Business Maverick

SEA CHANGE OF FORTUNES

Cape cruise initiative welcomes 145,000 passengers in ‘bumper’ season

Cape cruise initiative welcomes 145,000 passengers in ‘bumper’ season
The MSC Orchestra leaves Cape Town harbour. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
By Georgina Crouth
08 May 2023
0

Wesgro’s Cruise Cape Town initiative announced that this past season, which began in October 2022 and wraps up at the end of this month, has welcomed 145,000 cruise passengers and 42,000 crew members to the city.

Days after the World Health Organization declared that Covid was no longer a global emergency, one sector virtually wiped out by the pandemic is back with a vengeance: cruising.

Cruise operators have been banking on this bounceback for years. In January, a survey by AAA Travel, one of North America’s largest leisure travel agencies, predicted that the cruise industry would make a strong recovery this year after suffering significant financial losses caused by Covid-19 restrictions. 

The survey found that 52% of US adults were “just as likely” or “more likely” to consider taking a cruise holiday as they were before the Covid-19 pandemic — up from 45% a year ago.

According to Cruiseline.com and Shipmate’s 2022 Member Survey, 91.4% of respondents reported they planned to take a cruise within the next year.

The appetite of North Americans, Germans and Brits for cruising is evident in South Africa too. As this country’s biggest source markets — and highest spenders — they have helped drive the local cruise tourism sector to a record-breaking season.

Wesgro’s Cruise Cape Town initiative announced that this past season, which began in October 2022 and wraps up at the end of this month, has welcomed 145,000 cruise passengers and 42,000 crew members to the city.

The city’s cruise season opened on 19 October 2022 with the arrival of German-based Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic Spirit, which added Cape Town to its cruise schedule for the first time. 

Double the number of ship calls

In total, the 2022/2023 season welcomed 75 ships with 41 turnaround visits, which is double the number of ship calls than in the last full season of 2019/2020, which saw 39 ship visits with about 42,000 arriving passengers.

The cruise initiative is dedicated to developing itinerary offerings to bring in more international cruise partners. For the first time, Cape Town’s Cruise Terminal saw three ships conduct turnaround visits, during which ships arrive at the end of one cruise and prepare for the start of another, on the same day.

cape cruise season

The MSC Orchestra cruise ship at Cape Town harbour on 13 January 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

During the turnaround, the ship undergoes a thorough cleaning and restocking, which allows local products to be loaded on to the ship, boosting the economy. Disembarking passengers are also likely to take post-cruise tours.

The Western Cape Minister for Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, said cruise tourism contributes significantly to the economy and the knock-on effect of cruise ships, through passenger spending and across the whole value chain, cannot be understated.

“I look forward to working with all stakeholders to attract even more cruise ships to the province so we can help this sector contribute even more to our economy and create many more jobs for our residents.”

Remarkable success

CEO of the V&A Waterfront David Green hailed the return of the full cruise season to the city as a remarkable success. 

“It’s been exciting to welcome back local and international cruises including the iconic world cruises such as the Queen Mary 2, highlighting the value of our destination to the choice of global traveller experiences. The Waterfront, as the operator of the terminal, continues to invest in an improved traveller experience at the terminal to surpass the regular as well as new generation of vacationers to the city.”

The Queen Mary 2 sailed into Cape Town’s port last month — three years after its previous trip in South African waters was halted by Covid. The Queen Mary is the second-largest passenger ship (still afloat) in the world and is the largest and most expensive ship to dock in Cape Town harbour.

Wrenelle Stander, the CEO of Wesgro and spokesperson for Cruise Cape Town, said the success of the past Cape Town cruise season highlights the untapped potential held by this lucrative tourism sector, which significantly boosts visitor numbers.

“The Cruise Cape Town initiative is currently conducting a comprehensive economic impact study which is expected to be finalised in the coming months. We are confident the results will demonstrate the significant economic impact and job creation potential of the sector. Together with our partners, we look forward to continuing to support the cruise industry.”

It is estimated that cruise passengers spend almost R100-million for each port visit.

Last year, Stander told Southern and East African Tourism Update that cruise tourism generates R300-million in annual economic impact and supports thousands of jobs in Cape Town and the Western Cape. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
One of the SA government’s biggest diamond-buying clients accused in US ‘terror funding’ Hezbollah saga
DM168

One of the SA government’s biggest diamond-buying clients accused in US ‘terror funding’ Hezbollah saga
Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality
Maverick News

Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality
‘It’s creating havoc’ – Western Cape library headache persists five months after system crash
Maverick News

‘It’s creating havoc’ – Western Cape library headache persists five months after system crash

TOP READS IN SECTION

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
The cotton wool principles – in local politics, the ANC’s short-term gains pile up long-term problems
Maverick News

The cotton wool principles – in local politics, the ANC’s short-term gains pile up long-term problems
Hip to sip – what’s driving the PRIME energy drink commercial craze among young Saffers? We unpack the fad
Maverick News

Hip to sip – what’s driving the PRIME energy drink commercial craze among young Saffers? We unpack the fad

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.