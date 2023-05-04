Our Burning Planet

Corailking gives voice to Africa’s wildlife heritage and culture through art

Corailking uses art to raise awareness about endangered species in Gabon. (Photo: Supplied)
By Wild Africa Fund
04 May 2023
Corailking, whose real name is Corail Ibrahim Adamo, is a Gabonese artist known for his detailed illustrations and vibrant street art and, most notably, his focus on the preservation of African culture and the protection of the continent’s wildlife heritage.

“You can’t say Gabonese culture without saying nature. The message that I will pass on as an artist is that we have to stop at some point. What are we trying to do? Where is the environment going? We are on the edge of the void, if we don’t do something we’ll disappear,” Corailking says.

Corailking

Corail Ibrahim Adamo, alsoknown as Corailking, in the forests of Gabon. (Image: Supplied)

Through his work, Corailking, hopes to connect people — particularly young people — with nature and the urgent need to protect it. 

Corailking

Corail Ibrahim Adamo, also known as Corailking. (Image: Supplied)

Corailking

Detailed artwork by Corail Ibrahim Adamo. (Image: Supplied)

