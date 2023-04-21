Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Bullfighting still practiced in Mexico’s Aguascalientes, and more from around the world

Bullfighting still practiced in Mexico’s Aguascalientes, and more from around the world
Ecuadorian bullfighter Guillermo Alban fights the 478 kg bull 'Michoacano' during the second bullfight of the San Marcos Fair in the Plaza Monumental de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Tadeo Alcina
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Apr 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Bird park keeper Harishmitha Ganesan feeds a blueberry to Sally, an oriental pied hornbill and the mascot of the Wings of Asia aviary, during a preview of Singapore’s Bird Paradise park in Singapore, 21 April 2023. One of Asia’s largest bird parks, Singapore’s Bird Paradise Park, opened to first visitors for a preview of the new bird park ahead of its public opening on 08 May 2023. The 17-hectare park is home to 3,500 birds from 400 species of which 24 percent are threatened. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A group of hyacinth macaws feeds together during a preview of Singapore’s Bird Paradise park in Singapore, 21 April 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A turaco looks on before feeding during a preview of Singapore’s Bird Paradise park in Singapore, 21 April 2023.EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

An indoor inspection drone was developed by ScoutDI AS during a demonstration flight at the Equinor ASA natural gas production facility in Karsto, Norway, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Equinor ASA and Norwegian airport regulator Avinor aim to open the airspace over the North Sea for “advanced drone operations,” to develop an uncrewed traffic management space. Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Houses of Parliament on April 21, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Meteors appear in the sky during the Eid prayer in Abu Sir village on April 21, 2023, in Giza, Egypt. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on March 23 and is now coming to an end. The holiest month in Islam, during which the faithful must refrain from drinking and eating from dawn to dusk, will be followed by Eid al-Fitr; the “festival of breaking the fast”. (Photo by Fadel Dawod/Getty Images)

A girl stands and looks aside as worshipers pray while marking Eid al-Fitr at Dinamo Sports Hall, in Bucharest, Romania, 21 April 2023. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

People board a train as millions of Muslims around the world travel back home to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 21 April 2023. Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

People board a train as millions of Muslims around the world travel back home to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 21 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

People crowd ships to travel to their villages ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Crowds on the 12th hole during LIV Golf Adelaide, at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, 21 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

Paula Badosa of Spain in action during her round of last sixteen matches against Cristina Bucsa of Spain at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Gerwyn Price of Wales in action during the 12th round of the Premier League Darts tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Bas Czerwinski

Sifan Hassan poses during the 2023 TCS London Marathon Women’s Press Conference at on April 21, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Headshot detail at the Marco & Maria shows as part of the Barcelona Bridal Week 2023 on April 19, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A local woman reacts standing in a flooded street caused by rainfall in Luanda, Angola, 20 April 2023. Rainfall in Luanda has doubled this year compared to the same period in the previous year and the Angolan capital should continue to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days, sometimes accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO

A kid plays in the rain on a street in Luanda, Angola, 20 April 2023.  EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO

A supporter of the Moskaleva family wears a T-shirt with a picture of Masha Moskaleva during a court hearing in the Yefremov Interdistrict Court in Yefremov town, Tula region, Russia, 20 April 2023. The Yefremov Interdistrict Court held a closed session with the participation of Masha Moskaleva and her mother Olga Sitchikhina to consider the issue of limiting both parental rights. In the spring of last year, Masha Moskaleva, the then 12-year-old, drew an anti-war drawing in an art lesson. Her father Alexei Moskalyov was fined under an article on discrediting the army and later detained and placed under house arrest. He fled before the court session at which the verdict was announced and later the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus reported his detention in Minsk. Masha had been placed at a children’s home. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Senator Bernie Sanders (R) reacts during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing at the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, 20 April 2023. The committee holds confirmation hearings for Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su’s nomination to be the next Secretary of Labor. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A person smokes marijuana from a large joint on 4/20 or Weed Day at Washington Square Park, in New York, New York, USA, 20 April 2023. The annual holiday is known in cannabis culture for the celebration and consumption of marijuana. Since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of New York, more and more people visit the park on that day, where it is common to buy marijuana products from small vendors any day of the year. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

US Comedian Martin Lawrence reacts during the unveiling of his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 20 April 2023. Lawrence was honoured with the 2753rd star in the category of Television. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A general view of the Museum space designed by Estudio H ac at the Casa Decor 2023 Exhibition at Casa Decor on April 20, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images) DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Maverick News

Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Maverick News

Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Four ANC Limpopo members step aside while 13 councillors face disciplinary action
Maverick News

Four ANC Limpopo members step aside while 13 councillors face disciplinary action
Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
Maverick News

Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
Judge slams State’s ‘stillborn, audacious’ case as all 8 Nulane corruption accused discharged
Maverick News

Judge slams State’s ‘stillborn, audacious’ case as all 8 Nulane corruption accused discharged

TOP READS IN SECTION

All hail the imaginative Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad!
South Africa

All hail the imaginative Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad!
Finally, some clarity about the Portugal Golden Visa programme
Maverick Life

Finally, some clarity about the Portugal Golden Visa programme
Joburg fundraiser for Ugandans threatened by anti-homosexuality bill
Maverick Citizen

Joburg fundraiser for Ugandans threatened by anti-homosexuality bill
We make thousands of unconscious decisions every day. Here’s how your brain copes with that
Maverick Life

We make thousands of unconscious decisions every day. Here’s how your brain copes with that
Dutch students process a fake crime scene during their SA training, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Dutch students process a fake crime scene during their SA training, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.