Newsdeck

NON-FUNGIBLE TOKENS

Trump is George Washington, King of Hearts in second round of NFTs

Former US president Donald J Trump. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich)
By Bloomberg
19 Apr 2023
0

Donald Trump is back to hawking digital trading cards.

The former president and frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination announced on his Truth Social platform, Facebook and Instagram that he’s launched a second series of $99 non-fungible token (NFT) cards after offering an initial series last year with depictions such as his head atop cartoon superhero figures.

The second installment of the Trump Digital Trading Card series includes depictions of the former president as George Washington, as in Emanuel Leutze’s painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware”, as a golden King chess piece holding a globe and a US flag, and as the King of Hearts on a playing card.

The NFTs can be collected like baseball cards and stored digitally, and there’s an offer of prizes —  including a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — for those who buy 47 or 100 cards.

The digital cards are not connected to Trump’s campaign, and the company offering them says on its website it’s not owned, managed or controlled by Trump, his company, or their affiliates. Trump gets paid under a licence for use of his name and likeness, according to the website.

CIC Digital LLC, the Trump entity that sold the first series of NFTs, made $500,000 to $1 million on them last year, according to a financial disclosure report the former president filed last week.

Trump said in another post on his social media platform that he could have raised the price for the cards much higher “with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn’t choose to do so”. He complained that he would have been given “no nice guy credit” for it.

Sales of the first series of Trump digital trading cards have spiked by more than 200% in the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by the website Crypto Slam, after slumping the previous month.

Overall, the market for NFTs such as Bored Apes and CryptoPunks is on a downward trend as measured by trading volume, according to data collected by tracker DappRadar. Over the past month, top NFT marketplace Blur saw its trading volume drop by 45.0%, while volume was down by 66% for OpenSea.

(With assistance from Muyao Shen and Gregory Korte.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Maverick News

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa - or else
South Africa

MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa – or else
Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Maverick News

Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
Newsdeck

Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
Newsdeck

SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut
Sudan's warring generals agree 24-hour ceasefire after U.S. pressure
Newsdeck

Sudan's warring generals agree 24-hour ceasefire after U.S. pressure

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.