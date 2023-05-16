Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Shanghai’s cat murals, and more from around the world

A woman walks on the street in front of the cat mural during the Bund Art Festival, in Shanghai, China, 16 May 2023. Shanghai became a magnet for selfie tourists as a Shanghai-born cartoonist covered Fangbang Middle Road with cat murals. Gao Youjun, also known as Tango, has covered one of the oldest streets with more than 30 images of pet cats owned by local families. Additionally, Tango painted about 30 cartoons on the walls as part of the Bund Art Festival, which features international and Chinese artwork. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
By Maverick Life Editors
16 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A woman walks on the street in front of the cat mural during the Bund Art Festival, in Shanghai, China, 16 May 2023. Shanghai became a magnet for selfie tourists as a Shanghai-born cartoonist covered Fangbang Middle Road with cat murals. Gao Youjun, also known as Tango, has covered one of the oldest streets with more than 30 images of pet cats owned by local families. Additionally, Tango painted about 30 cartoons on the walls as part of the Bund Art Festival, which features international and Chinese artwork. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A police officer walks past a cat mural during the Bund Art Festival, in Shanghai, China, 16 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People walk on the street during the Bund Art Festival, in Shanghai, China, 16 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A taxidermy fox at the Logic Founders office in Paris, France, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. A growing number of startups are setting up in Paris as the French government pushes to be at the forefront of Europe’s financial technology sector. Photographer: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The udder of a cow is seen in front of the dome of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German parliament, in Berlin, Germany, 16 May 2023. Together with the Arbeitsgemeinschaft baeuerliche Landwirtschaft e.V. (Working Group for Rural Agriculture), the environmental protection organization Greenpeace staged a protest by letting cows graze on the lawn in front of the German parliament. The organizations demand more cattle on pastures, rather than supporting a trend for more stall-feeding. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Cows stand in front of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German parliament, in Berlin, Germany, 16 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Pet owner Santhiya (C) bids farewell to her pet toy poodle ‘Carpet’ during a memorial service at ‘The Green Mortician’ in Singapore, 12 May 2023 (issued 16 May 2023). ‘The Green Mortician’, founded by Singaporeans Yang Loo and Joe Kam, is the first water cremation service for pets in the city-state. Aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, is a method to recreate in an accelerated way the decomposition of a body with the help of potassium hydroxide and water at a high temperature (about 150 degrees Celsius) in a metal chamber so that the only thing that remains at the end of the process is the bones of the animal. The whole process can take between 20 and 24 hours. The remains of the pet are then ground to fine dust or ash and returned to the owner in an urn. Since it does not require combustion, aquamation reduces greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 35 per cent according to experts, in addition to requiring around 90 per cent less energy than flame cremation, which takes between 2 and 4 hours. The technology which has existed in the United States for many years is gaining popularity as an environmental alternative to traditional methods. The used water, currently treated at a licensed facility, could be repurposed as fertilizer as well, resulting in a zero-waste cycle. The service is comparable to traditional cremation services with costs of about 500 to 900 Singapore dollars (344 to 619 euros) depending on the size of the pet. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A photo of deceased pet toy poodle ‘Carpet’ hung on a tree by her owner during a memorial service at ‘The Green Mortician’ in Singapore, 12 May 2023 (issued 16 May 2023). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Joe Kam, one of the founders of ‘The Green Mortician’, retrieves bones from cremated pets using aquamation from an alkaline hydrolysis machine in Singapore, 15 May 2023 (issued 16 May 2023). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Supporters of the Revolutionary Front of Independent East Timor (Fretilin) attend a campaign rally for the upcoming general election, in Dili, East Timor, 16 May 2023. Seventeen Parties are contesting in the fifth elections in East Timor scheduled for 21 May, which may take several days to be counted. More than 890,000 voters are registered for the vote, in which the 65 members of the National Parliament will be chosen. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SAMPAIO

