PHOTOGRAPHY

Cosplay, sneaker-painting and gaming at the 2023 Cape Town Comic Con

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep
By Maverick Life Editors
03 May 2023
Visitors dusted off their superhero costumes for a weekend of fun, cosplay, and gaming at the recent Cape Town Comic Con, which took place from 27 – 30 April at the Convention Centre.

Zapiro at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Zapiro at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Figure painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Figure-painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Figure painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Figure-painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Browsing comic books at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Browsing comic books at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Sneaker painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Sneaker-painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Sneaker painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Sneaker-painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay of Mario and Princess Peach from Nintendo's Mario franchise at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay of Mario and Princess Peach from Nintendo’s Mario franchise at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Gaming at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Gaming at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Sneaker painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Sneaker painting at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Actress Tati Gabrielle at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Actress Tati Gabrielle at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Cosplay at Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep

Comic Con Cape Town. Image: Matthew Sleep DM/ ML

Gallery

