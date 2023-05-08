Maverick Life

In Seoul, Buddhist monks protest the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit, and more from around the world

South Korean monks perform the Buddhist praying act of Dharna - walking three steps and making one bow - to protest against Japan's disposal of Fukushima radioactive water during a rally against the visit of the Japanese prime minister in Seoul, South Korea, 08 May 2023. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on a visit to South Korea from 07 to 08 May. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
By Maverick Life Editors
08 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A South Korean monk performs the Buddhist praying act of Dharna – walking three steps and making one bow – to protest against Japan’s disposal of Fukushima radioactive water during a rally against the visit of the Japanese prime minister in Seoul, South Korea, on 08 May 2023. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on a visit to South Korea from 07 to 08 May. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean monks perform the Buddhist praying act of Dharna – walking three steps and making one bow – to protest against Japan’s disposal of Fukushima radioactive water during a rally against the visit of the Japanese prime minister in Seoul, South Korea, on 08 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend his election campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 May 2023. Turkey will hold its general election on 14 May 2023 with a two-round system to elect its president, while parliamentary elections will be held simultaneously. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending his election campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 May 2023. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT

Nepalese women watch a giant chariot with a statue depicting Rato machhindranath ‘The rain god’ passing nearby as they take part in the Red Chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, 08 May 2023. Thousands of Nepalese women pull a giant chariot with a statue of Rato Machhindranath, also known as ‘The Rain God,’ through the streets. It is believed that participating in this procession will bring a good harvest, prosperity, and good luck. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese women try to touch a giant chariot with a statue depicting Rato machhindranath ‘The rain god’ as they take part in the Red Chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A person participates in the Festival of Devils and Congos ‘A la cacaeria del diablo’ in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, on 06 May 2023. African people’s resilience during colonization and their fight for freedom has been honoured for centuries by the Panamanian Congos, a cultural representation of the Afro-descendants of the Caribbean, through music and dance. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: PANAMÁ CULTURA

A person participates in the Festival of Devils and Congos ‘A la cacaeria del diablo’ in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, 06 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: PANAMÁ CULTURA

People participate in the Festival of Devils and Congos ‘A la cacaeria del diablo’ in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, on 06 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: PANAMÁ CULTURA

A person participates in the Festival of Devils and Congos ‘A la cacaeria del diablo’ in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, 06 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: PANAMÁ CULTURA

A person participates in the Festival of Devils and Congos ‘A la cacaeria del diablo’ in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, 06 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: PANAMÁ CULTURA

A woman participates during a World Marijuana March in favour of the legalization of marijuana in Medellin, Colombia, on 06 May 2023. Hundreds of people gathered in favour of the self-cultivation and use of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Men smoke marijuana during a World Marijuana March in favour of the legalization of marijuana in Medellin, Colombia, 06 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Conchita Wurst performs onstage during the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome event outside St George’s Hall on May 07, 2023, in Liverpool, England. Joel Dommett and AJ Ododu host “The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome” event in front of an audience of 25,000, combining world-class music, aerial performances, projection mapping, drones display, fireworks and much more. Highlights from the event will be featured as part of the TV special “Eurovision Welcomes The World” on BBC One / BBC iPlayer – Monday 8 May, 6.30 pm. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

The historical statues of the Helsinki Central Station are decorated with the colours of the bolero of artist Kaaria (Käärijä), Finland’s participant in the Eurovision Song Contest, in Helsinki, Finland 08 May 2023. Eurovision semi-finals will occur in Liverpool, Britain on 09 and May 11, followed by the grand final on May 13 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

Aerialists perform during Alexandra Burke’s performance during the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome event outside St George’s Hall on May 07, 2023, in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

