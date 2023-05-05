Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

An avian hospital in Hungary, and more from around the world

An avian hospital in Hungary, and more from around the world
Long-eared owlets (Asio otus) receive medical attention in Sukoro Wild Bird Hospital and Shelter in the village of Sukoro, western Hungary, 05 May 2023. Founded by veterinary surgeon Tamas Berkenyi in 1996, the avian hospital covers its operating costs entirely by public donations. In 2022, about one thousand injured specimens of some hundred species were treated in the hospital with over six hundred birds were nursed back to health and released into the wild last year. Permanently injured wild birds are cared for lifelong in the shelter, which also receives visitors to educate the public and help protect wildlife. EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari
05 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A tawny owl (Strix aluco) is injected with medication in Sukoro Wild Bird Hospital and Shelter in the village of Sukoro, western Hungary, 05 May 2023. Founded by veterinary surgeon Tamas Berkenyi in 1996, the avian hospital covers its operating costs entirely through public donations. In 2022, about one thousand injured specimens of some hundred species were treated in the hospital with over six hundred birds were nursed back to health and released into the wild last year. Permanently injured wild birds are cared for lifelong in the shelter, which also receives visitors to educate the public and help protect wildlife. EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari

A long-eared owl (Asio otus) stares from a portable crate in Sukoro Wild Bird Hospital and Shelter in the village of Sukoro, western Hungary, 05 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari

A common buzzard (Buteo buteo) receives medical assistance to its fractured wing in Sukoro Wild Bird Hospital and Shelter in the village of Sukoro, western Hungary, 05 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari

The full Moon glows above Salgotarjan, northern Hungary, 05 May 2023. The full Moon of May is known as Flower Moon. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

View of volcanic activity at the Volcan de Fuego, in Alotenango, Guatemala, 04 May 2023. Guatemalan civil protection authorities declared an institutional alert on Thursday due to the increase in eruptions and lava flows in the ravines of the Volcan de Fuego. The volcano, located 60 kilometres south of Guatemalan City, is erupting with the release of ash and gases at a height of 5,500 meters above sea level, according to the latest report issued by the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh). EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

In this aerial view, the world’s tallest wind monitoring tower stands on the day of its inauguration on May 04, 2023, near Klettwitz, Germany. The tower, which is 300 meters tall, will measure at points along its length wind speed, air pressure, precipitation and even the calls of bats to determine the viability of erecting ultra-tall electricity-generating wind turbines in the area. Germany has set ambitious goals for its renewable energy capacity expansion, under which wind and solar power are the biggest elements. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

In this aerial view, the world’s tallest wind monitoring tower stands near a wind and solar energy park on the day of its inauguration on May 04, 2023, near Klettwitz, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A photo taken with a drone shows a view of the city centre after some wreckage was cleaned in Hatay, Turkey, on 04 May 2023. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 and 20 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People visit the Vespasianus Titus Tunnel in Samandag, district of Hatay, Turkey, on 04 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Russian vehicles take part in a rehearsal for the annual military parade ahead of the Victory Day celebrations, in downtown Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2023. Russia is preparing to mark the 78th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War II (WWII). The military parade will occur in Moscow’s Red Square on 09 May. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian servicemen take part in a rehearsal for the annual military parade ahead of the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2023. The military parade will occur in Moscow’s Red Square on 09 May. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A United States Capitol Police shield used as evidence is carried outside the US District Court after a partial verdict was delivered in a federal case against five Proud Boys defendants, in Washington, DC, USA, 04 May 2023. A partial verdict was delivered in the federal case against five defendants part of a far-right group called ‘The Proud Boys’, on charges related to the 06 January 2021 attack on the Capitol. Four of the five defendants, including former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, were found guilty on charges of seditious conspiracy and all defendants were found guilty on various lesser charges. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

King Charles III receives His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, King of the Ashanti Kingdom, during an audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III receives the indigenous elder Uyunkar Domingo Peas, spokesperson for the Sacred Headwaters of the Amazon, during an audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Artist Kaya Mar displays a painting of King Charles III on The Mall as preparations continue for The Coronation on May 05, 2023, in London, England. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A royal fan waits on the coronation procession route on The Mall in London, Britain, 04 May 2023. Britain’s King Charles III’s Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey in London on 06 May 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A model displays a creation by the Free Form Style fashion house during a fashion show on the last day of the ‘080 Barcelona Fashion 2023’ event in Barcelona, Spain, 05 May 2023. Free Form Style is a fashion brand for disabled people and their presentation closes the fashion fair with a show focused on ‘diversity’ and non-normative bodies. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

Models display creations by the Free Form Style fashion house during a fashion show on the last day of the ‘080 Barcelona Fashion 2023’ event in Barcelona, Spain, 05 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

A model displays a creation by the Free Form Style fashion house during a fashion show on the last day of the ‘080 Barcelona Fashion 2023’ event in Barcelona, Spain, 05 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

Burlesque dancer ‘Emma Vauxdevil’ performs during the Lucha VaVoom spectacle ‘Cinco de Mayan’ at The Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, late 04 May 2023 (issued 05 May 2023). The Lucha VaVoom presents Lucha Libre wrestling spectacles and mixes them with burlesque show elements. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Lucha Libre wrestlers perform during the Lucha VaVoom spectacle ‘Cinco de Mayan’ at The Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, late 04 May 2023 (issued 05 May 2023). EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Empoli’s midfielder Razvan Marin (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Bologna FC, in Empoli, Italy, 04 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Young Tibetan Buddhist monks arrive to offer prayers during the 2,585th Buddha Jayanti, or Buddha Purnima celebrations, organized by the Maha Bodhi Society in Bangalore, India, on 06 May 2023. Buddha Purnima, which falls on the full moon night in the month of Vaisakha (either in April or May), commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, one of the oldest religions in the world. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Ed Sheeran leaves Manhattan Federal Court and speaks to members of the media after he was found not guilty in a music copyright trial on May 4, 2023, in New York City. The heirs of the Ed Townsend estate sued Ed Sheeran alleging that his song “Thinking Out Loud” infringes on Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” which Ed Townsend was a co-writer. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) DM/ML

