“You can’t say Gabonese culture without saying nature. The message that I will pass on as an artist is that we have to stop at some point. What are we trying to do? Where is the environment going? We are on the edge of the void, if we don’t do something we’ll disappear,” Corailking says.

Through his work, Corailking, hopes to connect people — particularly young people — with nature and the urgent need to protect it.

DM/OBP