The traditional procession in honour of Saint Fiacre opens the folkloric marches season in the Entre Sambre et Meuse region in Tarcienne, Belgium, on 07 May 2023. In southwest Belgium, 15 processions called Les Marches de l’Entre-Sambre-et-Meuse are recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. It is the first year that the Tarcienne procession is recognised. Citizens dress as second Napoleonic soldiers in memory of the agreement made by Napoleon I and Pope Pius VII in 1802 to authorise processions after the French Revolution. Since then each procession in this region is protected by Napoleonic soldiers. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

The traditional procession in honour of Saint Fiacre opens the folkloric marches season in the Entre Sambre et Meuse region in Tarcienne, Belgium, on 07 May 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

People parade with a bust of San Gennaro near a photo of late soccer great Diego Maradona at the historic centre of Naples, Italy, on 06 May 2023. Faithful usually gather three times a year to witness the liquefaction of the otherwise coagulated blood of San Gennaro the patron saint of Naples. This year the procession was not only followed by the many faithful, who accompanied San Gennaro from the Duomo to the church of Santa Chiara but also by the hundreds of tourists who flock to the capital of Campania. The parade took place under hundreds of blue flags and banners that adorned the streets of Naples to celebrate after Napoli clinched their third-ever Serie A league title. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

People parade with a bust of San Gennaro in the streets and alleys of the historic centre of Naples, Italy, on 06 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A young NASCAR fan drives a toy car in the NASCAR Kids Zone on the midway before the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team mechanics look on during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with the Red Bull Racing team after the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

An athlete competes in the bike leg of IRONMAN 70.3 Marbella on May 07, 2023, in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images for Ironman)

Athletes compete in the swim leg of IRONMAN 70.3 Marbella on May 07, 2023, in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images for Ironman)

Brandon Loschiavo of the United States of America competes in the Men’s 10m Platform Final during the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 at the Olympic Park Sports Centre on May 7, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Animals rights activists perform during a protest against bullfighting ahead of the San Isidro Bullfighting Fair, at Plaza Mayor in Madrid, 07 May 2023. The San Isidro Bullfighting Fair runs from 10 May through 18 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Gonzalez

A horse ridden by Spanish bullfighter Andy Cartagena is attacked by the bull “Inclusero” during a bullfight in the Monumental Plaza of Aguascalientes, Mexico, 07 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Tadeo Alcina

Explosive charges demolish the Rahmede Valley bridge along the A45 highway on May 7, 2023, near Luedenscheid, Germany. The demolition is part of the construction to expand the A45 highway to six lanes. Highway expansion and construction have become a contentious topic for Germany’s three-party governing federal coalition, with the pro-business FDP pushing highway projects forward and the Greens advocating instead for more investment into Germany’s railway network. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

The demolition of the Highway A45 valley bridge of Rahmede in Luedenscheid, Germany, 07 May 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK / POOL

Bebris of the Rahmede Valley bridge along the A45 highway lying on the ground on May 7, 2023, near Luedenscheid, Germany. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

A man stands inside an apartment damaged by debris of a Russian intercepted drone, in a residential building on May 8, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

A Thai voter casts their ballot during the general election advance voting at a designated polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, on 07 May 2023. More than 2.3 million eligible voters nationwide have registered to cast their early voting on 07 May, one week ahead of the 14 May general election, according to the Election Commission. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A woman reads a book as she carries her child during Beirut’s Pulse Festival organized by the Association Robotic Innovative Surgeons (ARIS) NGO at Hamra Street in Beirut, Lebanon, 07 May 2023. The festival was launched in 2014 and this year runs under the slogan ‘Taste and shop’. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

World War II veteran Asek Urmambetov (С) during the Victory Day celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 08 May 2023. On 09 May 2023, Kyrgyzstan will celebrate the 78th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany in World War II. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

World War II veteran Turkonakun Beishenbaev with children and grandchildren (С) during the Victory Day celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 08 May 2023. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Laganja Estranja, Peppermint and Candis Cayne attend the Producer Entertainment Group telethon of “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” on May 07, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Alaska Thunderfuck performs during the Producer Entertainment Group telethon of “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” on May 07, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images) DM/ML

