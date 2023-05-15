Maverick Life

Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, turns 31, and more from around the world

Bobi, world's oldest dog ever, looks on during birthday party after turning 31, in rural village of Conqueiros, Leiria, central Portugal, 13 May 2023. Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo born in 1992 was declared by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest dog ever two months ago. Bobi's owner kept him in secret as a child after his parents said they could not keep the litter of new pups and he attributes his longevity to a diet of human food. EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA
By Maverick Life Editors
15 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A Mediterranean Monk seal seen laying at Jaffa beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, 13 May 2023. According to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, this is the first time that a Mediterranean Monk seal has been seen on the beach in Israel. According to the Nature and Parks Authority, the seal population is estimated at 700 individuals, most of which are found on the coast of Cyprus, Turkey and Greece. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Two Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual ‘Herens national cow fighting finals’ (Finale nationale de la race d’Herens) in Aproz, Switzerland, Sunday 14 May 2023. Each year, when taken to the alpine pastures, the cows test their strength and fight for the herd’s leadership. The competition continues until a new queen has forced all the other cows to retreat. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual ‘Herens national cow fighting finals’ (Finale nationale de la race d’Herens) in Aproz, Switzerland, 14 May 2023. Each year, when taken to the alpine pastures, the cows test their strength and fight for the herd’s leadership. The competition continues until a new queen has forced all the other cows to retreat. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A bird flies with nesting material near Victoria Memorial as dense clouds appear during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, India, 13 May 2023. A deep depression formed over India’s Bengal region, pushing the Celsius, following alerts for Cyclone Mocha. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Fishermen shift a boat to a safer place in Teknuf, Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh, 13 May 2023. According to the Bangladesh Meteorology Department, Cyclone Mocha is expected to cross a part of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram district. According to the Indian Met Department (IMD) and Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) Cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall around 14 May between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar after a very severe cyclone storm. EPA-EFE/STR

Dani Sordo of Spain drives his Hyundai i20 N Rally 1 during the Power Stage of the Rally Portugal 2023 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Fafe Portugal, 14 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Ford Puma Rally1 during the Power Stage of the Rally Portugal 2023 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Fafe Portugal, 14 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Motorcyclists take part in the Motorcycle parade in honour of the opening of the motorcycle season in Moscow, Russia, on 13 May 2023. Every spring, thousands of bikers gather to celebrate the opening of the motorcycle season with a motorcycle parade on Moscow’s streets. According to preliminary data, more than five thousand people took part in the motorcycle parade. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Bayern supporters ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, 13 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

A supporter of FC Groningen invades the pitch during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and Ajax Amsterdam at Euroborg stadium in Groningen, Netherlands, 14 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Cor Lasker

Alexandra Popp of VfL Wolfsburg challenges Sjoeke Nuesken of Eintracht Frankfurt during the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg at Deutsche Bank Park on May 14, 2023, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Jule Brand of VfL Wolfsburg challenges Sjoeke Nuesken of Eintracht Frankfurt during the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg at Deutsche Bank Park on May 14, 2023, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Camila Giorgi of Italy serves against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the Women’s Singles Third Round match during Day Seven of the Internazionali BNL D’Italia 2023 at Foro Italico on May 14, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates during the Men’s Singles Round of 32 match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Day Seven of the Internazionali BNL D’Italia 2023 at Foro Italico on May 14, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

As part of a Mother’s Day celebration, the Arizona Diamondbacks held a Yoga at Chase Field event before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on May 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Models rehearse ahead of the Yousef Akbar show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 15, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images for AAFW)

A model is prepared for the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 (AAFW) Youkhana fashion show at the Carriageworks arts centre in Sydney, Australia, 15 May 2023. The Afterpay Australian Fashion Week runs from 15 to 19 May. EPA-EFE/FLAVIO BRANCALEONE

Models walk the runway at the Bondi Born fashion show during Australian Fashion Week 2023 at the Coal Loader Centre for Sustainability, in Sydney, Australia, on 15 May 2023. Australian Fashion Week runs from 15 to 19 May. EPA-EFE/FLAVIO BRANCALEONE

Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu (C), leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), carries flowers as he visits Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder and first President of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Turkey, 13 May 2023. Turkey will hold its general election on 14 May 2023 with a two-round system to elect its president, while parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) greets his supporters after casting his vote at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, on 14 May 2023, as the country holds simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) signs the golden book of Aachen beside Mayor Sibylle Keupen (L), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (2-R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) after receiving the Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis) during the award ceremony in the town hall of Aachen, Germany, 14 May 2023. This year’s prize is awarded to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. The International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen has been awarded annually since 1950 to people who have contributed to the ideals upon which Europe has been founded. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL / POOL

People queue for food at the monastery used as a temporary shelter in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 13 May 2023. A Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Mocha’ formed in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to move towards the Myanmar-Bangladesh border on 14 May, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology in Myanmar. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

A man reacts as he stands next to the rubble of the destroyed house of the Abu Taha family following an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia in the north of Gaza Strip, 12 May 2023. Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired rockets towards Israel after the Israeli military carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

The church of the village Brienz/Brinzauls beneath the ‘Brienzer Rutsch’ is illuminated as the city lies in the dark after evacuation, in Graubuenden, Switzerland, 12 May 2023. Two million cubic metres of rock from the mountain above the village are set to come loose and crash down to the valley in the imminent future. The town will be evacuated by this evening. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Gustaph from Belgium performs on stage at the Grand Final of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain, on 13 May 2023. Liverpool is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN DM/ML

