Newsdeck

POLITICAL POLL

US public sours on a Biden-Trump election rematch in 2024

Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
By Bloomberg
24 Apr 2023
0

Americans are souring on the prospect of a 2024 election rematch between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, even as that looks like the most likely scenario at this stage, according to an NBC News poll. 

Most of those surveyed, by a 70% to 26% margin, said that Biden should not seek re-election, while 60% said Trump should bow out of the race, compared with 35% who want him to run.

Biden is looking to formally announce as early as this week that he’s running for a second term, according to people familiar with the matter. His approval ratings remain underwater, with 41% in the NBC poll approving of his job as president compared with 54% who disapproved.

Trump, meanwhile, has emerged as the strong frontrunner for the GOP nomination. He’s the first choice of 46% of Republican primary voters in the survey, compared with 31% who favoured Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 6% who favoured former vice-president Mike Pence.

Biden’s age was the top reason registered voters gave for wanting him to step aside in the 2024 race. The president is 80, while Trump is 76.

Republican primary voters mostly dismissed recent criminal charges filed against Trump in New York State alleging he falsified business records over a hush-money payment related to an alleged affair with former porn star Stormy Daniels. In the survey, 68% said the charges were politically motivated.

The April 14-18 poll of 1,000 adults by Hart Research and Public Opinion Strategies has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error for the poll’s 800 registered voters is 3.46 points, and the margin of error among the 292 Republican primary voters is 5.99 points.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

With an eye on 2024, ANC slow-walks or blatantly disregards Zondo recommendations on parliamentary oversight
Maverick News

With an eye on 2024, ANC slow-walks or blatantly disregards Zondo recommendations on parliamentary oversight
Gauteng Health bosses accused of bid rigging in tender-for-kickbacks scheme
Maverick News

Gauteng Health bosses accused of bid rigging in tender-for-kickbacks scheme
Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Maverick News

‘Gold Mafia’ whistle-blower places wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Gupta, Zuma circles
Mr President, this is an insult of the highest order to South Africans
Maverick News

Mr President, this is an insult of the highest order to South Africans

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 15 April - 22 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15 April – 22 April 2023
I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Judge bars special jury instruction from Trump’s lawyers if he fails to appear at sexual assault trial
Newsdeck

Judge bars special jury instruction from Trump’s lawyers if he fails to appear at sexual assault trial
Pace of rise in global sea level has doubled
Newsdeck

Pace of rise in global sea level has doubled

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.