Dutch students process a fake crime scene during their SA training, and more from around the world
Dutch students process a fake crime scene of a poached giraffe during their training at the Wildlife Forensics Academy in Yzerfontein, South Africa, 27 March 2023. A pioneering center in South Africa has joined efforts to stamp out wildlife crime by applying forensic knowledge and investigative techniques to help rangers and officials solve cases and bring poachers to justice. Because these kinds of crimes rarely have witnesses, forensic investigation techniques can be crucial in holding perpetrators accountable, Andros Vos, CEO of the Wildlife Forensics Academy outside Cape Tow. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
A fake crime scene illustrating a dead game guard and the giraffe is seen at the Wildlife Forensics Academy in Yzerfontein, South Africa, on 27 March 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Open Format Award winner image by Mohamed Mahdy depicting a photograph from Here, The Doors Don’t Know Me. The 2023 World Press Photo Winners were announced by the World Press Photo Foundation on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Mahdy/World Press Photo Foundation
A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Story of the Year winner image by Mads Nissen for Panos Pictures depicting unable to afford food for the family, the parents of Khalil Ahmad (15) decided to sell his kidney for US$3,500. The lack of jobs and the threat of starvation has led to a dramatic increase in the illegal organ trade. Herat, Afghanistan, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Mads Nissen/World Press Photo Foundation
A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Long-Term Project Award winner image by Anush Babajanyan for VII Photo/National Geographic Society depicting Sonunbek Kadyrov pilots his water taxi, serving the village of Kyzyl-Beyit, Kyrgyzstan, on 16 March 2021. Local access to the main road was blocked by flooding during the construction of the Toktogul Dam in the 1960s. EPA-EFE/Anush Babajanyan/World Press Photo Foundation
White tiger cubs ‘Vyom’ and ‘Avni’ along with their mother ‘Sita’ pictured inside an enclosure after they were released for public viewing at National Zoological Park in New Delhi, India, 20 April 2023. The two cubs were born in August 2022 and are the result of the first successful breeding of white tigers in seven years at the National Zoological Park. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
A frame grabs from a handout live stream video released by SpaceX showing Elon Musk (C, front) in the command centre during the launch of an inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 20 April 2023. The initial launch attempt was scrubbed on 17 April, due to a stuck valve. EPA-EFE/SPACEX HANDOUT
A frame grab from a handout live stream video released by SpaceX showing the launch of an inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/SPACEX HANDOUT
A frame grab from a handout live stream video released by SpaceX showing the launch of an inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/SPACEX HANDOUT
A frame grab from a handout live stream video released by SpaceX showing the rocket rotating after the launch of an inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/SPACEX HANDOUT
A total solar eclipse is seen from a viewing site near Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/AARON BUNCH
People gather ahead of a total solar eclipse at a viewing site 24km from Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia, 20 April 2023.EPA-EFE/AARON BUNCH
A person uses solar viewing glasses to look up at the sky ahead of a total solar eclipse at a viewing site 24km from Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/AARON BUNCH
People use solar viewing glasses to watch a total solar eclipse at a viewing site near Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/AARON BUNCH
A partial solar eclipse is seen from a beach in Bali, Indonesia, on 20 April 2023. The astronomical phenomenon of the hybrid solar eclipse crosses the territory of Indonesia on 20 April, and the total solar eclipse will only occur in four provinces in eastern Indonesia, namely Papua, West Papua, Maluku, and North Maluku. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
People observe a partial solar eclipse at a beach in Bali, Indonesia, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
A phase of a partial hybrid solar eclipse is seen from an astronomical observatory compound in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 20 April 2023. The hybrid solar eclipse started with an annular eclipse going to a total eclipse and returned to the annular phase. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
A visitor uses customized eyeglasses to view phases of a partial hybrid solar eclipse from an astronomical observatory compound in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, on 20 April 2023. The astronomical phenomenon of the hybrid solar eclipse crosses the territory of Indonesia and Timor Leste on 20 April. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU
East Timorese use telescopes as they watch a solar eclipse in front of the Presidential office in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU
A ‘budtender’ displays a cannabis bud on the so-called 420 World Cannabis Day at Royal Queen Seeds in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 April 2023. The annual ‘420 or 4/20’ is known in cannabis culture as Cannabis Day or Weed Day and is marked by cannabis smokers around the world on 20 April. Thailand 2018 became the first nation to legalize cannabis for medical use in Southeast Asia, a region with some of the world’s harshest drug laws. The cannabis plantations and marijuana shops selling cannabis-related products have bloomed around the country while many businesses adding cannabis to foods, cosmetics, wellness services and more, with the result that marijuana is now being used for various purposes including recreation across Thailand. The move has sparked public concerns with some calling for the restriction of the use of marijuana while several political parties are keen to restrict the use of marijuana for medical purposes and research only, making the country’s cannabis industry and its related businesses fate’s hanging on a crossroad depending on who will win the upcoming general election. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Customer (R) buys cannabis, on the so-called 420 World Cannabis Day at Royal Queen Seeds in Bangkok, Thailand, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
