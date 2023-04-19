Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Ai-Da Robot at the Bombay Sapphire “Saw This, Made This” installation, and more from around the world

Ai-Da Robot at the Bombay Sapphire "Saw This, Made This" installation, and more from around the world
Baz Luhrmann and Ai-Da Robot attend the launch of the Bombay Sapphire "Saw This, Made This" installation created in collaboration with Baz Luhrmann at the Design Museum London on April 19, 2023 in London, England. The installation will be open to the public from 21st to 24th April 2023. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire)
By Maverick Life Editors
19 Apr 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

An anti-abortion activist with the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) makes a sign that reads “Abortion Pills are murder” outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to maintain the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone after an appeals court in Texas said it would place limitations on the medication. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

People arrive to shop at the crowded Ranganathan street, in Chennai, India, on 13 April 2023 (issued 15 April 2023). The world’s population reached 8 billion on 15 November 2022, with China and India, both with over one billion people, being the two most populous countries. The United Nations Population Fund has projected India will surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, with about 1,429 people, while Chinas population has been decreasing and UN projections estimate it will be around 1,426 billion people by the end of 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

An auto-rickshaw driver passes through a crowded street at a wholesale market, in Chennai, India, 14 April 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Apple’s chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook, welcomes consumers at the opening of the first Apple shop in Mumbai, India, on 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A Kashmiri boatman crosses the waters of Dal Lake during rain in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 19 April 2023. Rain-lashed plains and higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall in Kashmir. The Meteorological Department has forecasted significant improvement in prevailing weather conditions from Thursday 20 April onwards in the region. Due to rain, the water level has increased in water bodies. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People look at rescue operation at the scene of a landslide near the Afghan border in Toorkham, KPK Province, Pakistan, 18 April 2023. A massive landslide near the Torkham border crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has caused three fatalities, multiple injuries and the entombment of around twenty vehicles. Rescue crews are working to locate and rescue any survivors. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

People look at rescue operation at the scene of a landslide near the Afghan border in Toorkham, KPK Province, Pakistan, 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

People visit a market for shopping ahead of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on 18 April 2023. Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

People stand next to a Banksy mural on a damaged building about to be demolished in Irpin, near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, on 18 April 2023. The two residential buildings were set to be demolished after being damaged by shelling amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A section of one of the two buildings, with a mural created by British street artist Banksy and depicting a rhythmic gymnast wearing a neck brace, will be preserved. Irpin, along with other towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, were heavily shelled when Russian troops tried to reach the Ukrainian capital between February and March 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russian opposition leader, former Moscow’s municipal deputy Ilya Yashin is shown on a monitor screen during an appeal hearing at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 19 April 2023. Yashin was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison, in the high-profile case of a Russian dissident being jailed for opposing the invasion of Ukraine. Yashin was tried on charges of spreading false information to discredit the army, under a law introduced after Russia launched its invasion, due to a series of posts about the murder and torture of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The train tracks full of wooden plates with prays and wishes are pictured by the former Auschwitz Birkenau Concentration Camp during the 35th March of the Living on April 18, 2023, in Oswiecim, Poland. An educational program aimed at Jewish youth from around the world to better understand the history of the Holocaust, the March of the Living has taken place annually since 1988, except for the 2020 Covid-19 hiatus. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Members of the audience listen as former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe (L) and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Feith (R) testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic April 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on the subject “Investigating the Origins of COVID-19” during the hearing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Migrants from a group of 114 people arrive at Arguineguin port after being rescued at sea, 145 km off the coast, Canary Islands, Spain, 19 April 2023. A total of 235 migrants have already arrived in the Canary Islands since the early hours. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

A homeless person accepts dosages of the opioid overdose-reversing medication Narcan (naloxone) during a free distribution in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 18 April 2023. The distribution at known homeless encampments was advocated by the Fulton County Board of Heath, Emory Hospital School of Nursing, Covenant Community and Atlanta Harm Reduction. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A volunteer gives out doses of the opioid overdose-reversing medication Narcan (naloxone) during a free distribution to homeless people in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Police investigate at a scene of a knife attack in a John Reed fitness studio in Duisburg, Germany, on 18 April 2023. According to police, at least four people were seriously injured in a knife attack at a fitness studio on 18 April. A large police operation is underway as at least one perpetrator is on the run, Police said. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A member of the aviation workers union holds a flag near the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) during a protest over working conditions, in Lagos, Nigeria 18 April 2023. Nigeria Avion workers threatened to shut down the country’s airport after a meeting called by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ended in a stalemate on the second day of a waning strike. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

A person visits an installation at the FuoriSalone 2023 Milan Design Week in Milan, Italy, on 18 April 2023. The Fuori Salone runs from 18 to 23 April. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

A model walks the runway during the Yolancris show as part of the Barcelona Bridal Week 2023 on April 19, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Isabel Sanchis show as part of the Barcelona Bridal Week 2023 on April 19, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Taimuraz Salkazanov (red) of Slovakia in action against Avrandil Kentchadze of Georgia during the semifinal of men’s 74kg freestyle category of the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Veronika Kudermetova during the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 at Porsche Arena on April 19, 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Battlesnake perform at Hordern Pavilion on April 19, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Sam Smith performs at The O2 Arena during their GLORIA tour on April 18, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Sam Smith performs at The O2 Arena during their GLORIA tour on April 18, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

A Fluminense fan during a Copa Libertadores soccer matches against The Strongest at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Alisson of Sao Paulo reacts during the Copa Sudamericana group D soccer match between Sao Paulo and Puerto Cabello at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

Judd Trump of England plays a shot during their round one match against Anthony McGill of Scotland on Day Five of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 at Crucible Theatre on April 19, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A general view as runners ease down as they pull up after the race at Newmarket Racecourse on April 19, 2023 in Newmarket, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) DM/ ML

