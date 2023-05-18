Newsdeck

Paleontology

Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever

Long-necked dinosaur fossil found by Argentine scientists is one of biggest ever
Argentinian paleontologists Agustin Martinelli (R) and Jonatan Kaluza work on a plaster jacket around a vertebrate dinosaur of the sauropsida family part of a fossil outcrop in the Valley of Las Chinas, in the Chilean Patagonia, Chile, 24 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
By Reuters
18 May 2023
0

BUENOS AIRES, May 18 (Reuters) - Argentine paleontologists have discovered the remains of a gigantic new species of long-necked herbivorous dinosaur in the country's southern Patagonia region, saying the beast ranks as one of the largest ever discovered.

The find in the Pueblo Blanco Nature Reserve, presented on Thursday, was first discovered by scientists in 2018. The dinosaur’s bones were so big they caused the van carrying them to a Buenos Aires laboratory to tip over, though no one was injured and the remains were left intact.

Paleontologist Nicolas Chimento said scientists decided to name the dinosaur “Chucarosaurus Diripienda”, meaning hard-boiled and scrambled, because it had rolled around and survived the accident.

At 50 tonnes and 30 meters in length, the Chucarosaurus is the largest-ever dinosaur discovered in the mountainous Rio Negro province. It would have lived in the Late Cretaceous period alongside predators, fish and sea turtles.

The Chucarosaurus’ femur bone, which spanned 1.90 meters, was split into three parts, each weighing over 100 kilograms and requiring at least three people to lift it up, scientists said.

Patagonia was home to the world’s largest plant-eating dinosaurs such as the colossal Patagotitan mayorum, the biggest dinosaur ever discovered, though scientists still do not know why species there grew so fast and in some cases never stopped growing throughout their lives.

Paleontologist Matias Motta said that while the Chucarosaurus, a sauropod, rivaled other Patagonian giants in size and weight, characteristics in its hips, forelimbs and hindlimbs suggested it was more slender and graceful.

Some 140 dinosaur species have been discovered in Argentina, which ranks among the world’s top three countries for research and discoveries alongside China and the United States.

The studies were carried out by researchers from the Bernardino Rivadavia Museum of Natural Sciences, the Azara Foundation and national research council Conicet with support from the National Geographic Society.

By Lucila Sigal

(Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by David Gregorio)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
Maverick News

Judges tell Dali Mpofu to watch his language in heated Ramaphosa vs Zuma courtroom exchange
In service of honourable Minister Mantashe, we must expose the foreign-funded forces trying to destroy our future
South Africa

In service of honourable Minister Mantashe, we must expose the foreign-funded forces trying to destroy our future
SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
Maverick News

SA’s ever-closer ties with Russia jeopardise R60bn in annual exports to US under Agoa deal
From Benoni to Botrivier, no power for up to 12 hours a day is regular nearly everywhere, say Daily Maverick readers
Maverick News

From Benoni to Botrivier, no power for up to 12 hours a day is regular nearly everywhere, say Daily Maverick readers
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking

TOP READS IN SECTION

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
Newsdeck

Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, says WHO
I have a picture for you! 6 May - 12 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 May – 12 May 2023
In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles
Newsdeck

In first, Kyiv says it shoots down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles
Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
Newsdeck

Singapore Air hands staff eight months’ salary bonus after record results
North Korea is about to launch its first spy satellite
Newsdeck

North Korea is about to launch its first spy satellite

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.