A child attends a campaign rally of the Revolutionary Front of Independent East Timor (Fretilin) for the upcoming general election, in Dili, East Timor, 16 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SAMPAIO

A child peers through a window during a polio vaccination campaign in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 May 2023. The polio vaccination campaign was launched in 23 provinces of the country, where according to the Ministry of Health, two polio patients were confirmed in 2022, and two so far in 2023. Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free, aside from the two endemic countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to UNICEF. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL 16176

A health worker marks a child after administering the polio vaccine in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 May 2023. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Palestinian clowns entertain children of the Al Masri family who lost their home after Israeli air strikes during Israel and Islamic Jihad fighting, in Beit Lahiya town, northern Gaza Strip, 15 May 2023. Israel and Islamic Jihad movement agreed to an Egyptian-brokered truce late 14 May. Israel has carried out several attacks against the military leadership of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in retaliation to rockets being fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A South Sudanese man looks on as he sits on a boat on the Nile River at the fluvial port of Renk, in the Upper Nile State town of Renk, South Sudan, 14 May 2023 (issued 15 May 2023). According to Mohajer Mhadi Khalifa, head of the boat union in charge of regulating the transport on the Nile in Renk, five boats are planned to transport the returnees to their areas of origin on the Nile towards the Southern Town of Malakal and other locations. On 14 May 2023, a group of 348 people embarked on the trip, following 577 others who made the same trip the previous day after days of waiting in the fluvial port of Renk. The transport was coordinated and organized by the IOM, Caritas and the RCC (the South Sudanese Relief and Rehabilitation Commission). According to the United Nations, some 200,000 people have fled the conflict in Sudan between 15 April and 12 May 2023. Most of them left towards neighbouring countries such as Egypt, Tchad, South Sudan or Ethiopia, and about two million people were internally displaced. Leaving behind them the armed conflict between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia, most of the refugees in South Sudan are South Sudanese returnees, part of the some 800,000 who had previously fled the war in South Sudan and who are now returning to a country which is barely out of conflict itself with tensions remaining in many areas. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Women hold up their wet clothes to dry after cooling off in the seawater at the Gorai Beach along the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, 15 May 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai and several parts of the state of Maharashtra. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

FC Barcelona players celebrate winning LaLiga Santander by the men’s team and the Finetwork Liga F of the first women’s team through the streets of Barcelona, Spain, 15 May 2023 (issued 16 May 2023). EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Michal Kempny (R) of the Czech Republic and Rudolfs Balcers of Latvia in action during the preliminary round group B match between the Czech Republic and Latvia at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2023 in Riga, Latvia, 15 May 2023. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (Bottom) is picked off by Washington Nationals first baseman Dominic Smith (Top) at first base in the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 15 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Chhoun Vichika of Cambodia (L) competes against Thi Thanh Binh Vu of Vietnam (R) in the women’s 50.1kg-55Kg semi-final event of the Arnis competition at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 15 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Moe Meo Aye of Myanmar (L) competes against Pok Phalla of Cambodia (R) in the women’s 50kg semi-final event of the Arnis competition at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 15 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Tourists watch the launch of the Long March-7 Y7, a rocket carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft bound for the nation’s Tiangong space station, in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Wenchang, with its palm tree-lined main drag and scrappy-looking beach, is vying to become China’s space tourism capital. It’s one of several launch sites for China’s ambitious space program, and the only one that’s easily accessible to visitors. Photographer: Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A model walks the runway during the Iordanes Spyridon Gogos – Presented by Afterpay show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AAFW)

A model walks the runway during the Iordanes Spyridon Gogos – Presented by Afterpay show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images for AAFW)

A model poses backstage ahead of the Erik Yvon show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for AAFW)

A model prepares backstage ahead of the ASIYAM show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 15, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)

A model walks the runway during the Iordanes Spyridon Gogos – Presented by Afterpay show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images for AAFW)

Thomas Shapiro and Tika the Iggy attend the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards) DM/ML

