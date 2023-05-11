Maverick Life

A wave of migrants hits US-Mexico border, and more from around the world

A Venezuelan migrant cries from the bus that will take her to Nicaragua, in Paso Canoas, a border town between Panama and Costa Rica, Panama, 10 May 2023 (issued 11 May 2023). From the border between Panama and Costa Rica, or from Guatemala with Mexico, thousands of migrants continue on their way to the US waiting for the end of Title 42, hoping to reach US territory without immediate deportations but full of uncertainty before new measures of the US Government. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
By Maverick Life Editors
11 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Migrants wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally the border between the United States and Mexico, in Yuma, Arizona, USA, 10 May 2023. A significant increase in the number of migrants crossing is expected as the Covid-era Title 42 policy, which allowed for quick expulsion of illegal immigrants, is set to expire on 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A migrant walks around a gap in the fence at the US-Mexico border to surrender to US Border Patrol agents before the lifting of Title 42 in Yuma, Arizona, US, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A migrant woman and her daughter have their picture taken by a border patrol agent as they are processed after they crossed into the US illegally, in Yuma, Arizona, USA, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Venezuelan migrant children play while they wait with their families to be transferred by bus to Nicaragua from Paso Canoas, a border town between Panama and Costa Rica, in Paso Canoas, Panama, 10 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Migrants cross the Rio Grande river to try to enter the United States, in Matamoros, Mexico, 10 May 2023 (issued 11 May 2023).  EPA-EFE/Abraham Pineda Jacome

Soldiers observe migrants after crossing the Rio Grande to try to enter the United States, in Matamoros, Mexico, on 10 May 2023 (issued 11 May 2023).  EPA-EFE/Abraham Pineda Jácome

US President Joe Biden during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York, US, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Biden and congressional Republicans made little tangible progress Tuesday toward averting a first-ever US default but pledged negotiations on spending that would open the door to a possible agreement. Photographer: Victor Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Palestinians inspect damaged vehicles after an operation by the Israeli forces at Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian woman mourns during the funeral of Ali Ghali, the commander of the missile unit in the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), who was killed during a predawn Israeli air strike, in the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Pakistani Rangers stand guard during violent protests that broke out across the country following the arrest of Imran Khan, former PM and head of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 May 2023. At least four people died and dozens more were injured on 09 May in disturbances across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Khan, a spokesperson for his PTI party said. The government shut down Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube in much of the country, blocking both the internet and mobile data. Authorities suspended the right of assembly in the capital Islamabad and throughout Khan’s native province of Punjab. Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary law enforcement corps, on 09 May apprehended former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, while he was attending a bail hearing in court in Islamabad. Khan, who had been ousted from his position as prime minister by parliament in a vote of no-confidence, is currently facing multiple charges of corruption and terrorism. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A man surveys a burnt-out building of Radio Pakistan, as the situation remains tense for the third day after violent protests broke out across the country following the arrest of Imran Khan, former PM and head of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, in Peshawar, KPK province, Pakistan, 11 May 2023. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Retired soldiers and police officers protest against the Government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in the Plaza de Bolivar, in Bogota, Colombia, 10 May 2023. Military and policemen gathered in the Plaza de Bolívar to demonstrate against the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and show their rejection of his government’s policies. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Retired soldiers and police officers protest against the Government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in the Plaza de Bolivar, in Bogota, Colombia, 10 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

A mobile billboard calling out House Oversight Committee Republicans rolls past the U.S. Capitol on May 10, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)

A woman hands out a brochure of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while standing near a billboard with a picture of Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 May 2023. Turkey will hold its general election on 14 May 2023 with a two-round system to elect its president, while parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Activists from The Federation of Students (FEF) protest against the precariousness and expulsion of foreign students from Belgium in Brussels, Belgium, on 11 May 2023. The students demand their right to full integration into society to obtain all professional skills necessary for a career in Belgium. The banner reads Laws in our favour, not against us. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

A man exercises alongside buildings in the central business district of Beijing, China, 11 May 2023. China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.1 per cent in April, while the producer price index (PPI) dropped 3.6 per cent from the previous month according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Western Town at the Oasys MiniHollywood theme park set in Almeria province, Spain, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Fights over scarce water resources in southern Spain are likely to play out elsewhere in the region as scorching and dry weather strikes more often. Photographer: Maria Contreras Coll/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A beachgoer plays at a beach filled with plastic waste at the Syiah Kuala Beach, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on 11 May 2023. Plastic waste pollution and non-organic waste are carried away from residential areas and washed up in several coastal regions of Aceh, where the garbage is blown and returned by the waves after being carried into the open sea. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Clarke Reynolds attends the Affordable Art Fair 2023 in Hampstead Heath on May 10, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” opening night at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi during a visit to SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at the SiriusXM Studios on May 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Janice Hayes poses with Buddy Holly, winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Best in Show visits the Empire State Building on May 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

A gemstone trader examines a diamond, during the 6th edition of the jewellery fair ‘GemGeneve’, in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 May 2023. Palexpo, the exhibition centre of Geneva, hosts the sixth edition of GemGeneve from 11 to 14 May. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks prepares for the game against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on May 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (C) visits a reservists training at a military base in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on 11 May 2023. The Taiwanese defence ministry said in January that it will permit more than 200 women to enrol in voluntary reservists training for the first time, as part of efforts to strengthen its defences against China. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO DM/ML

