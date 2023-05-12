Maverick Life

Newborn baby spider monkey in Cali, Colombia, and more from around the world.

A baby spider monkey is examined at the Cali Zoo, in Cali, Colombia, 11 May 2023. This spider monkey infant was rejected by its mother and the zoo's medical team has taken over the upbringing of this primate and hope to be able to reintegrate it into the troop in a few months. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman
By Maverick Life Editors
12 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A baby spider monkey is examined at the Cali Zoo, in Cali, Colombia, on 11 May 2023. This spider monkey infant was rejected by its mother and the zoo’s medical team has taken over the upbringing of this primate and hopes to be able to reintegrate it into the troop in a few months. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman

A baby spider monkey is examined at the Cali Zoo, in Cali, Colombia, on 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman

A baby spider monkey is fed at the Cali Zoo, in Cali, Colombia, on 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman

Mayat Noe Eain of Myanmar performs during the women’s Taijijian event of the Wushu competition at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 12 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Vera Tan Yan Ning of Singapore performs during the women’s Taijijian event of the Wushu competition at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 12 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Basma Lachkar of Brunei performs during the women’s Taijijian event of the Wushu competition at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 12 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Wong Agatha Chrystanzen of the Philippines performs during the women’s Taijijian event of the Wushu competition at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 12 May 2023. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

An Iranian girl performs during the Local Freestyle football championship 2023 at the Adrenalin Park, in Tehran, Iran, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian girl performs during the Local Freestyle football championship 2023 at the Adrenalin Park, in Tehran, Iran, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian boy performs during the Local Freestyle football championship 2023 at the Adrenalin Park, in Tehran, Iran, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian girl performs during the Local Freestyle football championship 2023 at the Adrenalin Park, in Tehran, Iran, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Luka Maisuradze (blue) of Georgia and Lasha Bekauri (white) of Georgia in action in the -90kg category men’s final of the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, 11 May 2023 EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Luka Maisuradze (blue) of Georgia and Lasha Bekauri (white) of Georgia in action in the -90kg category men’s final of the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, 11 May 2023 EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Giovanna Scoccimarro (blue) of Germany and Saki Niizoe (white) of Japan in action in the -70kg category women’s final of the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Marco Cecchinato of Italy hands their wristband to a fan as they celebrate victory against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States during the Men’s Singles First Round match on Day Four at Foro Italico on May 11, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A ball is thrown in the air during a women’s singles second-round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Jannik Sinner of Italy in action during his men’s singles second round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia (not pictured) at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

US Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, with the state flags of Maryland and Virginia, perform a precision drop to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, above West Potomac Park in Washington, DC, USA, 11 May 2023. The performance is one of many activities being held on the National Mall over three days to honour Vietnam War veterans and their families and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of when the last US combat troops left South Vietnam in 1973. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, with the state flags of Maryland and Virginia, performing a precision drop to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, with the Washington Monument behind at West Potomac Park in Washington, DC, USA, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Hooves and grass at Chester Racecourse on May 11, 2023, in Chester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Ford Puma Rally1 during the SS1 of the Rally Portugal 2023 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Lousa, Portugal, on 12 May 2023. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan celebrate after the country’s top court ordered his release, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 11 May 2023. Pakistan’s supreme court ordered the release of Khan two days after his arrest. Khan was held by the paramilitary troopers on 09 May from a court complex in the capital, sparking violent protests with clashes between his supporters and police that claimed at least eight lives. The former prime minister, who faces several corruption and terrorism charges, was taken into custody in a graft case relating to alleged financial malpractices in setting up a multi-million dollar university project trust in the eastern Punjab province. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan share sweets after the country’s top court ordered his release, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR

Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan dance as they celebrate after the country’s top court ordered his release, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan share sweets after the country’s top court ordered his release, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR

Former senator Leila De Lima reacts following her acquittal in one of the cases against her as she is escorted out of a judicial court in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 12 May 2023. A court handed out a not guilty verdict in one of three cases filed against former senator Leila De Lima, a staunch critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A worker prunes organic marijuana plants at Supasiri Farm in Buriram province, Thailand, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Since decriminalization took effect about a year ago, cannabis has become a hot-button issue dividing political parties as well as the nation’s 52.3 million voters. Those opposed to the policy often cite growing concerns over the negative societal impact of the drug. Photographer: Luke Duggleby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A picture of Taliban’s founder late Mullah Muhammad Omar is displayed on a screen during an event to mark his 10th death anniversary in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 11 May 2023. The Taliban on 11 May, commemorated the 10th death anniversary of their founder and former leader Mullah Mohammad Omar Mujahid. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

A Palestinian boy from the Abu Khatir family sits in the rubble of their destroyed house after Israeli air strikes in Beit Hanun town in the northern Gaza Strip, 12 May 2023. Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired rockets towards Israel after the Israeli military carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER DM/ML

