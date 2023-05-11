Newsdeck

GLOBAL UPROAR

Imran Khan supporters rally in London for ex-Pakistan leader’s release

Imran Khan supporters protest outside Avenfield House, home to former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, in London on May 10.
By Reuters
11 May 2023
0

Protesters rallied outside the Pakistani Embassy in London to call for Imran Khan’s release, as the former prime minister’s arrest reverberated across the country’s large overseas population. 

More than 150 people gathered near the Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday, shouting “Long live Imran Khan,” and other messages of support for the jailed cricket star-turned-political leader. Some criticised the government of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had travelled to London to attended the coronation of Charles III and was still out of the country at the time of Khan’s arrest Tuesday.

Khan (70) was detained by paramilitary troops on the orders of Pakistan’s anti-corruption bureau, in a dramatic escalation of his power struggle with Pakistani authorities after his ouster last year. The former premier’s popularity has increased in recent months, which included an attack at a November rally that resulted in him being shot in the leg.

Protesters have clashed with authorities in several cities in Pakistan since Khan’s arrest, prompting the army to warn that demonstrators could face “stern action”. The Pakistani rupee dropped 1.9% on Wednesday to close at a record low of 290.22 per dollar.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sidestepped a question Wednesday in Parliament about whether his government would send observers to Pakistan, calling Khan’s arrest an internal matter for the country. “We support peaceful democratic processes and adherence to the rule of law and are monitoring the situation carefully,” Sunak said.

Fazana Mukhtar (50) called on the UK to do more while joining the protest outside the Pakistan High Commission. “Every person should raise his or her voice to condemn this,” she said, adding that events in Pakistan were “not good for the community, they are not good for the country, they are not good for international relationships”.

Several participants at the rally expressed concern about Khan’s safety while in custody. Some accused the government in Islamabad of being corrupt.

“I have never felt this much sadness not being at home,” said one 27-year-old who gave only the name Ayeda. “There is absolute upheaval because one man is truthful. He is honest and millions of people are behind him.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Maverick News

JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
South Africa

After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
Maverick News

Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’

TOP READS IN SECTION

US jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll
Newsdeck

US jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll
I have a picture for you! 30 April - 5 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 30 April – 5 May 2023
George Santos faces criminal charges by US Justice Department
Newsdeck

George Santos faces criminal charges by US Justice Department
Kremlin calls Polish decision to rename Kaliningrad 'hostile act'
Newsdeck

Kremlin calls Polish decision to rename Kaliningrad 'hostile act'
Shell wins UK Supreme Court case on 2011 oil spill off Nigerian coast
Newsdeck

Shell wins UK Supreme Court case on 2011 oil spill off Nigerian coast

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

“The climate crisis is basically the only thing any of us should be talking about and, at this year’s The Gathering: Earth Edition, we’ll show how it’s deeply linked to corruption. It’ll be … fun. I promise.”

- Richard Poplak

Secure your Seat
[%% img-description %%]
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 16 days to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.