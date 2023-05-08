Maverick Citizen

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Eastern Cape learners ‘crying from hunger’ after school nutrition scheme fails to deliver meals

Eastern Cape learners ‘crying from hunger’ after school nutrition scheme fails to deliver meals
Community members prepare food for children in Klipplaat as part of the school feeding scheme. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)
By Estelle Ellis
08 May 2023
0

Teachers in the Eastern Cape have reported that children were crying from hunger in class after the National School Nutrition Programme failed to provide more than a million learners with a daily meal.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has promised that payment for school nutrition schemes will be made by Tuesday, 9 May, after more than a million children were left without a daily meal at school since 12 April because of an administrative delay. 

The Democratic Alliance’s Yusuf Cassim said the party had received information that the delay in the verification of pupils receiving food was caused by staff shortages and load shedding.

“For many children, the food they receive from their school nutrition programme is often the only meal they receive each day. When schools are unable to feed them, it places an additional burden on families already buckling under the weight of the cost-of-living crisis we are facing.

“There are currently 3,056 quintile 1-3 primary schools and an additional 1,815 quintile 1-3 secondary schools that have been affected.

“As a result, since reopening on 12 April 2023, these schools across the province have been battling to feed children as they have not received the necessary funds,” said Cassim.

He said he would request that the Education Committee in the Eastern Cape Legislature summon Education MEC Fundile Gade and his department to explain why this was allowed to happen.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Food paste to the rescue: Plain rice the only meal a day for malnourished kids in Eastern Cape 

In his policy speech, the MEC for education in the province, Fundile Gade said the National School Nutrition Programme aimed to enhance learning capacity and promote access to quality education by providing nutritious meals to learners in the province’s poorest schools. 

The programme is funded through a conditional grant of R1-billion.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Seven children starve to death, others fight for their lives while malnutrition ravages Eastern Cape

A second programme, which provides the most vulnerable learners also with breakfast, was introduced in 2019. Initially, it fed about 9,000 children but this has grown to more than a million as the levels of poverty in the province increase. 

Corene Conradie from Gift of the Givers said they had been inundated with requests from school nutrition schemes for food assistance in the past month.

“We try to help as many people as we can with what we have,” she said.

She said learners in some towns in the province were leaving school to beg on the streets for food. She said Gift of the Givers had made bulk food deliveries to schools that asked for help.

Read more in Daily Maverick: KZN schools send hungry pupils home as National School Nutrition Programme fails to deliver

Glenda Brunette from Walmer Angels said they too were inundated with requests for food and children come to eat at their two soup kitchens in the afternoons. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
One of the SA government’s biggest diamond-buying clients accused in US ‘terror funding’ Hezbollah saga
DM168

One of the SA government’s biggest diamond-buying clients accused in US ‘terror funding’ Hezbollah saga
Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality
Maverick News

Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality
‘It’s creating havoc’ – Western Cape library headache persists five months after system crash
Maverick News

‘It’s creating havoc’ – Western Cape library headache persists five months after system crash

TOP READS IN SECTION

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
The cotton wool principles – in local politics, the ANC’s short-term gains pile up long-term problems
Maverick News

The cotton wool principles – in local politics, the ANC’s short-term gains pile up long-term problems
Hip to sip – what’s driving the PRIME energy drink commercial craze among young Saffers? We unpack the fad
Maverick News

Hip to sip – what’s driving the PRIME energy drink commercial craze among young Saffers? We unpack the fad

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.