A man is seen lighting a joint at a 420 Rally and Community Picnic 2023 in Melbourne, Australia, 20 April 2023. The annual ‘420 or 4/20’ is known in cannabis culture as Cannabis Day or Weed Day and has become an international counterculture holiday based on the celebration and consumption of cannabis with events advocating for cannabis legalisation. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
A woman is searched by Victoria Police officers at a 420 Rally and Community Picnic 2023 in Melbourne, Australia, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Sam Bickerdike of the Marsden Moor Bonsai Society places his European Larch ‘Larix Decidua’ on a display plinth on setup day at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show in Harrogate, Britain, 19 April 2023. The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is a prestigious national horticulture show organized by the North of England Horticultural Society, showcasing floral features and spectacular displays. The event runs on 20-23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Esther of Roualeyn Fuchsias poses with her Fuchsia display on setup day at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show in Harrogate, Britain, 19 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Nepalese people commemorate their late mothers by taking a bath at the sacred Matatirtha Shrine pond, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on 20 April 2023. In Nepal on Mother’s Day, children show their gratitude by bringing them presents but those who have no mother anymore traditionally visit the Matatirtha Shrine for a commemoration. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Nepalese people commemorate their late mothers by taking a bath at the sacred Matatirtha Shrine pond, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Rupert North wears the ‘floral’ coronation cloak, designed by award-winning, Harrogate-based florist Helen James during a photo call on staging day of the Spring Flower Show on April 19, 2023, in Harrogate, England. The Coronation cloak is created using an array of flowers and will be the centrepiece of the show. Worn alongside the cloak are replicas of the St Edward’s Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and Sovereign’s Orb, all of which were created for King Charles II in 1660 by Sir Robert Vyner, an ancestor of the Crompton family. Set in the Great Yorkshire Showground, the show takes place on 20 – 23 April 2023 and will feature favourite plant nurseries, garden features, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of spring blooms. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Robert Kennedy Jr addresses the audience as he announces his candidacy for the United States Presidential Elections of 2024, at the Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on 19 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Police officers detain a Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activist as others block a road in front of Victory’s Column in Berlin, Germany, 20 April 2023. They demand climate councils, a speed limit on highways and affordable public transport. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activist is assisted after an intervention by police officers, as others block a road in front of Victory’s Column in Berlin, Germany, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Ukrainian photographer Evgeniy Maloletka poses next to his winning photo in the Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 20 April 2023. Maloletka has won the prestigious 2023 World Press Photo Contest Photo of the Year with an image that portrays the consequences of the war in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
Reality television personality Georgia Harrison poses for photographs during a photocall to call for better online protections for women and girls, as the Government moves its Online Safety Bill to the committee stage in the House of Lords, on April 19, 2023, in London, England. Georgia Harrison’s former partner Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months and placed on the sex offenders register in March after he shared a sex video of the couple online without Ms Harrison’s consent. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
People visit the design exhibition “Vieni a vedere” by Gaetano Pesce at Bottega Veneta flagship store, on April 19, 2023, in Milan, Italy. Every year, the Salone Internazionale del Mobile and Fuorisalone define Milan Design Week, the world’s largest annual furniture and design event. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
A woman looks at her phone while waiting for a train at a metro station in Moscow, Russia, 19 April 2023. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV DM/ML
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted
A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"
The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.
We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.
If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.
You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.
Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.
Direct to your inbox, free of charge.
Become an Insider
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet