World

UKRAINE UPDATE: 2 MAY 2023

Dozens hurt in Russian cruise missile strikes; Zelensky in talks with Canada’s Trudeau

Dozens hurt in Russian cruise missile strikes; Zelensky in talks with Canada’s Trudeau
A damaged building during demolition works in Irpin near Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 April 2023. Two residential buildings were damaged by shelling during the Russian attacks. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Sergey Dolzhenko)
By Bloomberg
01 May 2023
0

Russia targeted Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles in the early hours of Monday that Ukraine’s army chief said were mostly intercepted.

At least 34 people were reported hurt by a missile strike in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region. The barrage of attacks comes as Ukraine prepares for another ground offensive against Russian forces.

Ukraine pushed back Russian troops from some positions in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where fierce battles have raged for months, according to the commander of its ground forces.

Key developments

Zelensky holds talks with Canada’s Trudeau 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed “long-term defence cooperation” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a phone conversation.

Earlier, Zelensky said he spoke by phone with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and “discussed the importance of consolidating the countries of the Pacific region to support” Ukraine.

Russia says missiles targeted Ukraine’s defence production  

The attacks with long-range air- and sea-based missiles were aimed at Ukrainian factories producing ammunition, weapons and military equipment, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

“All the designated targets were hit,” according to the statement.

 

 

 

Ukraine reports ‘significant damage’ to power grid in two regions  

Russian missile attacks disrupted the power grid in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, though there was no damage to electricity generation facilities, according to the Energy Ministry.

More than 18,000 residents of the southern city of Kherson and the surrounding region faced temporary power cuts, as well as an unspecified number of people in Dnipro city, the ministry said.

Ukraine calls for humanitarian corridors out of occupied areas  

Ukraine has urged Russia and the International Red Cross to open humanitarian corridors to allow Ukrainians to leave areas under Russian occupation, the minister for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, said on Telegram.

Russia was violating international law by keeping Ukrainian citizens who refuse to take Russian passports under the occupation from evacuating to areas under Ukrainian control, she said.

Blast derails Russian freight train in border region – Tass 

A blast caused by an explosive device derailed a freight train, which caught fire, in the Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine, state-run Tass news service reported.

No injuries were reported and most of the train’s cars were pulled back from the accident site, Tass said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Ukraine gains ground in Bakhmut, says commander  

Ukrainian army counterattacks forced Russia to withdraw from some positions in Bakhmut, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram after visiting troops fighting in the eastern city and other areas on Sunday. The situation in the area remained difficult and intense, he said.

Despite big losses, Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group and other units continued attacks in Bakhmut, but had failed to break through Ukrainian defences and take the city under control, according to Syrskyi.

Missile strike in Dnipropetrovsk region injures 34 

A cruise missile that hit Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region injured 34 people including five children, the regional governor’s office said on Telegram.

Earlier, the regional governor’s office reported that a factory in Pavlohrad and 44 residential buildings including 19 high-rise apartment blocks, and also shops and schools, were damaged in the explosion.

Ukraine says 15 of 18 missiles shot down  

Four Russian strategic aircraft launched a total of 18 Kha-101 and Kha-555 cruise missiles at Ukraine at about 2.30am, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram. Ukraine shot down 15 of them. Two Tu-95 planes flew from Russia’s Murmansk region and two Tu-160 from the Caspian Sea area, he said.

Russian missiles target Kyiv, major cities  

Authorities in Kyiv said air defence systems were working after Russian missile strikes set off air sirens early in the morning in the capital and across the country.

Local media reported that explosions were also heard in the central city of Dnipro, which has about one million residents. A Russian missile on Friday struck an apartment building in Uman, south of Kyiv, killing 23 civilians. Two others were killed in Dnipro. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.