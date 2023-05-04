UNSUNG HERO (VIDEO)
Corailking gives voice to Africa’s wildlife heritage and culture through art
Corailking, whose real name is Corail Ibrahim Adamo, is a Gabonese artist known for his detailed illustrations and vibrant street art and, most notably, his focus on the preservation of African culture and the protection of the continent’s wildlife heritage.
“You can’t say Gabonese culture without saying nature. The message that I will pass on as an artist is that we have to stop at some point. What are we trying to do? Where is the environment going? We are on the edge of the void, if we don’t do something we’ll disappear,” Corailking says.
Through his work, Corailking, hopes to connect people — particularly young people — with nature and the urgent need to protect it.
