Newsdeck

Sudan conflict

WHO warns of Sudan biohazard as lull in fighting allows more to flee

WHO warns of Sudan biohazard as lull in fighting allows more to flee
A group of 343 citizens of Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Germany who were evacuated from Sudan disembarks from military aircraft at Marka Military Airport, in Amman, Jordan, 24 April 2023. Heavy armed clashes between the military and rival paramilitay groups have been occurring in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan since 15 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED ALI
By Reuters
25 Apr 2023
0

KHARTOUM, April 25 (Reuters) - Fighting in Sudan eased overnight after the army and a rival paramilitary force agreed to a three-day truce, allowing more Sudanese to flee on Tuesday and foreign countries to extract citizens.

However, the World Health Organization said there was a “high risk of biological hazard” in the capital Khartoum after one of the warring parties seized a national laboratory holding measles and cholera pathogens and ejected the technicians.

The warfare that erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries on April 15 has turned residential areas into war zones, killing at least 459 people, wounding over 4,000, and cutting water, power and food in a nation already reliant on aid.

Foreign countries have airlifted embassy staff out of Khartoum, the capital, after several attacks on diplomats, including the killing of an Egyptian attache shot on his way to work. Some countries are also extracting their private citizens.

On Tuesday, Britain launched a large-scale evacuation of its nationals on military flights from an airfield north of Khartoum. France and Germany said they had each evacuated more than 500 people of various nationalities, and that a French commando had been hit by crossfire during the operation.

Sudanese families too used the lull to emerge from their homes after more than a week of fierce fighting to search for transport to take them to safety, worrying that the exodus of foreigners would leave locals more at risk.

“Maybe the hardest moment is thinking about leaving the country,” said Intisar Mohammed El Haj, a resident of Khartoum who said her children had hidden under beds from the sound of explosions before the family fled to Egypt.

Tens of thousands have left in the past few days for neighbouring Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, despite the uncertainty of conditions there.

The situation for those remaining in Africa’s third-largest country, where a third of the 46 million people needed aid even before the violence, is deteriorating fast. Some expressed dismay at the departure of some international aid agencies and diplomats.

The United Nations humanitarian office said on Tuesday it had cut back activities due to the fighting.

 

‘BODIES IN THE STREETS’

One Khartoum resident, who declined to give his name, said he feared that with fewer international observers, fighting forces would show less respect for civilians.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link from Sudan, the WHO’s Nima Saeed Abid said technicians had been thrown out of the National Public Health Laboratory, which also contains blood supplies, because it had been seized by one of the warring parties, which he declined to name.

“This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available,” he said.

Yassir Arman, a leading figure in the civilian political coalition the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), urged humanitarian organizations and the international community to help restore water and electricity, and send generators to hospitals.

“There are bodies scattered in streets and sick people who cannot find medicine, no water nor electricity. People should be allowed to bury their dead during the ceasefire,” he said.

Food, clean water, medicines and fuel are in short supply, U.N. agencies said, and communications and electricity are limited, with prices skyrocketing. Residents reported that a bus ticket to Egypt had jumped six-fold, to $340.

The RSF accused the army of violating the 72-hour truce agreed on Monday and of attacking its troops’ position at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The foreign ministry accused the RSF of attacking diplomats, citing the killing of the Egyptian diplomat.

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) said the U.S. and Saudi Arabia had brokered the ceasefire. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the agreement first and said it followed two days of intense negotiations. Several previous truces failed to last long.

A Reuters witness heard sporadic gunfire on Tuesday morning in the city of Omdurman, adjacent to the capital.

Ahead of the evening truce announcement, air strikes and ground fighting had shaken Omdurman, and there were also clashes in Khartoum.

Dark smoke shrouded the sky near the international airport in central Khartoum, near the army headquarters, and booms of artillery fire rattled the surroundings.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the violence in a country that flanks the Red Sea, Horn of Africa and Sahel regions “risks a catastrophic conflagration … that could engulf the whole region and beyond”.

By Khalid Abdelaziz

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Kiyoshi Takenaka, Kantaro Komiya, Nobuhiro Kubo, Mariko Katsumura and Elaine Lies in Tokyo and Emma Farge in Bern; Writing by Michael Georgy and Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

More arrests expected after conviction of child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman
Maverick News

More arrests expected after conviction of child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman
SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Maverick News

SA medic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage for over five years in North Africa, hopes Gift of the Givers can negotiate his release
Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay hit by blackouts and lockouts as massive corruption probe starts
Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
International Finance

Starlink will soon be available in all southern African countries – except South Africa
Trapped South Africans reach Egyptian border after precarious rescue mission from Sudan conflict zone
Maverick News

Trapped South Africans reach Egyptian border after precarious rescue mission from Sudan conflict zone

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 15 April - 22 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15 April – 22 April 2023
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shake-up after Dominion defamation settlement
Newsdeck

Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shake-up after Dominion defamation settlement
UN chief blasts Russia’s Ukraine invasion as Lavrov looks on
Newsdeck

UN chief blasts Russia’s Ukraine invasion as Lavrov looks on
Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup
Newsdeck

Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup
Kremlin: Putin to decide whether to attend BRICS meeting in South Africa closer to time
Newsdeck

Kremlin: Putin to decide whether to attend BRICS meeting in South Africa closer to time

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.