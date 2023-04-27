Business Maverick

PPI SLOWS

SA factory gate price inflation brakes in March, food price pressures ebb

SA factory gate price inflation brakes in March, food price pressures ebb
(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
27 Apr 2023
0

South Africa’s Producer Price Index slowed year-on-year in March to 10.6% from 12.2% in February, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday. This holds out hope that consumer inflation may also soon resume its braking trend. And in a welcome development, pressures in the food price production pipeline abated significantly.

The South African Producer Price Index (PPI) has been slowing steadily since July last year when it raced to a 14-year high of 18%. It’s not in single-digit territory yet, but is heading in that direction.

In a hopeful sign, the food component of PPI braked to 11.7% in the year to March, from 13.7% in February. Food inflation in South Africa has remained stubbornly high, with the power crisis playing a central role as it raises production costs while disrupting supply chains.

Food price inflation for consumers accelerated to 14.4% year on year in March, from 14% in February, adding fuel to the flames of a cost-of-living crisis that is burning a hole in household incomes, especially among the swelling ranks of the poor. 

inflationOverall, the consumer price index (CPI) picked up pace in March to 7.1% on an annual basis, from 7% in February.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cost-of-living crisis – SA CPI accelerates to 7.1% in March, food inflation at 14-year high

“There is around a month lag between food prices at the production and retail level, and the moderation in agricultural PPI food price inflation should have some suppressing influence on CPI food price inflation,” Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a note on the PPI data.

More broadly, economists noted that the easing of the PPI came in the face of rising diesel prices.

“This shows that price pressures are abating despite a diesel price increase in March. This bodes well for disinflation. The key takeaway is that CPI, while sticky, should also start abating,” Jee-A van der Linde, an economist with Oxford Economics Africa, told Business Maverick.

While ebbing, price pressures remain in place and the South African Reserve Bank sees the additional costs of doing business as a result of the electricity crisis adding 0.5 percentage points to the domestic inflation rate this year.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rolling blackouts expected to add 0.5 percentage points to SA inflation in 2023 – Sarb

“… while price pressures eased at the agricultural level, in the complex food production chain, costs get added along the way as processing occurs, and retailers have been under pressure from investing in electricity self-generation, if possible,” Investec’s Bishop said. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
EFF records famous victory over ANC in Free State as IFP turns tables on ruling party in KZN
Maverick News

EFF records famous victory over ANC in Free State as IFP turns tables on ruling party in KZN
Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Maverick News

Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Mourners pay tribute to Loyiso Nkhohla the 'true activist who was a unifier'
Maverick News

Mourners pay tribute to Loyiso Nkhohla the 'true activist who was a unifier'
Smoke and Mirrors – President Putin’s grandstanding on Black Sea Grain Initiative
DM168

Smoke and Mirrors – President Putin’s grandstanding on Black Sea Grain Initiative

TOP READS IN SECTION

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa ‘erroneously’ announces SA’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court
How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Maverick News

How a shell company and family car purchases helped Eskom’s Kusile contractors launder millions of rands
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Maverick News

Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Electricity minister announces 15GW of renewable energy for next bid window but backs coal in short term 
Maverick News

Electricity minister announces 15GW of renewable energy for next bid window but backs coal in short term 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.