What’s cooking today: Prosciutto-wrapped chicken breasts

Tony Jackman’s chicken breasts with prosciutto, cooked in an air fryer. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
09 May 2023
A few rashers of prosciutto turn a simple, quick chicken supper into a stylish affair. It’s an ideal recipe for a fuss-free main course for a weeknight dinner party with a couple of friends.

These chicken breast fillets, draped in slices of prosciutto, can be cooked in the oven or in an air fryer. Either way, it’s a quick cook that gives you time to attend to side dishes while they’re cooking.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 medium chicken breast fillets

4 sage leaves

8 slices prosciutto

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Season the chicken breast fillets with salt and pepper, lightly.

Place sage leaves on each chicken breast and drape the prosciutto slices over, tucking them underneath.

Spray the air fryer basket with oil and place the breasts down, seam side to the bottom.

Spray oil over them.

Cook at 180°C for 8 minutes.

If cooking them in the oven, preheat it to 180°C and bake them on an oiled tray, seam side down, for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with vegetables of your choice. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

