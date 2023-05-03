Members of Writers’ Guild of America switch off their laptops, and more from around the world.
Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside the Netflix Inc. offices in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Writers for some of the most popular shows on television are walking off the job, striking for higher pay amid rapid changes in the way people watch their programs and films. Photographer: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
Writers Guild of America members and supporters on a picket line outside a Peacock Newfront presentation in New York, US, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Writers for some of the most popular shows on television are walking off the job, striking for higher pay amid rapid changes in the way people watch their programs and films. Photographer: Alex Kent/Bloomberg via Getty Images
SWriters Guild of America strike signage outside the Melrose Gate of Paramount Pictures Corp. in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Writers for some of the most popular shows on television are walking off the job, striking for higher pay amid rapid changes in the way people watch their programs and films. Photographer: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A person gestures next to the hydrogen car, the Eco-Runner XIII, as students of the Eco-Runner Team Delft unveil their new vehicle, in the Aula of Delft University of Technology, Delft, Netherlands, 02 May 2023. According to the team, the new car will be the most efficient hydrogen car in the world and will be 100 times more economical than the current city car. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
A student speaks next to the hydrogen car, the Eco-Runner XIII, as students of the Eco-Runner Team Delft unveil their new vehicle, in the Aula of Delft University of Technology, Delft, Netherlands, 02 May 2023. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
Students of the Eco-Runner Team Delft pose next to their new hydrogen car, the Eco-Runner XIII, in the Aula of Delft University of Technology, Delft, Netherlands, 02 May 2023. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
In this photo released on May 2, Students of the Eco-Runner Team Delft roll out the new hydrogen ‘Eco-Runner XIII car, which is expected to be the world’s most efficient hydrogen car, for a team photo before the May 2 official reveal, on April 26, 2023, in Delft, Netherlands. This year, the team is raising its ambition to break the world record for the longest distance ever driven by a hydrogen-powered car without refuelling. This requires the team to drive a minimum of 2056 kilometres on less than 950 grams of hydrogen. (Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)
An artwork by British street artist Banksy is seen under a protective screen on the wall of a damaged Russian attack residential building, on May 2, 2023, in Horenka, Ukraine. Late last year, the elusive street artist visited Ukraine and painted several works on damaged buildings in the Kyiv area. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
An artwork by British street artist Banksy is seen under a protective construction next to a heavily damaged Russia attack residential building, on May 2, 2023, in Borodyanka, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
A portrait of an elderly couple, made by street artist Christian Guemy, known as C215, on the wall of a house destroyed by Russian shelling in 2022, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 02 May 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A portrait of Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro Kotsiubailo (call-sign Da Vinci), made by street artist Christian Guemy, known as C215, on the wall of a house destroyed by Russian shelling in 2022, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 02 May 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
An elderly person walks along a path near a portrait of Ukrainian writer Lesia Ukrainka (L), made by street artist Christian Guemy, known as C215, on the wall of a house destroyed by Russian shelling in 2022, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 02 May 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto (R) give a press conference following their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on 03 May 2023. Zelenskiy arrived in Finland on Wednesday for meetings with Nordic leaders to discuss the war with Russia and European relations. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN
Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra (R) and her husband Pidok Sooksawas greet the media next to their newborn son Prutthasin Sooksawas during a press conference at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 May 2023. The coup-ousted former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra posted on his Twitter account his wish to return to Thailand to raise his grandson after his youngest daughter and prime ministerial candidate gave birth to her second child two weeks ahead of the 14 May general election. Paetongtarn, the front-runner for prime minister in all the opinion survey polls for the upcoming general election announced that she is ready to be prime minister and has the confidence to lead the Pheu Thai Party to win the poll. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A man greets his friends and relatives upon his release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 May 2023. The Myanmar military announced an amnesty for nearly 2,000 detainees across the country on 03 May to commemorate the Full Moon Day of Kason, also known as The Buddha’s Day, the anniversary of the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment, and death. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
Members of the public pose for photos with the brand new Madame Tussauds wax figure of King Charles III revealed at the Queen Victoria Building alongside wax figures of Prince William, Catherine the Princess of Wales and Prince Harry in Sydney, Australia, 03 May 2023. The coronation of King Charles III will take place this 06 May in the United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
