Newsdeck

Polio

UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan

UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan
A health worker administers polio drops to a child during a Seven-day polio vaccination campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, 28 November 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
By Reuters
05 May 2023
0

GENEVA, May 5 (Reuters) - More than 1 million polio vaccines have been lost as collateral damage in Sudan during the upsurge in violence since April, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF told Reuters on Friday.

“A number of cold chain facilities have been looted, damaged and destroyed, including over a million polio vaccines in South Darfur,” Hazel De Wet, deputy director of the Office of Emergency Programmes, UNICEF told Reuters in an email.

The agency was in the middle of a series of polio vaccination campaigns in Sudan following an outbreak at the end of 2022. Africa was declared free of wild polio in 2020.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Maverick News

Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Quarrelling ANC drops Joburg mayoral candidate in back-and-forth scramble to keep EFF coalition sweet
South Africa

Quarrelling ANC drops Joburg mayoral candidate in back-and-forth scramble to keep EFF coalition sweet
All three Karpowership ‘emergency plans’ back on the table for late approval
South Africa

All three Karpowership ‘emergency plans’ back on the table for late approval
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Electricity minister has no budget, no department, no performance plan — so no oversight committee, say ANC MPs
Maverick News

Electricity minister has no budget, no department, no performance plan — so no oversight committee, say ANC MPs

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zelensky denies Ukraine sent drones to hit Putin, Kremlin
Newsdeck

Zelensky denies Ukraine sent drones to hit Putin, Kremlin
I have a picture for you! 23 April - 29 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 April – 29 April 2023
Bolsonaro aides arrested in Brazil vaccine probe
Newsdeck

Bolsonaro aides arrested in Brazil vaccine probe
Eight killed in Serbian village shooting, police launch manhunt
Newsdeck

Eight killed in Serbian village shooting, police launch manhunt
Ukraine's Zelensky, in The Hague, says Putin must face justice
Newsdeck

Ukraine's Zelensky, in The Hague, says Putin must face justice

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.