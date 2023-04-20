Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Dutch students process a fake crime scene during their SA training, and more from around the world

Dutch students process a fake crime scene of a poached giraffe during their training at the Wildlife Forensics Academy in Yzerfontein, South Africa, 27 March 2023. A pioneering center in South Africa has joined efforts to stamp out wildlife crime by applying forensic knowledge and investigative techniques to help rangers and officials solve cases and bring poachers to justice. Because these kinds of crimes rarely have witnesses, forensic investigation techniques can be crucial in holding perpetrators accountable, Andros Vos, CEO of the Wildlife Forensics Academy outside Cape Tow. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
By Maverick Life Editors
20 Apr 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A fake crime scene illustrating a dead game guard and the giraffe is seen at the Wildlife Forensics Academy in Yzerfontein, South Africa, on 27 March 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Open Format Award winner image by Mohamed Mahdy depicting a photograph from Here, The Doors Don’t Know Me. The 2023 World Press Photo Winners were announced by the World Press Photo Foundation on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Mahdy/World Press Photo Foundation

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Story of the Year winner image by Mads Nissen for Panos Pictures depicting unable to afford food for the family, the parents of Khalil Ahmad (15) decided to sell his kidney for US$3,500. The lack of jobs and the threat of starvation has led to a dramatic increase in the illegal organ trade. Herat, Afghanistan, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Mads Nissen/World Press Photo Foundation

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Long-Term Project Award winner image by Anush Babajanyan for VII Photo/National Geographic Society depicting Sonunbek Kadyrov pilots his water taxi, serving the village of Kyzyl-Beyit, Kyrgyzstan, on 16 March 2021. Local access to the main road was blocked by flooding during the construction of the Toktogul Dam in the 1960s.  EPA-EFE/Anush Babajanyan/World Press Photo Foundation

White tiger cubs ‘Vyom’ and ‘Avni’ along with their mother ‘Sita’ pictured inside an enclosure after they were released for public viewing at National Zoological Park in New Delhi, India, 20 April 2023. The two cubs were born in August 2022 and are the result of the first successful breeding of white tigers in seven years at the National Zoological Park. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A frame grabs from a handout live stream video released by SpaceX showing Elon Musk (C, front) in the command centre during the launch of an inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 20 April 2023. The initial launch attempt was scrubbed on 17 April, due to a stuck valve. EPA-EFE/SPACEX HANDOUT

A frame grab from a handout live stream video released by SpaceX showing the launch of an inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/SPACEX HANDOUT

A frame grab from a handout live stream video released by SpaceX showing the launch of an inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/SPACEX HANDOUT

A frame grab from a handout live stream video released by SpaceX showing the rocket rotating after the launch of an inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/SPACEX HANDOUT

A total solar eclipse is seen from a viewing site near Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/AARON BUNCH

People gather ahead of a total solar eclipse at a viewing site 24km from Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia, 20 April 2023.EPA-EFE/AARON BUNCH

A person uses solar viewing glasses to look up at the sky ahead of a total solar eclipse at a viewing site 24km from Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/AARON BUNCH

People use solar viewing glasses to watch a total solar eclipse at a viewing site near Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/AARON BUNCH

A partial solar eclipse is seen from a beach in Bali, Indonesia, on 20 April 2023. The astronomical phenomenon of the hybrid solar eclipse crosses the territory of Indonesia on 20 April, and the total solar eclipse will only occur in four provinces in eastern Indonesia, namely Papua, West Papua, Maluku, and North Maluku. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

People observe a partial solar eclipse at a beach in Bali, Indonesia, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A phase of a partial hybrid solar eclipse is seen from an astronomical observatory compound in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 20 April 2023. The hybrid solar eclipse started with an annular eclipse going to a total eclipse and returned to the annular phase. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A visitor uses customized eyeglasses to view phases of a partial hybrid solar eclipse from an astronomical observatory compound in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, on 20 April 2023. The astronomical phenomenon of the hybrid solar eclipse crosses the territory of Indonesia and Timor Leste on 20 April. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timorese use telescopes as they watch a solar eclipse in front of the Presidential office in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