The wax figures of Prince William and King Charles III are seen during the unveiling of Madame Tussauds Sydney’s new wax figure of King Charles III on May 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Australia’s first King Charles III wax figure was announced by a town crier during a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney. Guests including the wax Prince and Princess of Wales were entertained with a changing-of-the-guards show and performance from Sydney Bagpipers. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Yeoman Warders Nev Dednum and Paul Langley look towards one of the new Coronation benches on the grounds of the Tower of London on May 03, 2023, in London, England. Fourteen decorated benches have been installed at the Tower of London, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. The benches feature designs by schoolchildren from across the UK and will remain in position for the Summer, before being gifted back to the winning schools. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
The Coronation procession makes its way towards Admiralty Arch during the rehearsal for King Charles IIII’scoronation in London, Britain, 03 May 2023. London is preparing for King Charles’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London 06 May. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
An Israeli soldier in an Armoured personnel carrier at the Israeli-Gaza border, Israel, 02 May 2023. Militant groups in Gaza claimed responsibility for firing dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israeli cities after Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan’s death was announced. The Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed that Adnan died on 02 May 2023 in an Israeli prison following more than 85 days of hunger strike, refusing administrative detention. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Teachers console students near the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia, 03 May 2023. A teenage suspect opened fire causing one fatality and multiple injuries according to Serbia’s Interior Ministry. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Migrants break through a security fence to demand immigration papers in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, 02 May 2023. Thousands of migrants, mostly from Africa and Haiti, tore down metal fences in southern Mexico to force their way into the offices of the National Migration Institute (INM) to demand their regularization. EPA-EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco
A fruit vendor rows his boat on the waters of Dal Lake during rain in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 03 May 2023. Rains lashed plains while higher reaches of Kashmir received light snowfall on 03 May bringing temperatures down significantly. The Meteorological Department has predicted an improvement in prevailing weather conditions from 04 May onward in the Himalayan region. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Workers carry a styrofoam box of freshly caught fish in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, Indonesia, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Indonesia is scheduled to report its first-quarter gross domestic product on May 5. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Komodo dragon at the National Park on Komodo islands its nd, West Manggarai, Indonesia, on Friday, April 28, 2023. Indonesia is scheduled to report its first-quarter gross domestic product on May 5. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Alaska Range (top) is viewed from a NASA SnowEx campaign aircraft, which is studying changes in snow albedo (reflectivity) in the Interior Alaska region during the melt season, on May 2, 2023, in flight above Alaska. Seasonal snowmelt provides a crucial water supply to more than one billion people worldwide and is the primary source of water in western North America, according to the University of Colorado Boulder. NASA’s multi-year airborne and field campaign is focusing on boreal forest and tundra regions of Alaska in 2023, their final year. The campaign is testing remote sensing technologies to prepare NASA for future satellite missions which will monitor the amount of water held in snowpacks worldwide. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
NASA SnowEx campaign researcher Niklas Bohn, the postdoctoral fellow, works aboard a campaign plane studying changes in snow albedo (reflectivity) in the Interior Alaska region during the melt season, on May 2, 2023, in flight above Alaska. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
School children attend the Deaf Awareness Tennis Festival at Woodlands School on May 03, 2023 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)
Alexa Stonehouse of South East Stars in bowling action during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match between Western Storm and South East Stars at Seat Unique Stadium on May 01, 2023, in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Christopher Nkunku of Leipzig (L) celebrates with teammate Konrad Laimer (R) after scoring the 0-4 during the DFB Cup semi-final soccer match between SC Freiburg and RasenBallsport Leipzig in Freiburg, Germany, 02 May 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Maccabi fans ahead of the Euroleague basketball play-off match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and AS Monaco, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 02 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Dancers from the Russell Maliphant Dance Company perform a dress rehearsal of ‘Vortex’ by Russell Maliphant at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on May 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Dancers from the Russell Maliphant Dance Company perform a dress rehearsal of ‘Vortex’ by Russell Maliphant at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on May 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
A zoomed-in photograph shows people standing in front of the painting ‘Pallas and the Centaur’ by Sandro Botticelli, in Shanghai, China, 03 May 2023. The collaboration of the Italian Uffizi Gallery and Shanghai’s Bund One Art Museum is bringing the Uffizi Exhibition Trilogy-Botticelli and the Renaissance to Shanghai’s public. The exhibition is presented from 28 April to 27 August featuring masterpieces from the Renaissance period focusing on 48 rare paintings created by the most representative artists of the Florentine school of Italian Renaissance. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI DM/ ML
