumba. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Athletes compete in the Women’s Physique section of the Arnold Classic Africa multi-sport festival, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 19 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Athletes compete in the Men’s Physique section of the Arnold Classic Africa multi-sport festival, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 19 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Roma’s Mohamed Camara (L) and teammate Edoardo Bove (R) celebrate after the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma in Leverkusen, Germany, 18 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba (L) in action against Roma’s Tammy Abrahami (R) during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma in Leverkusen, Germany, 18 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A model walks the runway during the Nicol & Ford show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 18, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images for AAFW)

Bruce Springsteen performs at Parco Urbano G. Bassani on May 18, 2023, in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Martha Stewart attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Vincent Pastore poses during the Greatest Auction of Television History at Heritage Auctions on May 18, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Heritage Auctions)

Foday Dumbuya, founder and creative director of LABRUM London, winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Design Award, presents King Charles III with a statuette during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios during BFC Impact Day 2023 on May 18, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images) DM/ ML