A ‘budtender’ displays a cannabis bud on the so-called 420 World Cannabis Day at Royal Queen Seeds in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 April 2023. The annual ‘420 or 4/20’ is known in cannabis culture as Cannabis Day or Weed Day and is marked by cannabis smokers around the world on 20 April. Thailand 2018 became the first nation to legalize cannabis for medical use in Southeast Asia, a region with some of the world’s harshest drug laws. The cannabis plantations and marijuana shops selling cannabis-related products have bloomed around the country while many businesses adding cannabis to foods, cosmetics, wellness services and more, with the result that marijuana is now being used for various purposes including recreation across Thailand. The move has sparked public concerns with some calling for the restriction of the use of marijuana while several political parties are keen to restrict the use of marijuana for medical purposes and research only, making the country’s cannabis industry and its related businesses fate’s hanging on a crossroad depending on who will win the upcoming general election. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Customer (R) buys cannabis, on the so-called 420 World Cannabis Day at Royal Queen Seeds in Bangkok, Thailand, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A man is seen lighting a joint at a 420 Rally and Community Picnic 2023 in Melbourne, Australia, 20 April 2023. The annual ‘420 or 4/20’ is known in cannabis culture as Cannabis Day or Weed Day and has become an international counterculture holiday based on the celebration and consumption of cannabis with events advocating for cannabis legalisation. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

A woman is searched by Victoria Police officers at a 420 Rally and Community Picnic 2023 in Melbourne, Australia, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Sam Bickerdike of the Marsden Moor Bonsai Society places his European Larch ‘Larix Decidua’ on a display plinth on setup day at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show in Harrogate, Britain, 19 April 2023. The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is a prestigious national horticulture show organized by the North of England Horticultural Society, showcasing floral features and spectacular displays. The event runs on 20-23 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Esther of Roualeyn Fuchsias poses with her Fuchsia display on setup day at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show in Harrogate, Britain, 19 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Nepalese people commemorate their late mothers by taking a bath at the sacred Matatirtha Shrine pond, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on 20 April 2023. In Nepal on Mother’s Day, children show their gratitude by bringing them presents but those who have no mother anymore traditionally visit the Matatirtha Shrine for a commemoration. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese people commemorate their late mothers by taking a bath at the sacred Matatirtha Shrine pond, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Rupert North wears the ‘floral’ coronation cloak, designed by award-winning, Harrogate-based florist Helen James during a photo call on staging day of the Spring Flower Show on April 19, 2023, in Harrogate, England. The Coronation cloak is created using an array of flowers and will be the centrepiece of the show. Worn alongside the cloak are replicas of the St Edward’s Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and Sovereign’s Orb, all of which were created for King Charles II in 1660 by Sir Robert Vyner, an ancestor of the Crompton family. Set in the Great Yorkshire Showground, the show takes place on 20 – 23 April 2023 and will feature favourite plant nurseries, garden features, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of spring blooms. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Robert Kennedy Jr addresses the audience as he announces his candidacy for the United States Presidential Elections of 2024, at the Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on 19 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Police officers detain a Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activist as others block a road in front of Victory’s Column in Berlin, Germany, 20 April 2023. They demand climate councils, a speed limit on highways and affordable public transport. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activist is assisted after an intervention by police officers, as others block a road in front of Victory’s Column in Berlin, Germany, 20 April 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Ukrainian photographer Evgeniy Maloletka poses next to his winning photo in the Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 20 April 2023. Maloletka has won the prestigious 2023 World Press Photo Contest Photo of the Year with an image that portrays the consequences of the war in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN

Reality television personality Georgia Harrison poses for photographs during a photocall to call for better online protections for women and girls, as the Government moves its Online Safety Bill to the committee stage in the House of Lords, on April 19, 2023, in London, England. Georgia Harrison’s former partner Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months and placed on the sex offenders register in March after he shared a sex video of the couple online without Ms Harrison’s consent. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

People visit the design exhibition “Vieni a vedere” by Gaetano Pesce at Bottega Veneta flagship store, on April 19, 2023, in Milan, Italy. Every year, the Salone Internazionale del Mobile and Fuorisalone define Milan Design Week, the world’s largest annual furniture and design event. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

A woman looks at her phone while waiting for a train at a metro station in Moscow, Russia, 19 April 2023. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV DM/ML

