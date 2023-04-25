Maverick Life

Day one of Trump’s sexual assault trial, and more from around the world

People holding signs outside of a federal court house on the first day of the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump in New York, New York, USA, 25 April 2023. Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of New York department store in the 1990s. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Apr 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A woman holds a sign outside of a federal court house on the first day of the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump in New York, New York, USA, 25 April 2023. Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of New York department store in the 1990s. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A person holding a sign outside of a federal court house on the first day of the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump in New York, New York, USA, 25 April 2023. Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of New York department store in the 1990s. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

E. Jean Carroll (C) arrives for the first day of the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit she has brought against former President Donald Trump at a federal courthouse in New York, New York, USA, 25 April 2023. Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of New York department store in the 1990s. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Members of Haka For Life perform during the Coloured Digger ANZAC Day service at the Redfern Cenotaph on April 25, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The 17th annual Coloured Digger ANZAC Day service and march commemorates those Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have served in the Australian Defence Forces. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Members of Haka For Life prepare to take part in the Coloured Digger ANZAC Day service at the Redfern Cenotaph on April 25, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. The 17th annual Coloured Digger ANZAC Day service and march commemorates those Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have served in the Australian Defence Forces. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are seen marching during the ANZAC Day March in Brisbane, Australia, on 25 April 2023. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Club members hold oars for a symbolic burial at sea on April 25, 2023, in Currumbin, Australia. Anzac Day is a national holiday in Australia, traditionally marked by a dawn service held during the original Gallipoli landing and commemorated with ceremonies and parades throughout the day. Anzac Day commemorates the day the Australian and New Zealand Army Corp (ANZAC) landed on the shores of Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, during World War I. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

A Storm fan shows support before the round eight NRL match between Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Alkmaar’s Ernest Poku celebrates with the Youth League trophy with his teammates after winning the UEFA Youth League final match between AZ Alkmaar and HNK Hajduk Split at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, 24 April 2023. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

An Indian man experiencing a rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ in Bangalore, India 25 April 2023. A rare celestial phenomenon called ‘Zero Shadow Day’ occurred in Bangalore, during which all vertical objects did not cast a shadow as the sun was directly overhead. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A woman walks down during a rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ in Bangalore, India 25 April 2023. A rare celestial phenomenon called ‘Zero Shadow Day’ occurred in Bangalore, during which all vertical objects did not cast a shadow as the sun was directly overhead. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A woman walks down during a rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ in Bangalore, India 25 April 2023. A rare celestial phenomenon called ‘Zero Shadow Day’ occurred in Bangalore, during which all vertical objects did not cast a shadow as the sun was directly overhead. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Soldiers from The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery remount their horses as they take part in the riding assessment stage of the Advanced Mounted Gunner Pass Out at Woolwich Barracks on April 24, 2023, in London, England. Following completion of their final assessment, they will be able to ride on ceremonial parades including gun salutes. On May 6, The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire a six-gun salvo at the moment of The King’s Coronation to mark the occasion. Gun salutes will also fire at other locations across the country. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Estonian President Alar Karis uses a virtual reality headset during his visit to the military base in Adazi, Latvia, on 25 April 2023. Alar Karis and his spouse arrived on 24 April for a three-day official visit to Latvia. Focussing on defence and security issues, the Estonian president observed the activities of NATO’s Northern Division and met with Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) members, who are serving in the Adazi Military base. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Protesters burn Azerbaijan and Turkish flags as French-Armenian community members march after a memorial ceremony marking the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide of 1915, in Paris, France, 24 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Family members of prisoners release pigeons during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians held in Israeli jails, in front of the Red Cross office in Gaza City, 24 April 2023. Some 4,900 Palestinian prisoners are being held in Israeli jails, according to figures reported by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

People look on as the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic Team performs a rehearsal air show above the beaches of Tel Aviv ahead of Independence Day, Israel, 24 April 2023. Israel will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on 26 April. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A group of migrants gathers to cross the Rio Grande river, in Matamoros, Mexico, on 24 April 2023. Agents of the National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mexico warned thousands of migrants not to cross the waters of the Rio Grande but hundreds from Central and South America crossed to the US to turn themselves into the US Border Patrol. EPA-EFE/Abraham Pineda-Jacome

A National Institute of Migration (INM) member observes a group of migrants trying to cross the Rio Grande river, in Matamoros, Mexico, 24 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Abraham Pineda-Jacome

Employees unload a truck of coconuts at Merit Food Products Co.’s coconut milk production facility in Nongkangkok, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Monday, April 24, 2023. Thailand is expected to release the manufacturing production index on April 28. Photographer: Eduardo Leal/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A herder with a working dog drives a herd of Hungarian Grey cattle from its winter habitat to its summer pasture in the grassland of Hortobagy National Park, northeastern Hungary, 25 April 2023. The herds of this indigenous Hungarian breed will remain in the pastures until late October. EPA-EFE/Istvan Derencsenyi

A herd of Hungarian Grey cattle is driven from its winter habitat to its summer pasture in the grassland of Hortobagy National Park, northeastern Hungary, on 25 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Istvan Derencsenyi

An aerial view on San Biagio Island on Garda Lake in Manerba Del Garda, near Brescia, Italy, 24 April 2023. Lake Garda, the largest Italian lake, has reached its lowest water level since 1953 and is now only 45.8 centimetres above the hydrometric zero, compared to an average of 109 centimetres in the last 70 years, according to the data collected by the satellite Sentinel-2. The data are collected by the European Commission and the European Space Agency within the Copernicus program of the European Observatory on Drought. Lake Garda is a fundamental freshwater reservoir and low water levels put at risk its ability to support agriculture, local communities, tourism and navigation. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Hojgaard, Kim Min-kyu and Jeunhung Wang pose with the DP World Tour trophy in Korean traditional costume during previews before the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Kyeongwon-roo, Incheon on April 25, 2023, in South Korea. (Photo by Woohae Cho/Getty Images for DP World)

Kim Min-kyu and Jeunhung Wang pose with the DP World Tour trophy in traditional Korean costumes during previews before the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Kyeongwon-roo, Incheon on April 25, 2023, in South Korea. (Photo by Woohae Cho/Getty Images for DP World)

Ukrainians clear glass and debris and inspect the damage after two Russian rockets struck overnight beside a school in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on April 24, 2023. While fighting has continued to rage across the Donbas region, and a Ukrainian spring counteroffensive is expected at any time, Russian forces have fired rockets at residential areas in cities miles back from the frontline, and across Ukraine. (Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

The Disneyland monorail passes near palm trees on April 24, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Disney will lay off several thousand workers this week amid an overall push by the media giant to cut 7,000 total jobs to save $5.5 billion in costs. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) DM/ML

