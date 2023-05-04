Newsdeck

YOUNG USER DATA

Meta faces stiff privacy review as Federal Trade Commission claims new violations

A visitor takes photographs in front of signage at Meta Platforms headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on 29 October 2021. (Photo: Nick Otto / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
04 May 2023
0

Meta Platforms was accused by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of repeatedly violating privacy promises it made to US regulators and now faces a possible government ban on launching new social media products without an independent review.

Meta, the parent company of the Facebook platform, has been under an FTC order for more than a decade. It paid a record $5-billion fine in 2019 for privacy violations, entering into a new settlement that increased the responsibility of the company’s board to protect user data.

The FTC opened an administrative proceeding Wednesday, alleging Meta has continued to violate the law by allowing third-party developers to access user data and misrepresenting to parents the level of control over kids’ communications in its Messenger Kids app.

“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.”

Meta called the FTC’s latest proceeding a “political stunt” and said it will vigorously fight the agency.

“Despite three years of continual engagement with the FTC around our agreement, they provided no opportunity to discuss this new, totally unprecedented theory,” Meta spokesperson Christopher Sgro said. “FTC Chair Lina Khan’s insistence on using any measure — however baseless – to antagonise American business has reached a new low. We have spent vast resources building and implementing an industry-leading privacy programme under the terms of our FTC agreement.”

The FTC is seeking modifications to the earlier settlement that would ban Meta from using facial recognition tools or monetising children’s data. The order would apply to all of Meta’s products — its main Facebook social media platform, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus.

Under the earlier settlement, Meta hired Protiviti — a consulting firm owned by Robert Half International — to independently assess its privacy compliance. In a July 2021 report, Protiviti found “gaps and weaknesses” in the way Meta’s privacy programme is organised, the FTC said. The report concluded “substantial additional work is required and additional investments must be made”, the agency said in its filing, though further details were redacted.

The administrative proceeding will take place before the FTC’s three commissioners, all Democrats — Khan, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya. They’ll review the evidence and issue a decision. Meta will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations and can appeal the FTC’s ruling to a federal appeals court.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
South Africa

City of Joburg's attempt to elect mayor stalls again after ANC caucus throws spanner in the works
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
South Africa

Mega bid window to be released to market in June — but SA’s big challenge is grid capacity, says electricity minister
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget
Maverick News

Ramokgopa’s power plan to ease rolling blackouts could be undermined by Eskom’s diesel budget

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 April - 29 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 April – 29 April 2023
Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt
Newsdeck

Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt
Qantas names first female CEO in start of reputational rebuild
Business Maverick

Qantas names first female CEO in start of reputational rebuild
Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Newsdeck

Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Uganda parliament passes harsh anti-LGBTQ bill mostly unchanged
Newsdeck

Uganda parliament passes harsh anti-LGBTQ bill mostly unchanged

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.