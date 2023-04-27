Maverick Life

Harry Belafonte passes at 96, and more from around the world

10th August 1958: American calypso singer and actor Harry Belafonte in concert at the Kilburn National Ballroom, London. (Photo by Alan Meek/Express/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Apr 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Harry Belafonte portrait. Photograph” Arnold Millard @ millardarnold.com

17th September 1959: American singer and actor, Harry Belafonte, rehearsing at the Riverside Studios before a BBC appearance. (Photo by Terry Disney/Central Press/Getty Images)

American actor and singer Harry Belafonte rehearses for an upcoming television appearance with American double bass player Norman Keenan (1916 – 1980) at the Riverside Studios in London, 17th September 1959. (Photo by Terry Disney/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

9th April 1968: American calypso singer Harry Belafonte arriving at the funeral in Atlanta of civil rights activist Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968), who was assassinated in Memphis during a civil rights mission. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

American singer Harry Belafonte addresses the crowds at the Lincoln Memorial during March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, 28th August 1963. (Photo by Kurt Severin/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

American singer Harry Belafonte (left) and actor Sidney Poitier at Heathrow Airport in London, UK, March 1972. The two men starred in the western film ‘Buck and the Preacher’ that same year. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2/14/99 Pasadena, CA. Harry Belafonte at the 30th NAACP Image Awards where he received the Chairman’s Award.

Pamela Belafonte and entertainer Harry Belafonte attend the “Sing Your Song” premiere during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2011 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Honoree Harry Belafonte accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 2014 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 8, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A base jumper in action during the BASE Jump Extreme World Championship at Gran Hotel Bali in Benidorm, Spain, 27 April 2023. The championship gathers more than 20 jumpers from different nationalities to jump from one of the tallest hotels in Europe. EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

A base jumper in action during the BASE Jump Extreme World Championship at Gran Hotel Bali in Benidorm, Spain, 27 April 2023. The championship gathers more than 20 jumpers from different nationalities to jump from one of the tallest hotels in Europe. EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

A base jumper in action during the BASE Jump Extreme World Championship at Gran Hotel Bali in Benidorm, Spain, 27 April 2023. The championship gathers more than 20 jumpers from different nationalities to jump from one of the tallest hotels in Europe. EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

Dancers wait for King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and Princess Ariane during the celebration of King’s Day in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 27 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Robin van Lonkhuijsen

A multiple exposure photo of dancers from the Skopje Dance Theater performing ‘Lady Macbeth’ by Risima Risimkin during Skopje’s Dance Fest, in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 26 April 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A picture taken with a drone shows people cutting tulips in an open field in Namur, Belgium, 27 April 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A ‘Dino-Tronics’ dinosaur performs in a scene during the ‘Dino Safari 2023’ show in Tokyo, Japan, 27 April 2023. The Dino Safari show features dinosaurs moving in a realistic way thanks to a man-operated Dino-Tronics mechanism that enables the dinosaurs to walk, move their heads and jaws. The event will run from 27 April to 07 May 2023 for the Golden Week holiday season. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A visitor touches a bearded agama during the opening of a reptiles exhibition at the Veterinary faculty in Zagreb, Croatia, 26 April 2023. An educational exhibition organized by the ‘Equus Association’, a non-profit association of students at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, shows citizens reptiles and snakes saved from diseases and injuries. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A student of the Veterinary faculty shows a royal python during the opening of a reptiles exhibition at the Veterinary faculty in Zagreb, Croatia, 26 April 2023. An educational exhibition organized by the ‘Equus Association’, a non-profit association of students at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, shows citizens reptiles and snakes saved from diseases and injuries. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Children release butterflies from jars at the Expo Park in Hampyeong, a town in South Korea’s southwestern province of South Jeolla, on 27 April 2023, ahead of the 25th Hampyeong Butterfly Festival that will be held at the park from 28 April to 7 May. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A woman uses a full mask during a hot day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 27 April 2023. Malaysia is expected to experience prolonged hot weather until August, following the monsoon transition season, according to a statement by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Nik Ahmad. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A man covers his head with a paper bag during a hot day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 27 April 2023. Malaysia is expected to experience prolonged hot weather until August, following the monsoon transition season, according to a statement by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Nik Ahmad. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Protesters from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and anti-corruption advocacy organization OUTA protest against the UAE after dismissing an extradition request of brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta, in front of the UAE embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 27 April 2023. The protesters gathered to highlight the refusal of the Dubai Appeal Court to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta to face trial in South Africa on charges they laundered the unlawful proceeds of the alleged 24.9-million-rand Nulane scam. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Protesters from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and anti-corruption advocacy organization OUTA protest against the UAE after dismissing an extradition request of brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta, in front of the UAE embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 27 April 2023. The protesters gathered to highlight the refusal of the Dubai Appeal Court to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta to face trial in South Africa on charges they laundered the unlawful proceeds of the alleged 24.9-million-rand Nulane scam. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A robot soccer match between Iran MRL team (in red) and Russia Starkit team (in blue) during the 17th International Iran Open Robocup 2023, in Tehran, Iran, 27 April 2023. The event takes place at Tehran’s Azad university from 26 to 28 April with the participation of 12 teams from foreign universities and schools and hundreds of Iranian teams. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United celebrates after scoring the opening goal in the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC in London, Britain, 26 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ISABEL INFANTES DM/ ML

