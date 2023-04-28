The auction showcases a diverse range of works including oil paintings like Maud Sumner’s large scale Lagoon, Walvis Bay (estimate R60 000 – R80 000), watercolours, prints of Namibia, by notable artists including J.H. Pierneef, Adolph Jentsch, and Johannes Blatt. The paintings can be viewed from 17 April, Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm at Strauss & Co’s Cape Town premises (Brickfield Canvas, 35 Brickfield Road, Woodstock). The timed-online auction is scheduled to close in one-minute intervals from 2 pm on 8 May 2023.

Kayleen Wrigley, head of sale and valuations specialist at Strauss & Co, said, “We are thrilled to host this auction with a Namibian focus. The works of by these talented collectable artists showcase the unique and breathtaking beauty of the Namibian landscape.”

As part of its ongoing educational drive and timed to coincide with the monthly timed- online auctions, Strauss & Co has introduced Art Club which takes place on the first Tuesday of every month alternating between the Cape Town and Johannesburg offices Art Club has been designed for those interested in the auction scene, whether new or seasoned collectors.

At the next Art Club taking place on 2 May 2023 in Cape Town, senior art specialist, Ian Hunter, will conduct a 15-minute walkabout of the Namibian works on the sale. Strauss & Co’s expert panel of auctioneers and specialists will share their auction favourites including a large-scale triptych by talented contemporary artist Alexandra Karakashian (estimate R100 000 – R150 000) and a striking Andrew Verster Flowers in an interior (estimate R50 000 – R70 000) as well as tips and tricks for navigating auctions with confidence, how to read the room, and submit successful bids without breaking the bank. The event is a perfect opportunity for new and seasoned collectors to broaden their knowledge and enhance their collecting skills.

The May Timed Online Auction will also feature a special benefit session in collaboration with Everard Read, which includes six exceptional works by artists Barbara Wildenboer, Helmut Starke, Nicola Bailey, Dylan Lewis, and Nigel Mullins. The proceeds from will be donated to the Dassenberg Rescue Centre, a non-profit organization committed to caring for neglected and abused dogs and horses in Atlantis, Western Cape. The centre also runs a community outreach programme that uses animals to help vulnerable youth in therapeutic interventions.

For more information on the auction, visit our website at www.straussart.co.za DM/ML