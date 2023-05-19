Newsdeck

DEBT CEILING TALKS

Democratic senators urge Biden to use 14th Amendment to avoid debt default

US President Joe Biden during a ceremony awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal at the White House, Washington, DC, US, 6 January 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / WILL OLIVER)
By Reuters
19 May 2023
0

A group of US Senate Democrats called on President Joe Biden to prepare to invoke the US Constitution's 14th Amendment to avoid a debt default if negotiations with Republicans fail, according to a letter released on Thursday.

Led by independent Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with the Democrats, the 11 lawmakers said while they appreciated Biden’s efforts to find a bipartisan deal to lift the debt ceiling, Republicans in Congress were “not acting in good faith”.

“We write to urgently request that you prepare to exercise your authority under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which clearly states: ‘the validity of the public debt of the United States … shall not be questioned’,” they wrote Biden, a fellow Democrat.

“Using this authority would allow the United States to continue to pay its bills on time, without delay, preventing a global catastrophe,” they said.

Biden is continuing negotiations with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his trip to the G7 Summit in Japan this week, ahead of the June 1 date when the US Treasury has said the government could start running out of funds if the debt ceiling is not lifted.

The periodic lifting of the federal government’s borrowing limit allows the government to pay for spending Congress has already authorised.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward, Paul and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Leslie Adler.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Maverick News

Disaster on the Potomac as Washington sours on the ANC, with Agoa and Pepfar as potential collateral damage
Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
Maverick News

‘There is no Zuma law,’ says judge warning Mpofu over wasting time
A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Ukraine Crisis

A new blight befouls South Africa — truth shedding
Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy
South Africa

Eskom’s Stage 8 warning is a chilling prospect for SA’s economy

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023
Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
Newsdeck

Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Newsdeck

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever
Newsdeck

Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever
In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles
Newsdeck

In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

One week to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition on 26 May.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.