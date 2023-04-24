Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, and more from around the world

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, and more from around the world
Fliss performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, 22 April 2023. The 22nd Coachella Festival takes place from 21 April to 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Apr 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Fliss performs on stage with Mura Masa (not pictured) during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, on 22 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

EarthGang performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, 22 April 2023. The 22nd Coachella Festival takes place from 21 April to 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Latto performs onstage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, on 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Blink-182 performs onstage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, on 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Jackson Wang performs in the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023, in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

epa10588671 An attendee stands in front of an art installation during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Attendees watch SOFI TUKKER perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, on 22 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Festivalgoers are seen during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023, in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

People participate in a demonstration, during the commemoration of 50 years since the first mobilization for LGBTIQ+ rights in April 1973, in the Plaza de Armas in Santiago, Chile, on 22 April 2023. EPA-EFE/AILEN DIAZ

An abortion rights protestor lays on a sheet with the words ‘woman not incubator’ written on her stomach at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, USA, 22 April 2023. On 21 April the Supreme Court protected access to the abortion drug mifepristone, which will remain available for now. EPA-EFE/Adam Davis

An activist with a banner reading “Climate catastrophe statuesque is child murder” as other activists of the “Last Generation” (“Letzte Generation”) climate action movement, some on bicycles, protest at the Brandenburg Gate under the motto: “Stop the climate collapse. Secure basic rights” on April 23, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Last Generation held impromptu protests in Berlin last week and has announced that it will shift to more disruptive protests concentrated in the city centre this coming week. The movement’s foremost objective is the introduction of a nationwide speed limit as a means to bring down fossil fuel emissions. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Cleaners scrub off orange paint sprayed by activists from the “Last Generation” (“Letzte Generation”) climate action movement on a PRADA shop on the famous shopping avenue of Kurfürstendamm on April 23, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

Bosnian Muslims pray while standing between the gravestones at the Vlakovo cemetery in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 22 April 2023. On the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, many Bosnian Muslims visited cemeteries to offer prayers for the dead. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Leela, sister of death row inmate Tangaraju Suppiah, sheds tears while speaking during a press conference in Singapore, on 23 April 2023. Tangaraju Suppiah is scheduled for execution on 26 April 2023 after being convicted for abetting an attempt to traffic one kilogram of cannabis, in the country’s first capital punishment carried out in the year. Family members and supporters attending a solidarity event for Tangaraju on 23 April walked to the Istana and submitted 59 letters appealing to Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob to grant him clemency. The family also called for the courts to review his death sentence and conviction. The family also called for the courts to review his death sentence and conviction. The case has reignited debate in the city-state on capital punishment amid concerns by activists on the fairness of his trial and conviction. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

People stand at graves in the so-called ‘Alley of Heroes’ at the Lisove cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 April 2023. Traditionally, on the weekend following the Orthodox Easter, Ukrainians as well as people in other eastern European countries mark memorial days for the dead and parents in local cemeteries. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A competitor wearing a dinosaur costume competes during the 2023 TCS London Marathon on April 23, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the Elite Woman’s Marathon during the 2023 TCS London Marathon on April 23, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum reacts after finishing first in the men’s elite race of the London Marathon in London, Britain, on 23 April 2023. Over 47,000 runners take part as the annual event moves back to April since it was moved to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Tamas Levai of Hungary, blue, in action against Roberti Kobliashvili of Georgia during the repechage of the men’s Graeco-Roman 97kg category of the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

Haavard Joergensen of Norway (in red) in action against Murat Firat of Turkiye during the bronze match of the men’s Graeco-Roman 67kg category of the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

Valencia’s Jose Luis Gaya (L) and Edinson Cavani (C) celebrated the own goal of Elche’s Gonzalo Verdu (R) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Elche CF and Valencia CF in Elche, Spain, 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo

A handout photo made available by FITEQ shows Hugo Rabeaux (2-R) in action during the Men’s doubles Gold match between Hugo Rabeaux and Barna Kovacsfi vs Apor Gyorgydeak and Szabolcs Ilyes during the USA Teqball Tour-Miami in Miami Beach, Florida, USA 23 April 2023. The sport was created in Hungary in 2012 and the Federation Internationale de Teqball (FITEQ) was founded in 2017. The federation is aiming to have the sport recognised as an Olympic sport. They already have received recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A handout photo made available by FITEQ shows Vania Moraes da Cruz (R) in action during the Mixed doubles Gold match between Leonardo Lindoso de Almeida and Vania Moraes da Cruz vs Hugo Rabeaux and Amelie Julian during the USA Teqball Tour-Miami in Miami Beach, Florida, USA 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A handout photo made available by FITEQ shows Barna Kovacsfi in action during the Men’s doubles Gold match between Hugo Rabeaux and Barna Kovacsfi vs Apor Gyorgydeak and Szabolcs Ilyes during the USA Teqball Tour-Miami in Miami Beach, Florida, USA 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Ryan Garcia of the US (R) in action against Gervonta Davis of the US during their Lightweights 12 rounds fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 22 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man in a Sci-Fi costume from the movie Alien shares his lunch on the second day of the Scarborough Sci-Fi weekend on April 23, 2023, in Scarborough, England. The North Yorkshire seaside town of Scarborough hosts the event that showcases many areas of Sci-Fi fandom to entertain visitors and enthusiasts including guest star appearances, panel discussions, gaming, cosplay, props, comic books and merchandise stalls with many of those attending wearing costumes and outfits of their favourite Sci-Fi characters. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

A Sci-Fi fan in costume enjoys a pint on the second day of the Scarborough Sci-Fi weekend on April 23, 2023, in Scarborough, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

A person dressed as Darth Vader receives the UK government’s test of emergency alerts as they attend the second day of the Scarborough Sci-Fi weekend on April 23, 2023, in Scarborough, England.  (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Mexican rider Eugenio Garza Perez in action on day four of the Longines Global Champions Tour at Campo Marte, in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel

A model presents a creation by Fuata Moyo during the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) Spring/Summer 23 Designer Collections show at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 22 April 2023. The three-day event is in its 25th year and runs from 20 to 23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A model presents a creation by Fuata Moyo during the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) Spring/Summer 23 Designer Collections show at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 22 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A Muslim boy has his eyes smeared with traditional Kohl eyeliner before attending prayers, at Walajah mosque, in Chennai, India, 22 April 2023. The beginning of Eid al-Fitr, which is determined by the sighting of the new moon, was marked on 21 April in several countries while some countries are celebrating the three-day festival marking the end of Ramadan starting from 22 April. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A customer poses for a memorial photograph with decorations at the Ghost House cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, on 22 April 2023 (issued on 23 April 2023). The Ghost House is a horror-themed cafe co-owned by ‘The Ghost Radio’ station host Watcharapol Fukjidee, offering a creepy ambience along with ghostlike-shaped foods and beverages. The station lives streams on YouTube from 10 pm to dawn every Saturday and Sunday with nearly three million subscribers. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Customers chat next to a mock-covered dead body at the Ghost House cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 April 2023 (issued 23 April 2023).  EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT DM/ML

