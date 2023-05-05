Polio
UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan
GENEVA, May 5 (Reuters) - More than 1 million polio vaccines have been lost as collateral damage in Sudan during the upsurge in violence since April, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF told Reuters on Friday.
“A number of cold chain facilities have been looted, damaged and destroyed, including over a million polio vaccines in South Darfur,” Hazel De Wet, deputy director of the Office of Emergency Programmes, UNICEF told Reuters in an email.
The agency was in the middle of a series of polio vaccination campaigns in Sudan following an outbreak at the end of 2022. Africa was declared free of wild polio in 2020.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Miranda Murray)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet